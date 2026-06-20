Who Is John Goodman? John Stephen Goodman, an American actor, is recognized for his commanding presence and versatile performances across film, television, and stage. He consistently brings a blend of gravitas and comedic timing to his many memorable roles. His breakout moment came as Dan Conner in the hit sitcom Roseanne, which captivated audiences throughout its original run. The role earned him widespread critical acclaim and solidified his status as a beloved television patriarch.

Full Name John Stephen Goodman Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $65 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Southwest Missouri State University Father Leslie Francis Goodman Mother Virginia Roos Siblings Leslie Goodman, Elisabeth Goodman Kids Molly Evangeline Goodman

Early Life and Education The Goodman household in Affton, Missouri, was marked by early challenges after his postal worker father, Leslie Francis Goodman, died when John was two. His mother, Virginia Roos, worked multiple jobs to support her three children. Goodman attended Affton High School, where he excelled in football and discovered a passion for theater. A knee injury shifted his focus entirely to drama at Southwest Missouri State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked John Goodman’s personal life, who instead found lasting companionship. In 1989, he married Anna Beth Hartzog after meeting her in New Orleans while filming Everybody’s All-American. Goodman shares one daughter, Molly Evangeline Goodman, with Anna Beth Hartzog. The couple has maintained a private but enduring marriage, residing in New Orleans for many years.

Career Highlights John Goodman, a prolific actor, made his mark playing the blue-collar patriarch Dan Conner in the acclaimed ABC sitcom Roseanne, earning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in 1993. He seamlessly transitioned into a wide range of film roles, showcasing remarkable versatility. Goodman is also celebrated for his extensive collaborations with the Coen brothers, appearing in six of their films, including the cult classic The Big Lebowski and the acclaimed Barton Fink. He has lent his distinctive voice to popular animated films like the Monsters, Inc. franchise and The Emperor’s New Groove. His consistent quality has earned him a Primetime Emmy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and multiple Golden Globe nominations, cementing Goodman as a fixture in modern film and television.