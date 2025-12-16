Who Is Benjamin Bratt? Benjamin Bratt is an American actor known for his compelling intensity and grounded performances. He has built a respected career across film and television. He first gained widespread public attention as Detective Reynaldo Curtis on the hit NBC drama Law & Order, a role that solidified his appeal and garnered an Emmy nomination.

Full Name Benjamin Bratt Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity Peruvian Quechua, German American, English American, Austrian American Education University of California, Santa Barbara; American Conservatory Theater Father Peter Bratt Sr. Mother Eldy Banda Siblings Peter Bratt Jr., Nadya Bratt, Georgia Bratt, Veruschka Bratt Kids Sophia Rosalinda Bratt, Mateo Bravery Bratt

Early Life and Education A close-knit family environment shaped Benjamin Bratt in San Francisco, California. His mother, Eldy Banda, a Peruvian Quechua nurse and activist, raised him and his four siblings, immersing them in Native American culture and causes. Bratt pursued higher education at the University of California, Santa Barbara, earning a BFA before attending the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, refining his acting craft.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Benjamin Bratt’s life, most notably his marriage to actress Talisa Soto. They met on a film set before marrying in San Francisco on April 13, 2002. Bratt and Soto share two children, daughter Sophia Rosalinda and son Mateo Bravery, both central to their lives. The couple continues to navigate parenthood and their lasting commitment.

Career Highlights Benjamin Bratt’s career gained significant traction with his portrayal of Detective Reynaldo Curtis on the acclaimed series Law & Order, a role that earned him widespread recognition. His compelling performance was a cornerstone of the show for several seasons. Beyond television, Bratt secured critical success with his role in the ensemble crime drama Traffic, which garnered him and the cast a Screen Actors Guild Award. He also co-produced and starred in the independent film La Mission, directed by his brother Peter Bratt. His voice acting in popular animated films like Coco, where he performed the golden-record-winning song “Remember Me,” further expanded his reach and demonstrated his versatility.