Who Is Marcos Llorente? Marcos Llorente Moreno is a versatile Spanish professional footballer, known for his dynamic play across midfield and defense. His adaptability on the pitch has made him a key asset for club and country. His breakout moment arrived in March 2020, when he scored two crucial goals against Liverpool in the Champions League, securing Atlético Madrid’s progression. This performance quickly highlighted his offensive prowess and cemented his reputation.

Full Name Marcos Llorente Moreno Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (184 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $52 million Nationality Spanish Education Universidad Rey Juan Carlos Father Paco Llorente

Early Life and Education Football ran deep in Marcos Llorente’s family, with his father, Paco Llorente, and maternal grandfather, Ramón Grosso, both having notable careers at Real Madrid. This rich sporting heritage undoubtedly shaped his early ambitions. He joined Real Madrid’s youth academy at age 13 in 2008, developing his skills through their ranks. Llorente later pursued higher education, majoring in law and business administration at Universidad Rey Juan Carlos.

Notable Relationships Currently, Marcos Llorente is engaged to Patricia Noarbe, with whom he has shared his personal life publicly in recent years. Their engagement took place in 2021 at Atlético Madrid’s home stadium, Wanda Metropolitano. Llorente has no publicly known children. He maintains a relatively private personal life, though he occasionally shares glimpses of his relationship with Noarbe.