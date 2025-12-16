Who Is Lalah Hathaway? Lalah Hathaway is an American singer-songwriter known for her distinctive contralto voice and genre-defying artistry. She seamlessly blends R&B, jazz, and neo-soul, captivating audiences with her vocal dexterity. Her self-titled debut album, Lalah Hathaway, garnered significant attention in the early 1990s, with its lead single “Heaven Knows” charting prominently. This initial success established her as a formidable new voice in soul music, carrying her father’s legendary legacy forward.

Full Name Lalah Hathaway Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education American Conservatory of Music, Chicago Academy for the Arts, Berklee College of Music Father Donny Hathaway Mother Eulaulah Hathaway Siblings Kenya Hathaway, Donnita Hathaway

Early Life and Education Lalah Hathaway was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Eulaulah Hathaway and soul music icon Donny Hathaway. Music deeply permeated her childhood home, fostering an early connection to rhythm and melody. She honed her burgeoning talents at the American Conservatory of Music and the Chicago Academy for the Arts. Hathaway later attended Berklee College of Music, where she refined her unique vocal style and songwriting craft, receiving an honorary doctorate in 2022.

Notable Relationships Lalah Hathaway has maintained a private personal life throughout her career, with no public records of past romantic relationships. She has never been publicly married or linked to a long-term partner. As of recent years, Hathaway remains private about her romantic endeavors, and there is no public information indicating a current spouse or partner. She also has no known children.

Career Highlights Lalah Hathaway’s rich musical journey includes numerous acclaimed albums such as Lalah Hathaway Live and Honestly. Her distinctive sound has garnered five Grammy Awards, including multiple wins for Best Traditional R&B Performance. Beyond her solo work, Hathaway has collaborated with an array of notable artists like Snarky Puppy, Robert Glasper, and Pharrell Williams, expanding her artistic reach. She also contributed to the documentary Mr. Soul!, with her song “Show Me Your Soul” making the Oscars 2021 shortlist. To date, Hathaway has collected additional Soul Train Music Awards and received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music. These honors solidify her status as a revered voice in contemporary R&B.