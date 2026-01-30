Happy birthday to Christian Bale , Tyla , and Amelia Dimoldenberg ! January 30 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Christian Bale, 52 Renowned for his profound versatility, Christian Bale is a British actor known for his immersive performances and dramatic physical transformations. His career spans iconic roles like Batman in The Dark Knight Trilogy and his Academy Award-winning turn in The Fighter.



Beyond his film work, Bale has cultivated a private personal life, often highlighting his family as a central anchor amidst his demanding professional commitments.



Little-known fact: As a child, Christian Bale trained in ballet before fully embarking on his acclaimed acting career.

RELATED:

#2 Singer Tyla, 24 A South African singer and songwriter, Tyla Laura Seethal burst onto the international scene with her 2023 hit single “Water.” Tyla's music, a unique fusion of pop and amapiano, earned her a Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in 2024.



Little-known fact: Despite her captivating stage presence and fluid choreography, Tyla has never taken formal dance classes or had professional training.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Comedian and Presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg, 32 Renowned for her unique deadpan humor and interviewing style, Amelia Dimoldenberg is a British comedian and presenter. She gained widespread fame as the creator and host of the YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, where she conducts awkward yet endearing interviews with celebrities. Beyond her viral web series, Dimoldenberg has expanded her reach to red carpet events, notably serving as an Oscars Red Carpet Correspondent.



Little-known fact: Amelia Dimoldenberg's popular web series, Chicken Shop Date, originally began as a column she wrote for a local youth club magazine.

#4 Football Player Bijan Robinson, 24 An American professional football running back for the Atlanta Falcons, Bijan Robinson burst onto the national scene as a unanimous All-American. He is best known for winning the Doak Walker Award at the University of Texas and becoming a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Robinson also made a cameo appearance in the Netflix series Outer Banks.



Little-known fact: His first name, Bijan, is a Persian word that means “hero.”

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Youtuber Jason Gastrow, 35 Celebrated for his distinctive crude humor, American YouTuber Jason Gastrow offers surreal video game criticism to millions. He gained fame for his early "League of Legends" videos and later co-founded the indie game publishing label Bigmode.



Little-known fact: The iconic profile picture for his videogamedunkey channel was designed by fellow YouTuber Chris O'Neill.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Actress Danielle Campbell, 31 An American actress captivating audiences with her nuanced performances, Danielle Campbell rose to prominence portraying Davina Claire in The Originals series. She is also recognized for her starring role in the Disney Channel Original Movie StarStruck. Campbell recently married actor Colin Woodell.



Little-known fact: Danielle Campbell was discovered by a talent agent in a Chicago hair salon when she was just ten years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Actress Markella Kavenagh, 26 An Australian actress with a remarkable emotional range, Markella Kavenagh has captivated audiences across television and film. She is best known for her starring role as Nori Brandyfoot in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Kavenagh also earned early acclaim for her work in the miniseries Picnic at Hanging Rock.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Markella Kavenagh worked at the Australian fashion outlet Sportsgirl.

#8 Football Player Curtis Jones, 25 English professional footballer Curtis Jones rose to prominence with Liverpool, where he has been a key midfielder since joining their academy at age nine. He notably became the youngest goalscorer in a Merseyside derby in 2020.

Jones contributed to Liverpool’s 2019–20 Premier League title win and secured the UEFA European Under-21 Championship with England in 2023.



Little-known fact: His great-grandfather on his maternal side was Crispin Curtis Adeniyi-Jones, a prominent Nigerian medical doctor and politician.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Ice Hockey Player Thomas Chabot, 29 Canadian professional ice hockey defenceman Thomas Chabot rose to prominence with his exceptional skating and offensive play for the Ottawa Senators. He is widely recognized for his leadership role on the team and his impactful contributions on the blue line.



Little-known fact: His mother, Claude Chabot, was a figure skater, a detail few fans know about his hockey-focused family background.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Football Player Marcos Llorente, 31 The Spanish professional footballer Marcos Llorente is known for his versatility and impactful performances on the pitch for Atlético Madrid. He played a pivotal role in the club's 2020–21 La Liga triumph, showcasing his goal-scoring and assisting abilities.



Little-known fact: Marcos Llorente comes from a storied football family, with his father, paternal great-uncle, and maternal grandfather all having played for Real Madrid.