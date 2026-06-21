Who Is Jim Breuer? Jim Breuer is an American comedian and actor known for his energetic stage presence and relatable storytelling. He has built a distinctive niche through his stand-up specials and various media appearances. His breakout moment arrived as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 1998, where his memorable character “Goat Boy” endeared him to a national audience. Breuer’s unique humor and impressions quickly became a fan favorite.

Full Name Jim Breuer Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Education Valley Stream Central High School Father Jim Breuer Sr. Kids Gabrielle Breuer, Kelsey Breuer, Dorianne Breuer

Early Life and Education Growing up in a modest household in Valley Stream, New York, Jim Breuer discovered his knack for humor at a young age, often entertaining family and friends. His father, a World War II veteran, encouraged his comedic aspirations. He attended Valley Stream Central High School, where his talent for making people laugh was further honed through school skits. Breuer later committed fully to stand-up comedy, beginning his professional career in the late 1980s.

Notable Relationships Jim Breuer married his wife, Dee Breuer, on August 28, 1993, with their relationship remaining a cornerstone of his public persona and comedic material. The couple frequently shares insights into family life. Together, Jim and Dee share three daughters: Gabrielle, born in 1999; Kelsey, born in 2003; and Dorianne, born in 2004. The family maintains a private life in Naples, Florida.

Career Highlights Jim Breuer gained national attention as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 1998, where he originated iconic characters like “Goat Boy.” His comedic style extended to film, co-starring in the cult classic Half Baked in 1998. Beyond acting, Breuer has launched several successful comedy specials, including “Let’s Clear the Air” in 2009, which became one of Comedy Central’s highest-rated specials. He also hosts popular radio shows and podcasts, connecting with audiences through his relatable observations. Breuer was recognized by Comedy Central as one of the “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time,” cementing his legacy in comedy.