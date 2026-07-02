Who Is Ashley Tisdale? Ashley Tisdale is an American actress and singer known for her vibrant, energetic performances across film and television. Her dynamic presence has endeared her to audiences worldwide since her early career. She achieved widespread recognition as Sharpay Evans in the Disney Channel’s High School Musical series, a role that propelled her to global stardom. The films’ immense popularity also launched her successful music career.

Full Name Ashley Tisdale Gender Female Height 5 feet 2.5 inches (159 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Public School, Valencia High School Father Michael Tisdale Mother Lisa Morris Siblings Jennifer Tisdale Kids Jupiter Iris French, Emerson Clover French

Early Life and Education Ashley Michelle Tisdale was born in Monmouth County, New Jersey, to Lisa Morris and contractor Michael Tisdale. Her family nurtured her early talents in performing arts. She attended public school, including Valencia High School, while simultaneously pursuing a busy child acting career that included over 100 commercials.

Notable Relationships Currently married to musician Christopher French, Ashley Tisdale previously had a high-profile relationship with dancer Jared Murillo, an on-set romance during High School Musical. Tisdale shares two daughters, Jupiter Iris French and Emerson Clover French, with her husband, Christopher French.

Career Highlights Ashley Tisdale captivated audiences as Sharpay Evans in Disney Channel’s immensely popular High School Musical film series, contributing to soundtracks that sold millions worldwide. Beyond acting, she launched Blondie Girl Productions in 2008, expanding into television production with projects like Young & Hungry, and later founded the wellness platform Frenshe.