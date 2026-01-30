Who Is Amelia Dimoldenberg? Amelia Dimoldenberg is a British comedian and presenter, recognized for her distinct deadpan humor and witty interviewing style. She has carved a unique niche in digital media, captivating audiences with her unconventional approach. Her breakout moment came with the YouTube web series Chicken Shop Date, where she interviews celebrities in fried chicken restaurants. The series quickly gained a global audience, making her a prominent figure in entertainment.

Full Name Amelia Dimoldenberg Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality British Ethnicity Jewish Education St Marylebone School, Central Saint Martins Father Paul Dimoldenberg Mother Linda Dimoldenberg Siblings Zoe Dimoldenberg

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Marylebone, London, Amelia Dimoldenberg developed an early interest in writing and creative expression. Her parents, Linda and Paul Dimoldenberg, provided a supportive household. She attended St Marylebone School, later pursuing a Foundation Diploma in Art and Design and a BA in Fashion Communication at Central Saint Martins, where she graduated in 2017.

Notable Relationships Amelia Dimoldenberg’s public relationships have been few, with her often playfully flirting with guests on her show. She was previously rumored to be dating British rapper Aitch. Currently, Dimoldenberg has no publicly confirmed partner, maintaining a private stance on her personal romantic life. She has no children.

Career Highlights Amelia Dimoldenberg’s career breakthrough came with the creation of Chicken Shop Date, her popular YouTube series launched in 2014. The show features her conducting deadpan, flirtatious interviews with celebrities in fried chicken restaurants. This unique format has garnered millions of subscribers and redefined celebrity interviews. Her influence expanded significantly through red carpet reporting, including serving as the Oscars Social Media Ambassador and Red Carpet Correspondent. Dimoldenberg has also reported from the Brit Awards and Golden Globe Awards, cementing her presence in major entertainment events. In 2025, she was named to Time magazine’s inaugural “TIME100 Creators” list, recognizing her as one of the most influential digital voices. She also received an honorary fellowship from Central Saint Martins in 2024.