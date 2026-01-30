Curtis Jones: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Curtis Jones
January 30, 2001
Liverpool, England
24 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Curtis Jones?
Curtis Julian Jones is an English professional footballer for Liverpool, known for his versatile midfield play. He consistently ranks among his team’s key performers, demonstrating composure and technical skill on the pitch.
His breakout arrived in 2020 when he scored a curling 20-yard goal in a Merseyside derby, becoming the youngest scorer in that rivalry since Robbie Fowler in 1994. This moment cemented his place in the senior squad.
|Full Name
|Curtis Julian Jones
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Engaged
|Net Worth
|$13.7 million
|Nationality
|English
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Education
|Rainhill High School
|Father
|Dean Jones
|Mother
|Sandra (Kelly) Jones
|Kids
|Giselle
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Toxteth, Liverpool, Curtis Julian Jones developed his football passion from an early age, often playing on local pitches. His mother, Sandra Jones, significantly supported his pursuit of the sport, accompanying him to training sessions.
Jones joined Liverpool’s academy at nine after being spotted on a school trip from St. Vincent de Paul Primary School. He later attended Rainhill High School, which provided education for the club’s academy players.
Notable Relationships
Curtis Julian Jones is engaged to Saffron Khan, with whom he announced their engagement in June 2025. The couple has been in a serious relationship since 2021, navigating his burgeoning football career together.
Jones and Khan welcomed their first child, a daughter named Giselle, in October 2024. They frequently share glimpses of their family life with fans.
Career Highlights
As a midfielder for Liverpool, Curtis Jones achieved a significant early career milestone by becoming a member of the 2019–20 Premier League winning squad. He has since consistently performed across competitions for the Reds, securing two Premier League titles and two Carabao Cups.
Jones also contributed to England’s success, winning the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2023, where he was credited with the winning goal in the final against Spain. He made his senior England team debut in November 2024.
