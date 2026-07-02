Who Is Elizabeth Reaser? Elizabeth Ann Reaser is an American actress with a remarkable ability to imbue characters with subtle depth and vulnerability. Her nuanced performances consistently elevate the material she approaches. Reaser’s breakout moment arrived as Esme Cullen in The Twilight Saga, where she portrayed the compassionate matriarch of the vampire family. This role captivated a global audience across five successful films.

Full Name Elizabeth Ann Reaser Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Oakland University, Juilliard School Father John Reaser Mother Karen Davidson

Early Life and Education Reaser was born in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, a Detroit suburb, to Karen Davidson and John Reaser, the middle of three sisters. Her mother later married businessman William Davidson. She attended the Academy of the Sacred Heart and Avondale High School before spending a year at Oakland University. Elizabeth Reaser then honed her craft at the prestigious Juilliard School’s Drama Division, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1999.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc in Elizabeth Reaser’s personal life culminated in her marriage to producer and composer Bruce Gilbert. The couple, who met through their dogs in 2017, secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy in August 2023. Reaser and Gilbert celebrated their union on the Amalfi Coast with a few close friends, including Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, who officiated. The actress has no children.

Career Highlights Elizabeth Reaser’s breakthrough came with her portrayal of Esme Cullen in The Twilight Saga film series, appearing in all five installments. Her role as the loving vampire matriarch resonated with millions, cementing her place in the popular fantasy franchise. Beyond the big screen, Reaser earned critical acclaim and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress for her compelling recurring role as Ava/Rebecca Pope on the hit television series Grey’s Anatomy. She has also appeared in various acclaimed TV dramas, showcasing her versatility.