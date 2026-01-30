Who Is Curtis Jones? Curtis Julian Jones is an English professional footballer for Liverpool, known for his versatile midfield play. He consistently ranks among his team’s key performers, demonstrating composure and technical skill on the pitch. His breakout arrived in 2020 when he scored a curling 20-yard goal in a Merseyside derby, becoming the youngest scorer in that rivalry since Robbie Fowler in 1994. This moment cemented his place in the senior squad.

Full Name Curtis Julian Jones Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $13.7 million Nationality English Ethnicity Mixed Education Rainhill High School Father Dean Jones Mother Sandra (Kelly) Jones Kids Giselle

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Toxteth, Liverpool, Curtis Julian Jones developed his football passion from an early age, often playing on local pitches. His mother, Sandra Jones, significantly supported his pursuit of the sport, accompanying him to training sessions. Jones joined Liverpool’s academy at nine after being spotted on a school trip from St. Vincent de Paul Primary School. He later attended Rainhill High School, which provided education for the club’s academy players.

Notable Relationships Curtis Julian Jones is engaged to Saffron Khan, with whom he announced their engagement in June 2025. The couple has been in a serious relationship since 2021, navigating his burgeoning football career together. Jones and Khan welcomed their first child, a daughter named Giselle, in October 2024. They frequently share glimpses of their family life with fans.