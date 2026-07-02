Who Is Michelle Branch? Michelle Jacquet Branch is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist, known for her authentic pop rock sound. Her heartfelt lyrics and distinct vocals gained significant public attention. She broke through with her hit single “Everywhere,” which launched her debut album, The Spirit Room, to multi-platinum success. This instantly established her as a leading voice.

Full Name Michelle Jacquet Branch Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married to Patrick Carney Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Sedona Red Rock High School, Northern Arizona University Father David Branch Mother Peggy Branch Siblings David Branch, Nicole Branch Kids Owen Isabelle Landau, Rhys James Carney, Willie Jacquet Carney

Early Life and Education Family encouragement shaped Michelle Branch’s early musical journey in Sedona, Arizona, where her parents supported her passion for singing and guitar. She began voice lessons at eight and received her first guitar at age fourteen, quickly composing original songs. Branch initially attended Sedona Red Rock High School, but later chose homeschooling during her final two years to dedicate more time to her burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships A string of significant relationships has marked Michelle Branch’s personal life, including her marriage to bass player Teddy Landau from 2004 to 2015. She later married Patrick Carney of The Black Keys in April 2019, after meeting him in 2015. Branch is a mother to three children: daughter Owen Isabelle Landau with Landau, and son Rhys James Carney and daughter Willie Jacquet Carney with Carney. The couple briefly separated in 2022 but later suspended divorce proceedings to reconcile.

Career Highlights Michelle Branch’s career soared with her 2001 major-label debut, The Spirit Room, which sold over two million copies and featured hit singles like “Everywhere” and “All You Wanted.” Her follow-up, Hotel Paper, also achieved platinum certification in 2003, debuting at number two on the Billboard 200 chart. Branch expanded her reach through notable collaborations, including her Grammy-winning 2002 single “The Game of Love” with Santana. She also formed the country duo The Wreckers with Jessica Harp, earning a Grammy nomination for their hit single “Leave the Pieces.” To date, Branch has collected one Grammy Award and multiple nominations, solidifying her enduring presence as a talented songwriter and performer in contemporary music. Her versatility continues to resonate with fans across genres.