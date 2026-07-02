Who Is Saweetie? Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper is an American rapper and actress, renowned for her confident persona and empowering anthems. Her dynamic style and lyrical prowess have garnered a significant following in the hip-hop community. She first captivated public attention in 2017 with her viral hit “Icy Grl,” a freestyle that rapidly gained traction online and led to a landmark record deal. This platinum-certified success firmly established her as a distinctive new voice in rap.

Full Name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status In a relationship with Jadon Sancho Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Filipina, Chinese Education Monterey Trail High School, San Diego State University, University of Southern California Father Johnny Harper Mother Trinidad Valentin Siblings Maya, Milan

Early Life and Education Born on July 2, 1993, in Santa Clara, California, Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper grew up in a vibrant, multi-ethnic household with African American, Filipina, and Chinese heritage. Her grandmother affectionately gave her the nickname “Saweetie,” which she later adopted as her stage name. She attended Merrill F. West High School and Monterey Trail High School before enrolling at San Diego State University. Saweetie later transferred to the University of Southern California, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication in 2016, a strategic step supporting her burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships Since 2025, Saweetie has been in a relationship with English footballer Jadon Sancho. Earlier, she shared a high-profile romance with rapper Quavo from 2018 to 2021, a connection famously initiated through an Instagram direct message. Her dating history also includes relationships with rapper YG from 2023 to 2024, as well as Justin Combs and actor Keith Powers. Saweetie currently has no children.

Career Highlights Saweetie’s career launched with the 2017 viral single “Icy Grl,” which secured double platinum certification and over 5.4 billion career streams across platforms. This breakthrough hit established her unapologetic style and lyrical prowess in the hip-hop scene. She expanded her brand into various ventures, including collaborations with MAC Cosmetics and PrettyLittleThing, and the launch of her own ICY jewelry line. Saweetie also released chart-topping singles such as “My Type,” “Tap In,” and the Grammy-nominated “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat. Her influence extends to multiple Grammy Award nominations, including Best New Artist, solidifying her as a significant entrepreneurial and artistic force in contemporary music and fashion.