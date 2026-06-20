Who Is Nicole Kidman? Nicole Kidman is an Australian-American actress and producer, recognized for her versatility and captivating screen presence. She consistently ranks among the highest-paid actresses for her work across diverse genres. Her breakthrough arrived with the 1989 thriller Dead Calm, which propelled her into international prominence. She soon anchored major studio films and gained a reputation for taking on challenging roles.

Full Name Nicole Mary Kidman Gender Female Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Separated from Keith Urban Net Worth $130 million Nationality Australian American Ethnicity English, Irish, Scottish Education Lane Cove Public School, North Sydney Girls High School, Philip Street Theatre Father Antony Kidman Mother Janelle Ann Kidman Siblings Antonia Kidman Kids Isabella Jane Cruise, Connor Cruise, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban

Early Life and Education Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, while her Australian parents were on student visas, Nicole Mary Kidman later moved to Sydney, Australia, with her family. Her father, Antony Kidman, was a biochemist, and her mother, Janelle Ann, was a nursing instructor. She attended Lane Cove Public School and North Sydney Girls High School, discovering a passion for acting early on. Kidman then honed her craft at the Philip Street Theatre, solidifying her path toward a performing career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Nicole Kidman’s public life, including her marriage to actor Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001 and musician Keith Urban from 2006. Their relationship with Urban was publicly confirmed to have separated in late September 2025. Kidman is a mother to four children: Isabella Jane Cruise and Connor Cruise, adopted with Tom Cruise, and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, with Keith Urban.

Career Highlights Nicole Kidman’s extensive career includes acclaimed performances in films like Moulin Rouge!, The Others, and Rabbit Hole, earning her critical praise. She notably won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours. Beyond acting, Kidman co-founded Blossom Films, a production company that has brought successful series like Big Little Lies to the screen. Her work as both an actress and producer on the HBO series earned her multiple Emmy Awards.