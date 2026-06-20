Who Is Chino Moreno? Camillo Wong Moreno is an American musician recognized for his dramatic tenor voice and distinctive screams. As the lead vocalist and primary lyricist of the band Deftones, he helped forge a unique blend of alternative metal and experimental rock. His powerful stage presence and evocative lyrics continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Moreno’s breakout moment arrived with the 2000 release of Deftones’ critically acclaimed album White Pony, which won a Grammy Award for the track “Elite.” This landmark recording cemented the band’s innovative sound and showcased his versatile vocal range.

Full Name Camillo Wong Moreno Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican, Chinese, Irish, Native American Education C. K. McClatchy High School Father Camillo Moreno Mother Deborah Wong Kids Kristian, Jakobi, Lola

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Sacramento, California, Chino Moreno grew up as the second of five children in a diverse household; his mother is of Mexican and Chinese descent, and his father is Mexican. This multicultural background shaped his identity and early artistic inclinations. He attended C. K. McClatchy High School, where he first connected with future Deftones bandmates Stephen Carpenter and Abe Cunningham. Before his music career took off, Moreno worked in the shipping department at Tower Records.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Chino Moreno’s personal life. He married his second wife, Risa Mora-Moreno, on March 7, 2012, in Hawaii, after previously being wed to Celeste Schroeder from 1994 to 2006. Moreno shares two sons, Kristian and Jakobi, with Celeste Schroeder, and has a daughter named Lola with Risa Mora-Moreno, with whom he resides in Bend, Oregon.

Career Highlights Deftones’ career is defined by a series of impactful albums, including their debut Adrenaline, the platinum-selling Around the Fur, and the Grammy Award-winning White Pony. Later works like Diamond Eyes and Ohms further solidified their status, pushing the boundaries of alternative metal. Beyond Deftones, Moreno has launched several acclaimed side projects, including the electronic-influenced Team Sleep, the dark-wave duo Crosses, and the post-metal supergroup Palms. These ventures highlight his diverse musical interests and experimental spirit. To date, Moreno was recognized in 2007 as one of Hit Parader’s “Top 100 Metal Vocalists of All Time,” cementing his influence in modern heavy music.