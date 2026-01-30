Who Is Markella Kavenagh? Markella Kavenagh is an Australian actress known for her compelling performances in both fantasy epics and gritty dramas. Her work often showcases emotional depth and versatility. She achieved global recognition as Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a role that quickly established her on the international stage.

Full Name Markella Kavenagh Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $500,000 Nationality Australian Ethnicity White European Descent Education Wesley College Siblings Liam Kavenagh

Early Life and Education A creative atmosphere in Melbourne, Australia, shaped Markella Kavenagh’s early years, fostering her artistic inclinations from a young age. She later attended Wesley College, where her interest in performance likely solidified before she pursued acting professionally.

Notable Relationships Markella Kavenagh maintains a private personal life and has not publicly confirmed any high-profile romantic relationships. She remains focused on her burgeoning acting career and has no children.

Career Highlights Markella Kavenagh’s career launched with notable roles in Australian television, including the mystery series Picnic at Hanging Rock and the drama The Cry. These early appearances showcased her range as a performer. Her global breakthrough came as Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, a role that brought her widespread international acclaim. Kavenagh was one of the first actors cast in the high-profile fantasy series.