This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That "Disappeared Out Of Nowhere"
With time running at the pace of a hadron collider, it’s easy to get lost in the timeline of things. From the events to people who were a quintessential part of our past lives, things look very different from today’s perspective.
A good example of that is the celebrities we used to admire back in the day. My fellow millennials will remember The OC craze back in the ’00s and Gotye, a guy who released the decade-defining song “Somebody That I Used to Know” back in 2011. And then disappeared from the radar…
In fact, there are so many famous people who inspired us all in the past that we don’t hear much of, or at all, these days. “What celebrity disappeared out of nowhere?” somebody asked on the Ask Reddit subreddit, and it soon turned into a nostalgic thread that requires some detective work.
Scroll down for the best responses below
Rick Moranis. After his wife died, he dropped everything so that he could focus on raising his children. I respect that.
Brendan Fraser for a while, but now he’s back
Enya - she literally made amazing music, made a fortune then swerved the limelight to live peacefully in her castle. Iconic.
Duke Silver.
Because this thread is about people disappearing out of nowhere, I think it's one of the few places that it's appropriate to ask, "who?"
Mena Suvari. The girl from the American Pie and American Beauty movies…and Teenage Dirtbag video.
JTT - Jonathon Taylor Thomas... Where he at?
Judge Reinhold. Dude was in pretty much everything once upon a time,now you never see him in anything.
Look for him in 2023, he will be in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley
Gotye. Dude made a single song and just became somebody we used to know.
Will always be Thora Birch for me
She is still active, moved to independent film circuit and now is making her debut in production and direction. As happens to many kid actors, it's hard to keep the momentum going once they grow up; it is double hard for women who cater mostly on their looks and age after their prime. She was smart enough to follow the natural evolution of her acting career, let's see how it pays out.
Group ‘Lmfao’
I’m pretty sure they separated after a fight, then slowly faded away after they both tried to make their own music
Shelly Miscavige disappeared without a public trace, that entire cult is crazy.
Julia Stiles, she did all those movies in the mid 2000s and gone...
Apparently she has acted in ORPHAN: FIRST KILL, this year. I need to look for and watch this, as I enjoyed the first ORPHAN movie on more than 1 occasion.
Josh Hutcherson. Maybe he didn't completely disappear because of his role as Pita in The Hunger Games. But, he was such a sweetheart/heart-throb. Wish his face appeared more frequently in the industry...
Cameron Diaz. Just up and retired for the quiet life.
I don't blame her, she obviously has more than enough money to live on, is naturally beautiful, and is living the life most of us will only ever dream off having :)
Nelly Furtado
Dewey from Malcom In The Middle. Nobody knows if he is dead or alive.
What you mean "nobody knows"...? His name is Erik Per Sullivan, google him ;)
Renee Zellweger totally fell off the face of the Earth until she returned with a different face.
What ever happened to Seann William Scott?!
Eliza Dushku. Apparently she reported harassment and was dropped from the show soon after and hasn’t worked since.
The band "Fun."
Melissa Joan Heart, hope she's good.
When the pandemic was at it's worst, I read an interview with her. She complained about how hard it was to fly between all her homes with all her kids. Ugh. Maybe it came across a lot worse than she meant it.
that one girl that played Matilda
Jet Li
Josh Hartnett. He was really big after Pearl Harbor.
He was really good in Penny Dreadful, just a while ago.
Taylor Lautner
Richard Simmons
Jason Lee (My name is earl)
Hayden Panettiere
Frankie Muniz
Tom from MySpace was everyone's best friend at one point.
Leelee sobeski she was popular in the 90's and early 2000's.
I read somewhere that she wanted nothing to do with the film industry anymore, and rather wants to focus on raising her kids. I think there was als something about sexual harrasment and abuse and Weinstein going on.
Duffy.
Justin Long, was everywhere for a minute and after 2014 just kinda ...
Billy Zane.
He was in everything.... Then he just.... Went.
Meg Ryan
Calista Flockhart
She played Cat Grant in the TV series Supergirl until 2021. Please give her the time to disappear into obscurity before saying she has disappeared
Jack Nicholson. He seemed to abruptly disappear from the public with retirement
Joseph gordon levitt wth happened to the guy?
Akon
Amanda Bynes
She went a bit nuts on twitter and everyone kind of cancelled her, right?
Steve Guttenberg
Dane Cook
It's like everyone said "ugh, go away" so he… did.
Pitbull
Billy Crystal, literally only saw him during Clippers broadcasts for years
Mischa Barton, was in the OC in the 00’s then nothing
Aaron Eckhart
Jack Gleeson. Damn I hate him so much. 10/10 villain
Once more for the cheap seats in the back: Please note that the actor does not equal the character they play. Don't hate on them for a job well done.
Adam Brody
