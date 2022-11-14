With time running at the pace of a hadron collider, it’s easy to get lost in the timeline of things. From the events to people who were a quintessential part of our past lives, things look very different from today’s perspective.

A good example of that is the celebrities we used to admire back in the day. My fellow millennials will remember The OC craze back in the ’00s and Gotye, a guy who released the decade-defining song “Somebody That I Used to Know” back in 2011. And then disappeared from the radar…

In fact, there are so many famous people who inspired us all in the past that we don’t hear much of, or at all, these days. “What celebrity disappeared out of nowhere?” somebody asked on the Ask Reddit subreddit, and it soon turned into a nostalgic thread that requires some detective work.

Scroll down for the best responses below, and share what forgotten celebs you remember in the comment section!