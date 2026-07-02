Happy birthday to Margot Robbie , Lindsay Lohan , and Larry David ! July 2 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Australian Actress and Producer Margot Robbie, 36 Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie captivated audiences with her powerful breakout performance in Martin Scorsese's 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street. Her career then soared with iconic roles like Harley Quinn and an Academy Award-nominated portrayal of Tonya Harding. Robbie has also successfully transitioned into production, steering acclaimed projects through LuckyChap Entertainment.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Margot Robbie worked as a "sandwich artist" at Subway in Melbourne.

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#2 American Actress and Singer Lindsay Lohan, 40 Rising to prominence as a child star, American actress and singer Lindsay Lohan captivated audiences with her energetic screen presence. Her roles in The Parent Trap and Mean Girls solidified her status as a teen icon and launched her music career. Lohan later embraced motherhood and a quieter life in Dubai.



Little-known fact: Lindsay Lohan has a rare food allergy to blueberries.

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#3 American Actor, Comedian, Producer, and Screenwriter Larry David, 79 Known for his curmudgeonly charm, American comedian Larry David achieved widespread acclaim as the co-creator of the legendary sitcom Seinfeld. He later forged a new comedic path by writing and starring in the long-running HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm, which explored the social faux pas of everyday life.



Little-known fact: Before achieving comedic fame, Larry David worked various jobs, including a brassiere wholesaler and a limousine driver.

#4 American Rapper Saweetie, 33 An American rapper and actress, Saweetie, born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, rose to prominence with her viral 2017 single “Icy Grl.” She is recognized for her empowering lyrics and chart-topping collaborations like “Best Friend” with Doja Cat, alongside her entrepreneurial ventures.



Little-known fact: Saweetie is the first cousin once-removed of actress Gabrielle Union, and her grandfather, Willie Harper, played for the San Francisco 49ers.

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#5 American Rapper and Actor Vince Staples, 33 Renowned for his cutting lyrics and distinct West Coast sound, American rapper and actor Vince Staples consistently delivers powerful narratives rooted in his Long Beach upbringing. Staples’ impactful music, including albums like Summertime '06, has earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. He has also successfully transitioned into acting, starring in The Vince Staples Show.



Little-known fact: Vince Staples has publicly stated that he follows a straight edge lifestyle, meaning he does not drink alcohol or use illicit drugs.

#6 American Actress, Singer, and Producer Ashley Tisdale, 41 Known for her effervescent performances, American actress and singer Ashley Tisdale captivated a generation with her iconic Disney Channel roles. She starred in the High School Musical franchise and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, also releasing successful pop albums.



Little-known fact: Ashley Tisdale sang for President Bill Clinton at age twelve.

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#7 American Singer-Songwriter and Guitarist Michelle Branch, 43 Renowned for her heartfelt songwriting, American singer-songwriter Michelle Branch captivated audiences with her melodic pop-rock sound in the early 2000s. Her debut album, The Spirit Room, sold millions of copies and featured chart-topping singles. Branch also earned a Grammy Award for her collaboration with Santana on “The Game of Love,” showcasing her versatile musical talent.



Little-known fact: Michelle Branch received her first guitar for her 14th birthday and composed her inaugural song within one week.

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#8 American Model and Actress Jerry Hall, 70 With a striking presence that defined an era, American model and actress Jerry Hall captivated the fashion world with her towering height and flowing blonde hair. Her early modeling success, gracing countless magazine covers, transitioned into acting roles and high-profile stage performances, including a West End debut. Hall is also recognized for her long-term relationship with Mick Jagger and later marriage to Rupert Murdoch.



Little-known fact: Jerry Hall used insurance money from a car accident to move to Paris and pursue modeling at age 16.

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#9 American Actress Elizabeth Reaser, 51 Recognized for her distinctive ability to portray complex and sensitive characters, American actress Elizabeth Reaser captivates audiences across film, television, and stage. She gained widespread recognition for her memorable role as Esme Cullen in The Twilight Saga and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for her work on Grey's Anatomy.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Elizabeth Reaser worked various odd jobs, including serving as a caddy at a country club.

#10 American Politician Elise Stefanik, 42 Powerful and articulate, American politician Elise Stefanik rose to national prominence as the youngest woman ever elected to the US Congress. She later ascended to Chair of the House Republican Conference, a key leadership role. Stefanik is recognized for her impactful questioning during congressional hearings.



Little-known fact: Before her political career, Elise Stefanik managed sales, marketing, and management for her family's plywood business.

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