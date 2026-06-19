Who Is KSI? Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, known as KSI, is a British digital-age phenomenon, merging roles as a YouTuber, rapper, and boxer with entrepreneurial ventures. His dynamic online presence has cultivated a massive global following. He first burst into the public eye through his highly engaging FIFA video game commentary videos on YouTube, which quickly gained traction. This early success set the stage for his expansive career, marked by diverse content and high-profile events.

Full Name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Net Worth $24 million Nationality British Ethnicity Yoruba Nigerian Education Reddiford School, Berkhamsted School Father Olajide Olatunji Mother Yinka Olatunji Siblings Deji Olatunji

Early Life and Education Olajide Olatunji, known as KSI, was born in London and raised in Watford, Hertfordshire, with his younger brother Deji. His parents, Olajide Olatunji and Yinka Olatunji, both of Yoruba heritage, nurtured his early interests. He attended Reddiford School and later Berkhamsted School, where his enthusiasm for creating content began to take shape. Despite later leaving sixth form to pursue his burgeoning YouTube career, he credits aspects of his early schooling with helping him find his path.

Notable Relationships Olajide Olatunji’s public relationships have been few and generally kept private over the past decade. He was briefly linked to Lois Sharpie, with their relationship lasting from July 2017 to November 2017. Currently, there are no publicly confirmed relationships or children. He has maintained discretion regarding his personal life, focusing on his multifaceted career.

Career Highlights KSI’s musical journey has seen significant chart success, with his album All Over the Place debuting at number one on the UK Albums Chart. He has achieved fourteen top 40 singles in the UK, showcasing his versatility in hip-hop and pop genres. Beyond entertainment, he co-owns Prime Hydration and Misfits Boxing, demonstrating a sharp business acumen that extends his brand far beyond content creation. These ventures highlight his influence as a prominent entrepreneur. In 2024, he received the Brit Billion Award for amassing over one billion music streams in the UK, further cementing his impact in the music industry.