Who Is Caroline Polachek? American singer-songwriter Caroline Elizabeth Polachek is known for her inventive blend of avant-pop and experimental sounds. Her distinct celestial vocals often explore complex emotional landscapes. She first gained widespread attention as the lead vocalist of the indie pop band Chairlift, with their sleeper hit “Bruises”. The song’s feature in an Apple commercial quickly brought the duo to public prominence.

Full Name Caroline Elizabeth Polachek Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (162 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Matt Copson Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish, Scottish, English Education University of Colorado Boulder, New York University Father James Montel Polachek Mother Elizabeth Allan Siblings Jen Monroe

Early Life and Education Born in Manhattan, New York City, Caroline Elizabeth Polachek grew up in a household where music and scholarship were central. Her father, James Montel Polachek, a scholar of Chinese history, was also a trained classical musician. The family lived in Tokyo, Japan, for several years before settling in Greenwich, Connecticut, where Polachek started singing in choir in third grade. She later pursued her education at the University of Colorado Boulder and New York University.

Notable Relationships Currently in a relationship with visual artist Matt Copson, Caroline Polachek was previously married to artist Ian Drennan from 2015 until their divorce in 2017. Polachek has no children. Her relationship with Copson is also a creative collaboration, with him providing visuals for her music.

Career Highlights Caroline Polachek’s solo career gained significant traction with her 2019 album Pang, featuring the viral single “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings”. The album, an avant-pop success, received critical acclaim for its distinctive sound. She continued to expand her artistic reach with the critically acclaimed 2023 album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, which charted in multiple territories and earned a Grammy nomination. Polachek also famously co-wrote Beyoncé’s “No Angel”. Beyond her solo work, Polachek has collaborated with diverse artists including Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens, solidifying her influence in contemporary music.