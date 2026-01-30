Who Is Thomas Chabot? Thomas Chabot is a Canadian professional ice hockey player, celebrated for his exceptional skating and offensive prowess as a defenceman. He consistently anchors the blue line for the Ottawa Senators in the National Hockey League, known for his impactful two-way play. His breakout moment came leading the Saint John Sea Dogs to a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League title and earning MVP honors at the 2017 World Junior Championship. This performance cemented his reputation as a top young talent, making him a cornerstone for his NHL team.

Full Name Thomas Chabot Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $48.6 million Nationality Canadian Father François Chabot Mother Claude Chabot Siblings Félix-Antoine Chabot

Early Life and Education Growing up in Sainte-Marie, Quebec, Thomas Chabot honed his hockey skills on local outdoor rinks, often with his older brother Félix-Antoine. His parents, François and Claude, fostered his early passion for the sport from a young age. Before his professional career, Chabot was drafted by the Saint John Sea Dogs in the QMJHL, where he developed into a standout defenceman and became a key player for the team.

Notable Relationships Thomas Chabot is married to Marion, with their wedding celebrated at the iconic Château Frontenac in Quebec City. The couple’s elegant nuptials garnered public attention, marking a significant personal milestone for the Ottawa Senators defenceman.

Career Highlights As an NHL defenceman, Thomas Chabot has become a cornerstone for the Ottawa Senators, showcasing his offensive talent with multiple high-scoring seasons. He notably finished as the team’s leading scorer in the 2018–2019 season. His international success includes being named the 2017 World Junior Championships MVP while helping Team Canada secure a silver medal. He also earned a selection to the NHL All-Star Game in 2019.