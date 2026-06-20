Who Is Tress MacNeille? Teressa Claire MacNeille is an American voice actress celebrated for her remarkable versatility across countless animated productions. She is widely recognized for her ability to embody a vast array of distinct characters. MacNeille achieved widespread notice with her breakthrough role as Babs Bunny in Tiny Toon Adventures. This role showcased her comedic timing and impressive vocal range, solidifying her status as a prolific talent in animation.

Full Name Teressa Claire MacNeille Gender Female Relationship Status Married to Kevin Whitsett MacNeille Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Education University of California, Berkeley, broadcasting school

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Teressa Claire MacNeille grew up in a supportive household as one of seven siblings. She developed a profound passion for cartoons from a young age, dreaming of a career in voice acting. She attended the University of California, Berkeley, where she studied acting before pursuing a more practical path in broadcasting school. MacNeille then worked as a disc jockey, further honing her vocal skills for a career in media.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile voice roles has marked Teressa Claire MacNeille’s career, but details about her personal life remain private. She is married to Kevin Whitsett MacNeille. MacNeille has no publicly known children. Her longtime marriage to Kevin Whitsett MacNeille has been mentioned in biographical contexts.

Career Highlights Teressa Claire MacNeille’s prolific career is highlighted by iconic roles like Babs Bunny in Tiny Toon Adventures and Dot Warner in Animaniacs, which established her as a prominent voice in animated comedy. She also famously took on the voice of Daisy Duck in Disney productions starting in 1999. Her extensive work includes a multitude of characters on The Simpsons, such as Agnes Skinner and Brandine Spuckler, and Mom in Futurama, demonstrating unparalleled vocal range and longevity. MacNeille has amassed over 1,000 credited roles across various media. Her contributions have earned recognition, including a 1995 Annie Award nomination for Animaniacs and multiple Behind The Voice Actors Award nominations. She was also one of the first voice actresses to earn over $1 million per year.