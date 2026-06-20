Who Is Lionel Richie? Lionel Brockman Richie Jr. is an American singer-songwriter known for his smooth, soulful love ballads and pop anthems. His distinctive vocal style has charmed audiences across several generations. He first gained widespread recognition as co-lead singer of the Motown group Commodores, with hits like “Easy” and “Three Times a Lady.” Richie’s solo career launched with “Truly” and quickly propelled him to global superstardom.

Full Name Lionel Brockman Richie Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Dating Lisa Parigi Net Worth $200 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Joliet Township High School, East Campus; Tuskegee University Father Lionel Brockman Richie Mother Alberta R. Foster Siblings Deborah Richie Kids Nicole Richie, Miles Brockman Richie, Sofia Richie

Early Life and Education Lionel Richie grew up in Tuskegee, Alabama, where his father, Lionel Brockman Richie, worked as a US Army systems analyst, and his mother, Alberta R. Foster, was a school principal. His grandmother, a classical pianist, introduced him to music fundamentals. He attended Joliet Township High School, East Campus, excelling in tennis before enrolling at Tuskegee University to study economics and accounting. There, his passion for music blossomed as he joined various R&B groups.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Lionel Richie’s personal life, including marriages to his college sweetheart Brenda Harvey and later Diane Alexander. Richie adopted Nicole Richie during his first marriage, with whom he co-parents, and shares Miles Brockman Richie and Sofia Richie with Alexander. He is currently dating Lisa Parigi.

Career Highlights Lionel Richie’s “Can’t Slow Down” album became a global phenomenon, selling over 20 million copies and earning him an Album of the Year Grammy. This multi-platinum success featured chart-topping singles like “Hello” and “All Night Long (All Night).” Beyond his solo hits, Richie co-wrote the iconic charity single “We Are the World” with Michael Jackson, raising millions for famine relief. He also serves as a long-standing judge on American Idol. To date, Richie has collected four Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe Award, cementing his legacy as a fixture in modern pop culture.