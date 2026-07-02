Who Is Vince Staples? Vincent Jamal Staples is an American rapper and actor known for his insightful lyrics and distinct West Coast hip-hop sound. He often weaves narratives reflecting life in Long Beach into his critically acclaimed projects. Staples first gained widespread public attention with his debut album, Summertime ’06. This project resonated deeply with listeners and critics alike, establishing his unique voice in contemporary rap.

Full Name Vincent Jamal Staples Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Optimal Christian Academy, Various High Schools Mother Eloise Staples

Early Life and Education Family life in Compton, California, shaped Vincent Staples’ early years before his mother, Eloise Staples, moved them to Long Beach to escape high crime rates. He is the youngest of five siblings and grew up in an environment where his family was immersed in gang culture.

He attended Optimal Christian Academy from fourth to eighth grade, an experience he described as influential. Staples later moved through several high schools, including Jordan High School and Mayfair High School, eventually dropping out.

Notable Relationships Vince Staples maintains a private personal life, though he was in an on-and-off relationship with a girlfriend in Orange County until their separation in September 2015. He has openly expressed his desire to marry and have children in the future. Currently, Staples has no publicly confirmed romantic partner. He has no children of his own, though he has discussed potentially adopting in interviews.

Career Highlights Vincent Staples’ discography showcases a consistent artistic vision within West Coast hip-hop, marked by critically acclaimed albums like Summertime ’06, Big Fish Theory, and Ramona Park Broke My Heart. His 2015 debut, Summertime ’06, solidified his reputation, featuring the platinum-certified single “Norf Norf”. Beyond music, Staples has expanded his reach into acting and television, notably creating and starring in The Vince Staples Show on Netflix, which premiered in 2024. He has also appeared in films such as Dope and White Men Can’t Jump, and lent his voice to animated series like American Dad!. To date, Staples has garnered recognition for his impact, including an Impact Track award at the BET Hip Hop Awards and multiple nominations, cementing his influential presence in entertainment.