Who Is John Taylor? John Taylor is a British bassist and musician, renowned for his stylish stage presence and innovative funk-influenced playing. He helped define the sound of the New Wave era. His breakout moment came as a co-founder of Duran Duran, whose pioneering music videos propelled them to global stardom in the early 1980s, creating an enduring pop culture phenomenon.

Full Name John Taylor Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality British Education Birmingham Polytechnic, Abbey High School Kids Atlanta Noo Taylor

Early Life and Education Born Nigel John Taylor in Solihull, England, he grew up in Hollywood, Worcestershire, developing a keen interest in James Bond films and wargaming. His early years were shaped by a discovery of music. He attended Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic primary school and Abbey High School, Redditch, later progressing to the School of Foundation Studies & Experimental Workshop at Birmingham Polytechnic. There, he cultivated his musical ambitions.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked John Taylor’s personal life, including a relationship with Danish supermodel Renée Simonsen in the mid-1980s. He married Amanda de Cadenet on December 24, 1991, in a union that attracted considerable media attention. Taylor shares a daughter, Atlanta Noo Taylor, with de Cadenet, and the couple later separated in May 1995. He married his current wife, Gela Nash, in March 1999, with whom he resides in Los Angeles and South Wraxall Manor.

Career Highlights John Taylor’s career is defined by his pivotal role as bassist for Duran Duran, co-founding the band and shaping their iconic New Wave sound. They released numerous chart-topping albums like Rio and Seven and the Ragged Tiger, selling over 100 million records worldwide. Beyond Duran Duran, Taylor launched B5 Records for his solo music endeavors, releasing albums and EPs, and explored acting with roles in films such as Sugar Town. He also co-founded the supergroup The Power Station. His enduring influence was recognized with Duran Duran’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, cementing his legacy in popular music.