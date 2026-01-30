Who Is Bijan Robinson? Bijan Robinson is an American professional football running back known for his dynamic playing style and exceptional vision on the field. He consistently breaks tackles and accelerates through defenses with rare talent. He captured national attention as the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, making an immediate impact as a rookie. His debut season established him as a key player for the Atlanta Falcons.

Full Name Bijan Robinson Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Education Salpointe Catholic High School, University of Texas at Austin Father David Robinson Mother LaMore Saul Siblings Ron, Darius, Cleyrissa

Early Life and Education Born in Tucson, Arizona, Bijan Robinson grew up in a supportive, athletic family, with his grandfather, Cleo, a former all-state linebacker and Pac-12 official, playing a pivotal role in his early life. This familial emphasis on sports fueled his passion for football from a young age. Robinson attended Salpointe Catholic High School, where he became Arizona’s all-time leading rusher and touchdown leader. He later committed to the University of Texas at Austin, excelling in his collegiate football career.

Notable Relationships Bijan Robinson maintains a private personal life, and as of 2026, he is unmarried and has no children. While rumors have occasionally linked him to others, he has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationships. His primary focus remains on his burgeoning football career, personal growth, and community work. He is notably close with his mother, LaMore Saul, and his grandparents.

Career Highlights Bijan Robinson’s college career at the University of Texas established him as an elite running back, where he accumulated 3,410 rushing yards and 41 total touchdowns. He was a unanimous All-American in 2022 and notably won the prestigious Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back. His professional journey began when the Atlanta Falcons selected him as the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Robinson swiftly proved his worth, leading all rookies in rushing yards with 976 and setting a franchise record for receptions by a rookie running back with 58 in his debut season. Robinson has since collected multiple accolades, including a Pro Bowl selection in 2024 and being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2023, cementing his status as one of the league’s top young talents.