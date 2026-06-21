#1 My mom called me in sick from school to go on a hike...I saw my teacher on the hike who also called off sick

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#2 Ok.This was sooo weird. I am going to change some names.

Ok so I was married to an Army guy. We got stationed in Germany. Our first child was born in Nuremberg Germany. After I delivered my baby I was moved to another room. A new nurse came in the room to do her thing. I looked at her and said, " You look just like Jenny White from Ft.Wayne, IN" She stopped looked at me and said, "I AM Jenny White from Ft. Wayne, IN" She was my backyard neighbor and babysitter when I was little!

#3 I used to love falling asleep to a particular podcast. The podcast was amazing, aligned with my interests PERFECTLY, the guy had the best voice ever and it made me feel so warm and safe.

Turns out friends, the voice that lulled me to sleep every night? It belonged to a guy I was in the talking stage with.

Reader, I married him.

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#4 I was walking down a street in Chicago, and saw a sign that reminded me of a friend from high school in Kansas. I said something to my husband about it, and less than 30 seconds later, that very person was walking toward me down the street.

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#5 I tapped one of a couple’s shoulder to take a picture of me in Paris. They turned around and it was my friend’s parents from hometown Louisiana.

#6 A friend and I once walking through a dark park at 4pm on a winter day in London. Two other women walking towards us, going the opposite direction. My friend made me laugh at the exact same time one of the two women going past also laughed. We both froze. Immediately! We both knew the other's laugh... Just the laugh bc it was dark already.

It was my best friend from primary school! Hadn't seen her since and we were both in our 30s the day it happened. Completely freaky!

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#7 I was 18, crossing the English Channel on a day it was especially choppy and I was especially hung-over. Clinging to the rail, trying not to vomit, but also wishing I could. Elderly woman comes up to comfort me with chit-chat and asks where I’m from. “America” I mumble. “Oh honey, I know, but where?” “Indianapolis.” “Oh! I wonder if you know my friends, Pat and Dick Dunbar!” 900,000 people in Indy, and she knows the Dunbars, WHO LIVED ACROSS THE STREET FROM ME.

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#8 Repair tech came to fix the copier at my work. I overheard him say where he was from. I mentioned it to him that I was from there too and no one ever says they from there. I asked him where he lives and he told me street. Same as mine growing up. Then he told me his house address. It was the house I grew up in!

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#9 My grandma, whose name was Zona, passed away when I was in undergrad. The day of her funeral services, I drove to the chapel on my campus to pray a little before going across town to join my family. When I went to get into my car, I noticed that license place on the car in front of me was a vanity plate. It said, “Zona.”

#10 I‘m from Germany and I met my preschool teacher at the top of the Machu Picchu 😂

#11 My mother and I were living over 3,000 miles apart (back when we used miles) I woke up at 3am and felt something had happened to my mum. I panicked. The phone rang 2 minutes later. It was my Mum. She woke up at the same time and thought that something bad had happened to me. We were always on the same wavelength though.

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#12 I actually have a good one for this! Every single person in my immediate family was born on the 8th. My parents even got married on the 8th. None of us were scheduled or c-section babies either

#13 My sister and I went crystal shopping cuz we’re both witchy like that. I picked up a geode from a box in one end of the store, she picked up a geode from OUTSIDE in their outdoor section.

When we got home to show the family what we bought, we learned the 2 pieces of geodes fit together perfectly. I’m still shocked to this day and you CANNOT TELL ME ancient rocks don’t carry energies. ✨

#14 I once got stuck in NYC around Christmas en route to South Africa. I hadn’t packed any winter clothes & it was freezing. I went to Ralph Lauren & got some warmer clothes. I had a great time, one particularly lovely moment: sipping champagne across from the Plaza Hotel & staring out at it. On the eventual plane ride back home, I decided to watch Home Alone 2. In it, Kevin gets stuck in NYC & stays at the Plaza. Weirdly, I was wearing almost the exact same sweater & shirt he wears in the movie 😂

#15 When I was a teen, something awful happened to me by a teen boy I knew at a party at his house. In the years that past, every time I drove by that house, I felt sick. A few years ago, I told my therapist I hoped it would burn to the ground. A week later, a drunk driver drove their car THROUGH it. Literally. It had to be torn down.

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#16 I was pulling into an historic site on a road trip, halfway across the country, and the guy in the car parked next to me looked JUST LIKE my cousin. It was my cousin, also on a road trip and far from home .

#17 A friend of the family was hiking in the Andes, half a world away from home, when he came upon a guy who looked exactly like him. Being spooked, they stopped, started talking, and realised they were both Swedish, and both called Denny. They went to a local pub to chat and bonded over both playing guitar. When it came time to order snacks, Denny pulled out his insulin shot, and explained he’s a diabetic. That’s when the other Denny pulled out his own insulin.

#18 Photo on the left was from a box of tomatoes that was delivered to the Italian restaurant where I worked c.2011; photo on the right is me at that time.

Someone owes me royalty money.

#19 I ran into a coworker during my vacation on a remote island that took two flights and a ferry ride to get to.

#20 My sisters and I were travelling to Scotland. Boarded the plane, there was a lady in my seat. The usual conversation ensued “excuse me, I believe you’re sitting in my seat” “no, she says this is my seat.” I said well my boarding pass says row blah seat blah. She said hers does too. I said my name is Arlene Blackwood. She said that’s my name. 👀👀👀 Like what the

#21 In Florida my mom had a friend with a little girl named Destiny Love before I was born. Fast forward a few years later my mom got pregnant and wanted to name me Destiny Love. My dad said no. 23 years later I’m at a party in Portland Oregon and run into a chick named Destiny. I tell her my mom wanted to name me Destiny Love. She flipped out and showed me her Florida ID. It was the same girl. At a random backyard party 3,000 miles away from where our parents met.

#22 I met a guy when I was 19 and traveling in Chile. I nicknamed him Fidel because he had a beard and reminded me of Fidel Castro. We never were an item but I had a little crush on him and thought about him a lot after I left. This was the 70s so there really wasn’t any way to stay in touch. One day the following year I was on a bus in NYC and I saw him walking down the sidewalk! I jumped off the bus and we had a sweet little reunion.

#23 I shared a berth on a ferry boat from London to Amsterdam with 2 guys from Philly. We hung out for a few days at a hostel, saw some museums, then went our separate ways. Four weeks later I’m in a hostel in the middle of the Swiss Alps that slept 6 to a room. My door opens and in walk the same two guys lol.

#24 I performed in a state choir with my genetic half brother who I’ve never met (we’re both donor conceived and I didn’t know his name until he showed up on 23andme).

#25 A friend invited me to go with her to an antique mall (I had never been there). It was like I was being pulled to this knife display, and right there in the middle was a knife with my grandpa's name on it (he passed away in 1989). This knife was from the 1930's. I bought it for $2. I would have paid any price.

#26 I met a psychic. Actually a new girl at the Chanel makeup counter. I worked in a department store. I didn’t know her but I was buying a bottle of cologne. She said “Think of your greatest fear but don’t tell me. When I tell you something see if it makes sense. You were guillotined during the French revolution.” I had a horrible fear of being decapitated.

#27 I lost my mom in July 2024, husband in May 2025. Not wanting to be alone for Xmas, I went to my sister's in Atlanta (I'm from Detroit). Flying home, I got to talking with older woman next to me who lost her sister 2 weeks after my husband passed. Chatting more about her growing up in Detroit and me sharing Mom's stories, I found out not only did they attend the same high school and graduate together (class of 600) but SHE KNEW MY MOM. I just had lunch with her a couple weeks ago.

#28 Oh wait I have another one but it’s my aunt’s story. She was at a performance in SF and there was a fire alarm and everyone had to evacuate . She spotted a “cute guy” in the crowd . Then she went to the SF film festival and she saw him there again. Didn’t speak to him. Then she went to her faculty meeting at her college …. And he was there too as a new professor. Reader, she married him. They were together until my uncle passed away last summer at age 92. 💗

#29 I was around the block from my (now former) apartment a few years ago, and there’s Paul Giamatti on the street. He’s distinct, you kind of can’t think he’s someone else or anyone else is him. TWO WEEKS LATER I’m on the street in Paris outside of Shakespeare and Co., and who ends up being there? Paul Giamatti.

#30 My identical twin sister, Kelsey, passed away when I was two. When I was 10, I went to Girl Scout camp. There, I met a girl named Kelsey who was adopted and shared my birthday. I was absolutely convinced my family lied to me and she was my long-lost sister. We looked nothing alike, so it wasn't her, of course, but it truly triggered me as a child.

#31 In high school English class, I was reading an article on Tori Amos in a week old NY Times my teacher had left in the back of the room and was disappointed to see the last page of the article was missing. A few days later, I was sitting on the curb in the parking lot of my after school job having a cigarette break when a gust of wind blew a newspaper page across my lap - the last page of that NY Times Tori article. Pretty sure that bit of luck is while I’ll never win the lottery - used it all up

#32 I was on a plane to Europe. The guy sitting next to me lived in the same apartment I had lived in one summer during college.

#33 When I was a young child, my parents let me watch Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds because I wouldn’t stop begging them… I got so scared that I made my sister let me sleep in her bed with her that night. The following morning, I woke up to the sound of my sister screaming because a crow had flown into her bedroom through the open window, and it was flapping its wings right above us. She ran to get my parents and left me there, paralyzed by a level of fear I’d yet to experience.

#34 Met this grocery checkout woman after HS she had graduated the year before me. 3 years later we are working together and are friends. After I changed jobs I lost track of her. Found her on facebook. Asked where she was. She said a small town in Minnesota. Happened to be the one I was born in. She's renting from my 8th grade math teacher. 🧐😳

#35 Last year, my dad passed away and he was burried in his village in Algeria.

In my culture, you wait 40 days after death and you prepare a big feast for the person who died

During that time, every day around 5am, I would walk to the cemetery and talk to him a bit. It was a 15 mn walk to go and back home

There are 2 times where I didn’t feel well and it was very hard for me to walk.

These 2 times, a neighbour passed with a car and helped me go home

#36 Worked for the Navy as a contractor in Norfolk, VA, but got offered a job at the Pentagon. Had a great boss, sad to leave him, but moved to DC. Flash forward four years. Got a job working at the Department of Energy. Was parking my car on L'Enfant Plaza next to the DOE building, and who should walk by? My old Navy boss, who had also just taken a job at the DOE... in the office next to mine.

#37 One time we were on a family vacation and we were stuck in traffic on the interstate hundreds of miles from home and I happen to look over to the people in the car next to us and it happened to be our next door neighbors who we shared a driveway with. We both looked at each other with the most confused looks on our faces at first lol.

#38 I wanted to adopt a Treeing Walker Coonhound, which aren’t very common here, and my brother asked if we could name the new dog Finnegan and I said sure great name. We went to the pet adoption place where we’ve gotten two other dogs and there was one Treeing Walker Coonhound named Finnegan.

#39 I met this really wonderful woman on a trip once, and we became besties overnight. it was awesome. few years later, I was walking through the living room one day and I hear her voice coming out of the TV?? and it turns out she's on a youtube show that my spouse loves. I just yelled "OMG I KNOW HER, WE WENT SHOPPING TOGETHER" and they were like... what? 😂

#40 This is just a small slice of the story, but I met this random guy in a rock venue in 1995 and we hit it off and then found out a few weeks later that my dad was his dad's dentist (but NOT HIS DENTIST) (and we grew up in the same town briefly, went to the same summer camp, and spent time in the same small town in New Hampshire...but we'd never heard of each other & both had just returned to the Boston area from living elsewhere.)

Oh also we're married now. (And he can see this, hi honey.)

#41 I found a guy’s wallet in a cab in NY on Saturday. On Sunday, he and his friend came to pick it up from me in Union Square. On Monday, I was randomly seated next to the friend at a movie in Bryant Park. On Tuesday, I literally ran into the friend coming out of Astor Place subway.

#42 Last Friday.

My father was scheduled for a doctors appt. I would have to cancel 2 yoga classes so I moved it.

My first class is usually taught at the club but for some reason they wanted a ZOOM class that day so I could teach from home.

That was the morning my dear dog suddenly passed away. I was home for it.

#43 I met someone at a wedding who grew up in a town that I had lived in for two years as a kid. I told him that and he asked me where I grew up and then he said “No way, I lived THERE for two years as a kid.” We were the same age so I asked him where he went to school. Turns out we had been in the same classes at the same schools and knew all the same people. We had just swapped lives for 2 years and didn’t meet for 35 years.

#44 so I was dating a guy that passed away and a really bad accident. Fast to a couple years later and I started hanging out with someone older who became one of my really good friends. We were drinking talking one night and I brought up the situation and her face looked shocked. It turns out she was really good friends with his mom and knew him very well 🥹

#45 Studied abroad in England & visited my roommates in Italy. Went to cinque terra and at the end of the day we sat down at the beach. For some reason I mentioned my siblings & the girl who sat in front of us turned around & said “Emily???”

It was the little sister of a girl I went to high school with. She heard me talk about my sibs & connected the dots. She was studying abroad in France & decided to do cinque terra in Italy the same wknd & we happened to sit at the same spot at the same time 🤯

#46 Not mine but my friend told her parents she would spend the week at friend's studying for the exam, in real she went to party in Croacia, her parents did not know that but they booked the trip to Croacia as well.. and they all met in the same restaurant😅😂

#47 Meeting my aunt randomly in a train station in a different country

#48 By complete chance, three different times, our neighbors have gone to Disney World the exact same week our family has. All three times, out of four parks, we have randomly run into them at least once. I’m not a “this day is the best day to go to this park” planner so it’s not that. One time my daughter and I were getting onto Thunder Mountain at literally the same car they were getting out of.

#49 I’m Norwegian and not once, but twice I have vacationed in the same place at the same time as my Danish cousin. First time in Portugal, the second time on Gran Canaria, Spain. Both times we found out via FB that we were close to each other and managed to catch up.

#50 I drive a house every day on my way to work and there’s a car in the driveway with a vanity plate that says Veronica. Last week I drove by in the morning and the song “Veronica” by Elvis Costello comes on.

#51 Moved to FL from Rochester, NY. Dated someone from Rochester. Moved back to NY. Dated someone from where I was at in FL.

#52 I was on a cruise in Norway and met a man from my (tiny) hometown who knew many of my relatives!

#53 Two of my sons backed into each other on Parliment hill on Canada Day. There were thousands of people there.

#54 Just last week I went to my credit union. I haven't been there in 5 years. Saw a guy, Dave, I use to work with and who I haven't seen in at least 6 years. I leave there and drive 6 miles to a supermarket that has a fish market inside it and have never been inside before. Ten minutes later Dave walks into the same store. Eerie..

#55 I was in a diner in New York 20-odd years ago. I mentioned that Sting earns $1,000 a day from US radio playing Every Breath You Take.

The next song came on.... guess what it was?

#56 My mother gave birth to my brother, her first child, early, 8 days after her 41st birthday. I gave birth to my first (and only) child, early, 8 days after my 41st birthday.

#57 I was sitting in a bar/restaurant and a yt woman came up talking to us, making random conversation. She noticed my t-shirt had New York written on it. She told me how her sister who she hasn't spoke with in years lives in NY. I told her it was a sign that she should call her sister. She came back later to tell me she called her sister and they are going to work on their relationship. I believe it was a devine coincidence.

#58 Went to NYC, where I saw an awful play. Later that same day I met a friendly older couple from Carolina at a museum and told them about this bad play. They were surprised. They had good friends who had seen it and loved it. later that night I went to another play. I got there early, and before the play began, the couple at the end of the row started chatting with me. Five minutes into chatting, it became clear these were the exact friends who the museum couple had mentioned. Very small world!

#59 When I was 23, I lived overseas in a “country” city in Korea called Suncheon. My friend from Canada came to visit me and we went to the only foreigner bar in the city for just one night. As we were sitting at the bar, a guy points at him from across the room, and he points back. Turns out it was his friend who lived above us in res in first year uni who was also visiting a friend in Suncheon for that one night only.

#60 We played Black Water by the Doobie Brothers, my dad's favorite song, at the end of his funeral. My favorite band was doing a benefit concert that night and I had been gifted a ticket that day so last minute decided to go. They encored with Black Water that night.

#61 When my mom and I were in Berlin, she needed the bathroom so we went to the McD nearby. Saw two people inside from the back and said to my mom “that looks like grandma and grandpa!” And lo and behold it was. Neither of us knew they were going to Berlin at the same time 😂

#62 I went to HS and was a co-worker with a boy in small town California. 7 years later I was driving past a field in NC and saw some men across the field and yelled at my husband to stop because it was guy from HS. Husband said no way you can recognize him from this distance but I walked across the field and it was him. 20 years later I walked into a 7/11 on Oahu and he was walking out.

#63 I never have anywhere to talk about this omg. In 2023 I went to exactly two concerts. At the first one I was vibing, enjoying the music, and I felt something hit my shoe. I looked down and there was an earring, so I picked it up and gave it back to the woman behind me. At the second concert, just vibing, when I once again felt something hit my shoe. I look down. Another earring. I picked it up and returned it to the woman behind me.

Completely meaningless, but I think about it a lot.

#64 I lived in Chicago for years and was trying to decide whether or not to move back to my home town, Spartanburg, South Carolina. One morning I was journaling at a coffee shop and asked God for a sign of what I should do, then I walked to the bus stop to catch my bus to work. Waiting at the bus stop was a lady carrying a Spartanburg County Public Library tote bag!!! She said she’d gotten it at goodwill and had no idea where Spartanburg was. Message received. I moved home and met my husband.

#65 At a comic convention in France after signing my books, meet up with other artists I didn’t know. Started chatting with a young woman, also a comic book artist. Asks me where I’m from. I said Geneva. She said « oh I lived there as a kid ». I ask « oh what neighborhood? » She gives me the name of the one I used to live in. I go « OMG what street? »she said the exact street I lived on. Then « ok… what number? » « 8 ». This young woman lived two stories below me but we didn’t remember each other!

#66 I booked a role as a doctor in a play couple months ago—specifically an ER doctor who has to try to save a wayward teen’s life.

A little over a month ago I get a call from an ER doctor on my way home from a commercial I booked. My missing sister was on life support and they wanted my consent to put her on ecmo to save her life.

God got jokes.

#67 Went to see an old ghost town based on a Things to Do with Kids article in USA Today. My husband’s great great great grandfather and other relatives were buried in the graveyard of the little town

#68 I’d never met another person named Hallie before, and definitely never seen it spelled the same way. When I was 15, I was introduced to my biological father’s side of the family for the first time. There I met my cousin, Hallie Anne. My name is Hallie Anne.