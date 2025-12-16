Who Is Mats Hummels? German professional footballer Mats Julian Hummels is renowned for his commanding defensive presence and exceptional ball-playing ability. His influential career spanned top clubs and international competition. He first gained widespread attention when he became a key defensive figure for Borussia Dortmund, anchoring their backline during a period of significant domestic success and a UEFA Champions League final appearance.

Full Name Mats Julian Hummels Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status In A Relationship Net Worth $12 million Nationality German Ethnicity German Education Bayern Munich Youth Academy Father Hermann Hummels Mother Ulla Holthoff Siblings Jonas Hummels Kids One son

Early Life and Education Growing up in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, Mats Hummels entered the Bayern Munich youth academy at age six, where his father, Hermann, served as youth coordinator. He initially played as a striker before transitioning to defense. His mother, Ulla Holthoff, a sports journalist, often took him to work, exposing him to the media world from a young age, though his path to professional football was not immediately clear.

Notable Relationships Mats Hummels was formerly married to Cathy Fischer, a German TV presenter and journalist, with whom he shared a highly publicized relationship throughout his prominent football career. They married in June 2015. The couple welcomed a son in 2018 before their divorce was finalized in December 2022. Since late 2023, Hummels has been in a relationship with German model Nicola Cavanis.

Career Highlights Mats Julian Hummels led Germany to victory at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, playing a pivotal role in the defense and scoring a crucial goal in the quarter-finals. His international career spanned over 70 caps. At club level, Hummels secured multiple Bundesliga titles with both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, showcasing consistent top-tier performance as a central defender. He also reached two UEFA Champions League finals with Dortmund. Beyond these, he was a winner of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2009 and earned several DFB-Pokal victories, solidifying his status as a decorated German footballer.