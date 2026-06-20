Nicole Kidman: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Nicole Kidman
June 20, 1967
Honolulu, Hawaii, US
59 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Nicole Kidman?
Nicole Kidman is an Australian-American actress and producer, recognized for her versatility and captivating screen presence. She consistently ranks among the highest-paid actresses for her work across diverse genres.
Her breakthrough arrived with the 1989 thriller Dead Calm, which propelled her into international prominence. She soon anchored major studio films and gained a reputation for taking on challenging roles.
|Full Name
|Nicole Mary Kidman
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Separated from Keith Urban
|Net Worth
|$130 million
|Nationality
|Australian American
|Ethnicity
|English, Irish, Scottish
|Education
|Lane Cove Public School, North Sydney Girls High School, Philip Street Theatre
|Father
|Antony Kidman
|Mother
|Janelle Ann Kidman
|Siblings
|Antonia Kidman
|Kids
|Isabella Jane Cruise, Connor Cruise, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban
Early Life and Education
Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, while her Australian parents were on student visas, Nicole Mary Kidman later moved to Sydney, Australia, with her family. Her father, Antony Kidman, was a biochemist, and her mother, Janelle Ann, was a nursing instructor.
She attended Lane Cove Public School and North Sydney Girls High School, discovering a passion for acting early on. Kidman then honed her craft at the Philip Street Theatre, solidifying her path toward a performing career.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Nicole Kidman’s public life, including her marriage to actor Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001 and musician Keith Urban from 2006. Their relationship with Urban was publicly confirmed to have separated in late September 2025.
Kidman is a mother to four children: Isabella Jane Cruise and Connor Cruise, adopted with Tom Cruise, and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, with Keith Urban.
Career Highlights
Nicole Kidman’s extensive career includes acclaimed performances in films like Moulin Rouge!, The Others, and Rabbit Hole, earning her critical praise. She notably won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours.
Beyond acting, Kidman co-founded Blossom Films, a production company that has brought successful series like Big Little Lies to the screen. Her work as both an actress and producer on the HBO series earned her multiple Emmy Awards.
Signature Quote
“Whatever you do in life, don’t give up on your own dreams.”
See Also
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- Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 19, 2026
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