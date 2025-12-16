Who Is Krysten Ritter? Krysten Alyce Ritter is an American actress, musician, and author, recognized for her compelling portrayals of complex characters. Her diverse talents extend across television, film, and literature. She gained widespread attention as Jane Margolis in the acclaimed drama series Breaking Bad, a role that brought her critical recognition. Ritter then cemented her leading lady status with the popular Marvel series Jessica Jones.

Full Name Krysten Alyce Ritter Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, Scottish, English Education Northwest Area High School Father Garry Ritter Mother Kathi Taylor Siblings Sister Kids Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky

Early Life and Education Born on a farm in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, Krysten Ritter grew up in rural Shickshinny with her mother, stepfather, and a younger sister. Her father, Garry Ritter, resided nearby. Discovered by a modeling agent at fifteen, she traveled to New York City for work while attending Northwest Area High School. This early exposure to the city sparked her creative ambitions.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc saw Krysten Ritter in a relationship with musician Adam Granduciel from 2014 to 2021. Prior to this, she dated actors Brian Geraghty and Ivan Sergei. Ritter shares one son, Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky, with Granduciel. She remains private about her current relationship status, focusing on motherhood and her career.

Career Highlights Krysten Ritter anchored the hit Marvel series Jessica Jones for 39 episodes, earning widespread acclaim for her portrayal of the titular superheroine. She also delivered a memorable performance as Jane Margolis in Breaking Bad. Beyond acting, Ritter released her psychological thriller novel Bonfire in 2017 and is the singer and guitarist for the indie rock duo Ex Vivian. She also co-wrote and co-produced the film Life Happens. Her work has garnered a Webby Award for Best Actress and multiple Saturn Award nominations, underscoring her influential presence in television.