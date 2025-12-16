Who Is J. B. Smoove? American comedian J. B. Smoove is known for his quick-witted improvisation and energetic delivery. His career spans stand-up, acting, and writing, making him a dynamic presence in entertainment. He first gained widespread public attention for his role as Leon Black on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, which he joined in its sixth season. His character’s unfiltered advice and comedic timing quickly made him a fan favorite.

Full Name J. B. Smoove Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Mount Vernon High School, Norfolk State University Father Floyd Brooks Mother Elizabeth Brooks Kids Jerrica Brooks

Early Life and Education Family life in Plymouth, North Carolina, provided Jerry Angelo Brooks, known as J. B. Smoove, with early comedic inspiration. His parents, Elizabeth and Floyd Brooks, encouraged his vibrant sense of humor, even after his father’s passing when Smoove was 15. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1983 before attending Norfolk State University, where he pursued studies in engineering and graphic design. Smoove honed his performing skills in stand-up comedy clubs across the country during these formative years.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines J. B. Smoove’s personal life, as he has been married to singer Shahidah Omar since 2007. The couple resides in Los Angeles, maintaining a supportive partnership throughout his active career. Smoove is a proud father to his daughter, Jerrica Brooks, from a previous relationship. He often expresses his love and pride for her, sharing her endeavors on social media.

Career Highlights J. B. Smoove’s breakout role as Leon Black in HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm cemented his status as a comedic force, securing him multiple award nominations, including a Screen Actors Guild nomination. He has remained an integral part of the acclaimed series for many seasons. Beyond acting, Smoove launched a comedy-based website called The Ruckus, focusing on original and branded content. He also hosted the talk show Four Courses with J.B. Smoove on the MSG Network for four seasons. His diverse career also includes a Writers Guild Award for his work on Saturday Night Live and appearances in major films like Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.