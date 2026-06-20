Who Is Christopher Mintz-Plasse? Christopher Charles Mintz-Plasse is an American actor known for his distinct comedic timing and ability to embody memorable, often quirky, characters. His performances frequently turn supporting roles into scene-stealing moments in popular films. He burst into the public eye with his debut as Fogell, or “McLovin,” in the 2007 hit comedy Superbad. His portrayal earned widespread acclaim, making the character an instant pop culture icon.

Full Name Christopher Charles Mintz-Plasse Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education El Camino Real High School Father Ray Plasse Mother Ellen Mintz Siblings One brother, one sister

Early Life and Education His early life unfolded in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, where Christopher Charles Mintz-Plasse was born to Ray Plasse, a postal worker, and Ellen Mintz, a school counselor. He grew up with one brother and one sister, maintaining a close family dynamic. Mintz-Plasse honed his craft at El Camino Real High School, actively participating in the school’s improv comedy team. He had been involved in drama classes since first grade, foreshadowing his future comedic roles.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Christopher Charles Mintz-Plasse’s journey, though he often keeps his personal life relatively private. More recently, he became engaged to concert photographer Britt Bowman. The couple started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement on Christmas Eve 2022, with Mintz-Plasse sharing the news on social media.

Career Highlights Christopher Charles Mintz-Plasse carved a niche in comedy with his breakthrough role as McLovin in the 2007 movie Superbad, a performance that earned him an MTV Movie Award nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance. This iconic role propelled him into a consistent career in Hollywood. His versatility expanded with significant voice acting work, notably as Fishlegs Ingerman in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, which garnered critical and commercial success across multiple films and a television series. Mintz-Plasse also ventured into music, playing drums for The Young Rapscallions and later bass for Bear on Fire.