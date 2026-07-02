Who Is Elise Stefanik? Elise Marie Stefanik is an American politician, known for her sharp political acumen and influential voice in the Republican Party. She has steadily risen through the ranks of US Representative leadership. Stefanik first gained national attention in 2014, when she became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Her election marked a significant moment for emerging conservative leadership.

Full Name Elise Marie Stefanik Gender Female Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education Albany Academy for Girls, Harvard University Father Kenneth James Stefanik Mother Melanie E. Stefanik Siblings Matt Stefanik Kids Samuel Albritton Manda

Early Life and Education Growing up in Albany, New York, Elise Stefanik was the eldest of two children born to Kenneth and Melanie Stefanik, who owned a wholesale plywood distribution business. Her parents instilled a strong work ethic, and her father’s Czech and mother’s Italian heritage contributed to her family’s background. Stefanik attended Albany Academy for Girls, graduating in 2002, and later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Government from Harvard University in 2006. While at Harvard, she was active in the Institute of Politics, solidifying her path toward public service.

Notable Relationships Elise Stefanik married Matthew Manda in 2017, and the couple welcomed their son, Samuel Albritton Manda, in August 2021. She is open about balancing her demanding political career with motherhood, often speaking to the importance of family support.

Career Highlights Elise Stefanik made history in 2014 by becoming the youngest woman ever elected to the US Congress at age 30, representing New York’s 21st congressional district. This electoral victory established her as a rising star within the Republican Party. She ascended to the influential role of Chair of the House Republican Conference in May 2021, becoming the youngest woman to hold a top elected House leadership position. Stefanik is also recognized for her rigorous questioning during congressional hearings.