Ashley Tisdale smiles at the camera, showcasing her blonde hair and casual Project Pink shirt. Learn about her career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Ashley Tisdale

Born

July 2, 1985

Died
Birthplace

Monmouth County, New Jersey, US

Age

41 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Ashley Tisdale?

Ashley Tisdale is an American actress and singer known for her vibrant, energetic performances across film and television. Her dynamic presence has endeared her to audiences worldwide since her early career.

She achieved widespread recognition as Sharpay Evans in the Disney Channel’s High School Musical series, a role that propelled her to global stardom. The films’ immense popularity also launched her successful music career.

Full NameAshley Tisdale
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 2.5 inches (159 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$14 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationPublic School, Valencia High School
FatherMichael Tisdale
MotherLisa Morris
SiblingsJennifer Tisdale
KidsJupiter Iris French, Emerson Clover French

Early Life and Education

Ashley Michelle Tisdale was born in Monmouth County, New Jersey, to Lisa Morris and contractor Michael Tisdale. Her family nurtured her early talents in performing arts.

She attended public school, including Valencia High School, while simultaneously pursuing a busy child acting career that included over 100 commercials.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to musician Christopher French, Ashley Tisdale previously had a high-profile relationship with dancer Jared Murillo, an on-set romance during High School Musical.

Tisdale shares two daughters, Jupiter Iris French and Emerson Clover French, with her husband, Christopher French.

Career Highlights

Ashley Tisdale captivated audiences as Sharpay Evans in Disney Channel’s immensely popular High School Musical film series, contributing to soundtracks that sold millions worldwide.

Beyond acting, she launched Blondie Girl Productions in 2008, expanding into television production with projects like Young & Hungry, and later founded the wellness platform Frenshe.

Signature Quote

“The only way to grow is to challenge yourself.”

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