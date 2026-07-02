Who Is Margot Robbie? Margot Elise Robbie is an Australian actress and producer, recognized for compelling performances that blend dramatic intensity with comedic timing. Her work consistently challenges industry norms, making her a formidable presence on screen and behind the camera. She first captivated audiences with her breakthrough role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street. Her portrayal of Naomi Lapaglia quickly established her as a rising star, leading to a string of diverse and memorable characters.

Full Name Margot Elise Robbie Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $80 million Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Education Somerset College Father Doug Robbie Mother Sarie Kessler Siblings Anya Robbie, Lachlan Robbie, Cameron Robbie Kids 1

Early Life and Education Margot Elise Robbie was born in Dalby, Queensland, Australia, and largely raised by her physiotherapist mother, Sarie Kessler, after her parents divorced when she was five. She grew up on her grandparents’ farm, often engaging in outdoor activities with her three siblings. Her early interest in performing blossomed while attending Somerset College, a private school in Mudgeeraba. There, she honed her dramatic skills, which laid the foundation for her eventual move to Melbourne to pursue acting professionally.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Margot Robbie has been married to British filmmaker Tom Ackerley. They met on the set of Suite Française in 2013, began dating in 2014, and married in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in October 2024, after reports confirmed they were expecting in July 2024. Robbie and Ackerley also co-founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014.

Career Highlights Margot Elise Robbie’s career is marked by flagship roles in acclaimed films like The Wolf of Wall Street and the DC Extended Universe as Harley Quinn. Her leading performance in Barbie (2023) generated over $1.4 billion globally, cementing its place as a cultural phenomenon. Beyond acting, Robbie co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014 with her husband Tom Ackerley and friends, a production company dedicated to female-driven narratives. This venture has produced critically praised films such as I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman, showcasing her influence behind the scenes. To date, she has garnered three Academy Award nominations, four Golden Globe Awards nominations, and six British Academy Film Award nominations. These accolades, combined with her box office success, solidify Robbie as a dominant force in modern Hollywood cinema.