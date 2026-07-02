Who Is Lindsay Lohan? Lindsay Dee Lohan is an American actress and singer known for her spirited performances and enduring presence in popular culture. She seamlessly transitioned from a celebrated child star to a prominent leading lady in Hollywood. Her breakout came with the dual roles in Disney’s The Parent Trap, a family comedy that garnered critical praise for her adept portrayal of two distinct personalities. This early success set the stage for her teen idol status.

Full Name Lindsay Dee Lohan Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Sanford H. Calhoun High School, Laurel Springs School Father Michael Lohan Mother Donata Dina Lohan Siblings Michael Lohan Jr., Aliana Lohan, Dakota Lohan Kids Luai Shammas

Early Life and Education Lindsay Dee Lohan was born in The Bronx, New York City, and grew up on Long Island, the eldest of four children to Dina and Michael Lohan. Her parents, a former singer and a Wall Street trader, nurtured her early entry into entertainment. She began modeling at age three, appearing in numerous commercials, and later attended Sanford H. Calhoun High School before homeschooling through Laurel Springs School. These early experiences paved her path into acting.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Lindsay Dee Lohan’s public life, though she maintains a more private stance today. She was notably linked to Wilmer Valderrama and dated Samantha Ronson earlier in her career. Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022 and they welcomed their son, Luai, in July 2023. She now resides in Dubai, focusing on her family and career resurgence.

Career Highlights Lindsay Dee Lohan made her motion picture debut with the 1998 family comedy The Parent Trap, earning her a Young Artist Award. She then starred in the commercially successful Freaky Friday, which grossed $160 million worldwide. Her role as Cady Heron in the iconic teen comedy Mean Girls affirmed her status as a teen idol, leading to two MTV Movie Awards. Lohan later released two studio albums, Speak and A Little More Personal (Raw). Lohan has since collected multiple Teen Choice Awards and an MTV Movie Award for Best Female Performance, cementing her as a fixture in modern pop culture.