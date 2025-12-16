Happy birthday to Kai Cenat , Krysten Ritter , and Theo James ! December 16 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Streamer Kai Cenat, 24 An American streamer and YouTuber, Kai Cenat rose to prominence with his high-energy comedic content and record-breaking Twitch subathons. He is celebrated for his engaging live streams and popularizing internet slang.



Little-known fact: He coined and popularized the viral internet slang word "Rizz," which Oxford University Press named its word of the year for 2023.

#2 Actress and Musician Krysten Ritter, 44 American actress and author Krysten Ritter, born December 16, 1981, is known for her compelling performances in both dramatic and comedic roles. She captivated audiences as Jessica Jones in the Marvel series and as Jane Margolis in Breaking Bad.



Little-known fact: Krysten Ritter was discovered by a modeling agent at her local shopping mall at the age of 15.

#3 Actor Theo James, 41 British actor and producer Theo James captivated global audiences as Tobias Eaton in The Divergent Series. He is recognized for his roles in The White Lotus, which earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination, and Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen series. He was once the lead singer of a band named Shere Khan.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing acting, Theo James worked for the National Health Service, cleaning the homes of the recently deceased.

#4 Comedian and Actor J. B. Smoove, 60 American actor, comedian, and writer J. B. Smoove gained widespread fame for his distinctive improvisational style and memorable role as Leon Black on HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. His career also spans writing for Saturday Night Live and appearing in numerous films and television series.



Little-known fact: Before his comedy career took off, J. B. Smoove worked as a perfume formulator and sold fire extinguishers door-to-door.

#5 Footballer Mats Hummels, 37 A formidable German professional footballer, Mats Hummels anchored defenses for top clubs and his national team for over a decade. Mats Hummels earned a FIFA World Cup title in 2014 and multiple Bundesliga championships across his club career.



Little-known fact: Initially, Mats Hummels played as a striker in his youth academy before transitioning to his renowned defensive role.

#6 DJ Paul Van Dyk, 54 A German DJ, record producer, and musician, Paul van Dyk rose to prominence as a pioneering figure in trance music. His seminal remix of “For an Angel” launched his global career. Van Dyk has garnered numerous awards and a Grammy Award nomination, reflecting his enduring influence in electronic music.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Paul van Dyk initially pursued training to become a carpenter in East Germany.

#7 Actor Benjamin Bratt, 62 Renowned for his captivating presence, American actor Benjamin Bratt made his mark with compelling performances across film and television. He is best known for his long-running role as Detective Reynaldo Curtis on Law & Order, earning him an Emmy nomination, and for his work in the critically acclaimed film Traffic.



Little-known fact: Bratt’s mother, an activist, took him at age six to participate in the 1969 Native American occupation of Alcatraz Island.

#8 Director and Screenwriter James Mangold, 62 An American film director and screenwriter, James Mangold is celebrated for his compelling storytelling across diverse genres. He gained recognition for acclaimed films like Walk the Line and the superhero drama Logan, the latter earning an Oscar nomination. Mangold also recently directed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, adding a major franchise to his impressive filmography.



Little-known fact: At age 12, James Mangold used a Super-8 camera to make short films, even starring the jocks who picked on him in one project.

#9 Actress Miranda Otto, 58 Theatrical roots and a commanding screen presence define Australian actress Miranda Otto, known for her diverse character work across film and television. She gained global recognition as Éowyn in The Lord of the Rings films and for her roles in Homeland and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.



Little-known fact: She initially aspired to be a ballerina but had to abandon her dream due to moderate scoliosis.

#10 Singer Lalah Hathaway, 57 Known for her exquisite contralto and improvisational mastery, Lalah Hathaway is an American singer-songwriter who carries on a profound musical legacy. Her Grammy-winning albums and collaborations with diverse artists have solidified her reputation across R&B and jazz genres. Hathaway is also recognized for her unique overtone singing technique, captivating audiences worldwide.



Little-known fact: She possesses a rare vocal ability known as overtone singing, allowing her to produce multiple notes simultaneously.