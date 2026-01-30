Jason Gastrow wearing glasses and Bigmode lanyard at a busy event, highlighting his bio and career achievements.

Early Life and Education

Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Jason Yevgeniy Gastrow’s mother was a second-grade teacher. This upbringing in the Midwest fostered a unique comedic sensibility, influencing his later online persona and content.

Gastrow began creating Flash animations on Newgrounds by age twelve, an early creative outlet that foreshadowed his later success on YouTube before he pursued a degree in business economics at Marquette University.

Notable Relationships

Jason Yevgeniy Gastrow is currently married to fellow YouTuber Leah Bee, whom he wed in September 2019. Their relationship often features collaborative online content.

The couple announced in July 2023 that they were expecting their first child. Their daughter was born in October of that same year.

Career Highlights

Jason Yevgeniy Gastrow gained widespread popularity for his early “League of Legends” videos. His comedic reviews and satirical skits expertly crafted a unique voice in gaming commentary, reaching millions of subscribers.

Beyond content creation, Gastrow expanded his ventures significantly. In 2022, he co-founded Bigmode with Leah, an indie game publishing label dedicated to supporting innovative developers outside traditional industry constraints.

His YouTube channel, videogamedunkey, has accumulated over seven million subscribers and more than four billion views to date. This consistent success has cemented his status as a major cultural commentator in the gaming world.

