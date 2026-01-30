Who Is Jason Gastrow? Jason Yevgeniy Gastrow is an American YouTuber, comedian, and critic. He is widely recognized for his distinctive crude humor and surreal video game criticism. Gastrow first gained widespread attention for his early “League of Legends” videos. These captivating skits and rage-filled commentary quickly resonated with a massive online audience, solidifying his unique comedic brand.

Full Name Jason Yevgeniy Gastrow Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5.1 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ukrainian American Education Marquette University

Early Life and Education Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Jason Yevgeniy Gastrow’s mother was a second-grade teacher. This upbringing in the Midwest fostered a unique comedic sensibility, influencing his later online persona and content. Gastrow began creating Flash animations on Newgrounds by age twelve, an early creative outlet that foreshadowed his later success on YouTube before he pursued a degree in business economics at Marquette University.

Notable Relationships Jason Yevgeniy Gastrow is currently married to fellow YouTuber Leah Bee, whom he wed in September 2019. Their relationship often features collaborative online content. The couple announced in July 2023 that they were expecting their first child. Their daughter was born in October of that same year.