Who Is Chris Pratt? Christopher Michael Pratt is an American actor and producer with an amiable charm, often shifting between comedic and heroic roles. He consistently bridges mass appeal with performance depth, making him one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. His breakthrough arrived as Andy Dwyer in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, where his bumbling yet lovable character quickly became a fan favorite. This role cemented his comedic talents before he transitioned into blockbuster leading man status.

Full Name Christopher Michael Pratt Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married to Katherine Schwarzenegger Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education Lake Stevens High School Father Daniel Clifton Pratt Mother Kathleen Louise Indahl Siblings Angie Pratt, Daniel Cully Pratt Kids Jack Pratt, Lyla Maria Pratt, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, Ford Fitzgerald

Early Life and Education Born in Virginia, Minnesota, Christopher Michael Pratt’s early years saw his family, including parents Daniel Clifton Pratt and Kathleen Louise Indahl, move to Lake Stevens, Washington. He grew up with two older siblings, Angie and Daniel “Cully” Pratt. Pratt attended Lake Stevens High School, where he excelled in wrestling before dropping out of community college. He was later discovered while working as a waiter in Maui, Hawaii, which launched his acting career.

Notable Relationships Currently married to author Katherine Schwarzenegger, Christopher Michael Pratt was previously wed to actress Anna Faris. He and Faris were married from 2009 to 2018. Pratt shares a son, Jack Pratt, with Faris, and has three children, Lyla Maria Pratt, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, and Ford Fitzgerald, with Schwarzenegger. They maintain co-parenting relationships for their children.

Career Highlights Christopher Michael Pratt gained global recognition starring as Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Guardians of the Galaxy. He also led the Jurassic World franchise as Owen Grady, with films grossing over $14.1 billion worldwide. Beyond acting, Pratt founded his production company, Indivisible Productions, in February 2020. He has also lent his voice to animated hits, including The Lego Movie franchise and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. To date, Pratt has collected numerous accolades, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017, cementing his status as a major force in modern entertainment.