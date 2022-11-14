With time running at the pace of a hadron collider, it’s easy to get lost in the timeline of things. From the events to people who were a quintessential part of our past lives, things look very different from today’s perspective.

A good example of that is the celebrities we used to admire back in the day. My fellow millennials will remember The OC craze back in the ’00s and Gotye, a guy who released the decade-defining song “Somebody That I Used to Know” back in 2011. And then disappeared from the radar…

In fact, there are so many famous people who inspired us all in the past that we don’t hear much of, or at all, these days. “What celebrity disappeared out of nowhere?” somebody asked on the Ask Reddit subreddit, and it soon turned into a nostalgic thread that requires some detective work.

Scroll down for the best responses below, and share what forgotten celebs you remember in the comment section!

#1

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Rick Moranis. After his wife died, he dropped everything so that he could focus on raising his children. I respect that.

#2

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Brendan Fraser for a while, but now he’s back

#3

Enya - she literally made amazing music, made a fortune then swerved the limelight to live peacefully in her castle. Iconic.

#4

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Duke Silver.

#5

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Mena Suvari. The girl from the American Pie and American Beauty movies…and Teenage Dirtbag video.

#6

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” JTT - Jonathon Taylor Thomas... Where he at?

#7

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Judge Reinhold. Dude was in pretty much everything once upon a time,now you never see him in anything.

#8

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Gotye. Dude made a single song and just became somebody we used to know.

#9

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Will always be Thora Birch for me

#10

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Group ‘Lmfao’

#11

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Shelly Miscavige disappeared without a public trace, that entire cult is crazy.

#12

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Julia Stiles, she did all those movies in the mid 2000s and gone...

#13

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Josh Hutcherson. Maybe he didn't completely disappear because of his role as Pita in The Hunger Games. But, he was such a sweetheart/heart-throb. Wish his face appeared more frequently in the industry...

#14

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Cameron Diaz. Just up and retired for the quiet life.

#15

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Nelly Furtado

#16

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Dewey from Malcom In The Middle. Nobody knows if he is dead or alive.

#17

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Renee Zellweger totally fell off the face of the Earth until she returned with a different face.

#18

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” What ever happened to Seann William Scott?!

#19

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Eliza Dushku. Apparently she reported harassment and was dropped from the show soon after and hasn’t worked since.

#20

The band "Fun."

#21

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Melissa Joan Heart, hope she's good.

#22

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” that one girl that played Matilda

#23

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Jet Li

#24

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Josh Hartnett. He was really big after Pearl Harbor.

#25

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Taylor Lautner

#26

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Richard Simmons

#27

Jason Lee (My name is earl)

#28

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Hayden Panettiere

#29

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Frankie Muniz

#30

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Chris Tucker

#31

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Tom from MySpace was everyone's best friend at one point.

#32

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Leelee sobeski she was popular in the 90's and early 2000's.

#33

Duffy.

#34

Justin Long, was everywhere for a minute and after 2014 just kinda ...

#35

Billy Zane.

He was in everything.... Then he just.... Went.

#36

Meg Ryan

#37

Calista Flockhart

#38

Jack Nicholson. He seemed to abruptly disappear from the public with retirement

#39

Joseph gordon levitt wth happened to the guy?

#40

Akon

#41

Orlando Bloom

#42

Amanda Bynes

#43

Steve Guttenberg

#44

Dane Cook

It's like everyone said "ugh, go away" so he… did.

#45

Pitbull

#46

Lou Bega

#47

Billy Crystal, literally only saw him during Clippers broadcasts for years

#48

Mischa Barton, was in the OC in the 00’s then nothing

#49

Aaron Eckhart

#50

This Thread Has People Sharing 52 Celebrities That “Disappeared Out Of Nowhere” Jack Gleeson. Damn I hate him so much. 10/10 villain

#51

Adam Brody

#52

Clive Owen was everywhere in the mid 2000s. Now he's hardly in anything.

