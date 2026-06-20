Happy birthday to Nicole Kidman , Lionel Richie , and John Goodman ! June 20 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American-Australian Actress Nicole Kidman, 59 Recognized for her spirited and versatile acting, Nicole Kidman is an Australian-American actress and producer who rose to international fame in the late 1980s. Her career spans acclaimed blockbusters and independent films, earning her numerous accolades. Kidman has also ventured into successful television production with her company, Blossom Films.



Little-known fact: Kidman was once given the Hawaiian name Hōkūlani, meaning 'Heavenly Star,' inspired by a baby elephant.

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#2 American Singer, Songwriter, Pianist, Producer, and Actor Lionel Richie, 77 A defining voice in soul and pop music, Lionel Richie is an American singer and songwriter from Tuskegee, Alabama. He rose to international fame as a member of the Commodores before launching an enormously successful solo career. Richie has collected multiple Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for his timeless compositions.



Little-known fact: Before fully committing to music, Lionel Richie initially considered becoming an Episcopal priest while studying at Tuskegee Institute.

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#3 American Actor John Goodman, 74 American actor John Goodman is recognized for his powerful screen presence across film, television, and stage. He earned a Golden Globe Award for his beloved role as Dan Conner on the hit sitcom Roseanne. Goodman also gained acclaim for his frequent collaborations with the Coen brothers.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, John Goodman received a football scholarship to Southwest Missouri State University but a knee injury ended his playing career.

#4 American Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Robert Rodriguez, 58 Independent American filmmaker Robert Rodriguez rose to prominence with his groundbreaking 1992 film El Mariachi, shot for a mere $7,000. He is acclaimed for his innovative, hands-on approach to directing, writing, and producing genre-defying movies. Rodriguez also created the popular Spy Kids franchise and co-founded Troublemaker Studios.



Little-known fact: He financed his debut feature film, El Mariachi, by participating in paid medical drug testing studies.

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#5 American Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse, 37 An American actor and musician with a knack for scene-stealing comedic performances, Christopher Mintz-Plasse first rose to fame as McLovin in the 2007 film Superbad. He has since become a prominent voice actor, notably lending his talents to the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Mintz-Plasse also pursued a career in music, playing bass in the band Bear on Fire.



Little-known fact: Outside of acting, Christopher Mintz-Plasse is an accomplished musician who has played drums and bass in several bands.

#6 American Singer and Songwriter Caroline Polachek, 41 Recognized for her adventurous synth-pop sound, Caroline Polachek is an American singer-songwriter and producer known for her celestial vocals. Her debut album Pang cemented her as a distinctive voice in contemporary music. She also notably co-wrote Beyoncé's “No Angel.”



Little-known fact: Before embarking on her acclaimed solo career, Caroline Polachek sang in five choirs simultaneously and was also a member of two nu-metal bands.

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#7 American Singer, Guitarist and Lyricist Chino Moreno, 53 Renowned for his dynamic vocal range, American singer and musician Chino Moreno leads the influential alternative metal band Deftones. He gained widespread acclaim after the band's 2000 album White Pony earned a Grammy Award for "Elite." Moreno also explores experimental sounds through his various side projects like Team Sleep and Crosses.



Little-known fact: Before finding fame as a musician, Chino Moreno held a day job in the shipping department at Tower Records.

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#8 English Bass Player and Actor John Taylor, 66 British musician John Taylor, known as the stylish bassist for Duran Duran, co-founded the iconic New Wave band in 1978. His innovative playing and captivating stage presence helped propel the group to global stardom with hits like “Rio” and “Hungry Like the Wolf”. Taylor has also pursued solo projects, acted in films, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Little-known fact: His first band before Duran Duran was called Shock Treatment.

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#9 American Musician Michael Anthony, 72 An American musician widely recognized for his enduring influence, Michael Anthony carved his legacy as the longtime bassist and prominent backing vocalist for Van Halen. He contributed to numerous platinum albums and helped define the hard rock sound of the late 20th century. His career extends beyond Van Halen, including his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and work with supergroups like Chickenfoot.



Little-known fact: Although naturally left-handed, Michael Anthony plays the bass guitar right-handed.

#10 American Voice Actress Tress Macneille, 75 An American voice actress, Tress MacNeille is known for her unparalleled versatility in animation. She has lent her voice to beloved characters such as Babs Bunny in Tiny Toon Adventures and Dot Warner in Animaniacs. MacNeille is also the official voice of Daisy Duck and a staple on The Simpsons.



Little-known fact: Before her extensive voice acting career, Tress MacNeille was a member of the improvisational comedy group The Groundlings for ten years.

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