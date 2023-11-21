Bored Panda wanted to find out how to overcome frustration when learning new skills and rekindling interest after burning out, so we reached out to neuroscientist Burcin Ikiz, Ph.D. She is the founder of the EcoNeuro project and the host of the Connecting Neurons blog on Psychology Today. You’ll find our interview with her below.

The r/AskReddit online community recently had a fun discussion about all the (not so) hidden skills and talents that celebs have that could easily make them famous... if they weren't stars already. We’ve collected some of their most interesting bits of knowledge to share with you. Scroll down to learn more about some of the most well-known stars in showbiz.

One of the coolest things about people is how multi-faceted they are. Nobody’s really a one-trick pony. We all have lots of different skills, talents, and passions that we can wow the world with. And our beloved celebrities are no different.

#1 Viggo Mortensen - I really thought someone else would mention him!



He is fluent in English, Spanish, Danish, and French and can function in a lot of others



He paints, released three jazz albums, incredibly accomplished horseman, and has written a book of poetry. Still writes poetry. Has had his photography in an exhibition, surfs, often did all his own stunts, and picked up swordfighting real easy.



Love this guy.

#2 Hugh Laurie, actor (House, Blackadder amongst many others), is an accomplished jazz pianist

#3 Hedy Lamarr. Laid the groundwork for Bluetooth.

For a lot of radio transmission actually. She did it during WW2 to have jam-free radios.

We asked Dr. Ikiz what can help people continue with the process of learning a new skill even if they might be frustrated with the results they’re (not) getting. According to the neuroscientist, it all starts with understanding how learning works. “We know through neuroscientific research that learning new skills involves forming and strengthening neural connections, and it is a gradual process. The initial learning phase can be slow and challenging, but the brain becomes more efficient at performing the task with repeated practice,” she explained to Bored Panda that it’s important to acknowledge and accept the natural learning curve. This, in turn, can manage our expectations and reduce frustration. ADVERTISEMENT On top of that, it’s essential to be realistic about progress. “Setting small, achievable goals can provide a sense of accomplishment and encourage continued effort. These goals should be specific, measurable, and time-bound. Achieving these smaller milestones can boost motivation and confidence, even when progress seems slow,” Dr. Ikiz told us via email.

#4 Lucy Liu is a compelling, awesome and accomplished sapphic painter under the name Yu Ling!

#5 Brian May is the world level guitarist for the band Queen as well as many solo projects. He also has a PhD in astrophysics and is taken seriously as a researcher in interplanetary dust. (The PhD is not honorary, his dissertation is titled "A Survey of Radial Velocities in the Zodiacal Dust Cloud". ) He is a visiting research at Imperial College.

#6 Geena Davis almost made the 2000 Olympic archery team

The neuroscience expert noted that people can remain more engaged if they focus on the learning process itself, not just the end result. “This approach involves enjoying the practice and valuing the learning experience, not just the skill acquired.” ADVERTISEMENT Meanwhile, if someone feels incredibly frustrated with their lack of progress, they may want to look for ways to manage all of this stress. “Mindfulness practices can help manage frustration and anxiety associated with learning. Deep breathing, meditation, or short breaks can reset the brain, reduce stress, and improve focus and cognitive function,” she said. And let’s not forget the importance of proper rest for our bodies and brains. “Proper rest and sleep enhance the brain's plasticity. Adequate sleep is crucial for memory consolidation and skill acquisition. Encouraging learners to balance work, rest, and recreation can facilitate better learning outcomes,” Dr. Ikiz said.

#7 Terry Crews is actually a really talented artist. He used to do courtroom sketches. They sort of show it in some Brooklyn 99 episodes. He also plays football, is a good flautist, designs furniture, the list goes on. Man of many talents

#8 Steve Martin, actor/comedian but also well-known serious banjo player.

#9 Matthew Perry was a nationally ranked tennis player in Canada (top 20 in singles, top 10 in doubles).

Bored Panda also wanted to get to grips with what someone might do if they fall out of love with a hobby or skill that they used to enjoy. Dr. Ikiz shared a few suggestions about rekindling that passion. “Sometimes, stepping away from an activity can renew interest and passion. A break can provide perspective and allow the brain time to process and subconsciously integrate what has been learned,” she said. According to the neuroscientist, engaging with different aspects of a hobby or skill can also reignite interest. “For instance, if someone loves painting but feels burnt out, they might try a new medium or style. This approach stimulates different brain areas and keeps the activity fresh and engaging,” she told Bored Panda.

#10 Natalie Portman was working her way toward a research career in neuroscience when the acting career took off. She got into Harvard on academics (earned high As on an academic course load all through high school) and she's coauthored scientific research papers

#11 Vanilla Ice was ranked like 6th in the world in jet ski racing

#12 Not too long ago Tom Hardy turned up at a Jiu Jitsu tournament unexpectedly and won it.

Because we’re social animals, sharing your hobby or skill with others can also work wonders. You can do this through clubs, online communities, or classes. All of these can add a social dimension to the hobby that can end up renewing your interest and motivation. “Learning from others and sharing experiences can provide new insights and inspiration,” the neuroscience expert noted. Dr. Ikiz suggested that people can also try revisiting the original reasons why they took up a hobby. “Whether for relaxation, self-expression, challenge, or connection with others, reminding oneself of these motivations can be powerful,” she told us. In the meantime, you can also make the learning process more challenging to bring some novelty into your life. “Incorporating new challenges within the hobby or skill can make it more engaging. This could mean setting new goals, experimenting with new techniques, or even teaching the skill to others.”

#13 Jack Johnson was world #2 in surfing then broke his ankle and instead became a chart-topping musician.

#14 Ken Jeong gave up practicing medicine in California to begin acting.

#15 Nick Offerman is an accomplished woodworker.

Celebrities do not have a monopoly on getting good at something. It’s certainly an asset if you have more spare time and plenty of money—these things allow you more flexibility. But, at the end of the day, it’s about what you do with your time, not how much of it you have, that really matters. Someone who’s able to fully commit themselves to learning a new skill even for half an hour every day, consistently, is going to quickly outpace anyone with tons of spare time and no discipline. So whether you’re a celebrity with riches beyond count or just a fan of the entertainment industry (hi!), refining your skills until they’re world-class is within everyone’s grasp. Character, rather than resources, is key here. Nobody is going to learn how to jet ski or play the piano for you. It’s all down to you to persevere through the exhilarating ups and demotivating downs to do what you’re the most passionate about better and better.

#16 Haven't seen Dolph Lundgren mentioned here yet.



That man has a master's degree in chemical engineering.

#17 Jamie Foxx, this man should be studied, he is a top tier amazing actor, he sings like a absolute angel, he is an amazing stand up comedian, and his impressions are spot on!

He's also a classically trained pianist, for which he went to college on a scholarship. And the director and producers of Ray did NOT know that before casting him as Ray Charles.

#18 Dwayne Johnson. If he wasn’t an actor he could have been a wrestler. Dude is built like a rock.

One of the most well-known TED talks in history is ‘The first 20 hours - how to learn anything,’ by writer Josh Kaufman. He tackled the issue of learning something new, having to overcome resistance, and giving up when we don’t quickly see the results that we want. All too often, we give up on new hobbies, leaving all the associated paraphernalia to gather dust in some dark corner of our closets. Though it takes years and even decades of consistent effort to become a grandmaster at any skill, according to Kaufman, you can get relatively good at something fairly quickly. He pointed out that you can do this in around 20 hours. The best part is that it’s something you can fit into your busy schedule. “20 hours is doable—that’s about 45 minutes a day for about a month, even skipping a couple of days here and there,” the writer said.

#19 Gerard Way, My Chemical Romance and wrote the Umbrella Academy. Both very famous in their own regard.

#20 Christopher Lee, he had a pretty successful military career.

#21 Aldis Hodge is an actor most famous for playing Alec Hardison in Leverage, but has also been in features like Hidden Figures and Straight Outta Compton. He's also an incredibly talented watchmaker.

According to Kaufman, you should first decide on the skill that you want to learn. Then, break it down into manageable chunks. After getting a handful of resources to help you learn, you should jump into the hard part—actually doing the thing. Sadly, many of us get stuck collecting resources that we’ll never end up using. The odds are that you’re going to feel pretty silly or frustrated at first. But if you have a growth-centered mentality and embrace any mistakes you make as part of the learning process, things will be easier. Ideally, you want to get a skill level where you can recognize when you’re doing something wrong.

#22 Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden. Also a pilot, not recreation, but type rated commercial and actually worked for an air carrier. Supposedly did some high-profile sorties including evacuating British citizens from conflict zones. Pilot the band's own aircraft at times, with one of the most famous is a Boeing 747 with Iron Maiden livery "Ed Force One". Owns own training and maintenance company of sorts too.

#23 Bryan Adams has a career as an award-winning photographer. He was asked to photograph Queen Elizabeth during her Golden Jubilee.

#24 Rod Stewart has an absolutely legendary model train layout. He is highly regarded amongst model train enthusiasts.

You should also do what you can to make learning the skill as easy as possible, whether you’re spending just 5 minutes per day (in between your job, studies, and chores) or you have a several-hour-long chunk of spare time. That means hiding your phone so you can focus on some deep work. Without interruptions. Without distractions. Something else that helps is bundling your practice sections together with other enjoyable things. For instance, if you’re learning to draw, you could listen to your fave podcast or put on some funky music that you love in the background. “You will be astounded at how good you are,” writer Kaufman says that after doing something for at least 20 hours, you’ll have overcome the so-called ‘frustration barrier.’ Who knows, your side skill might turn into something you’re famous for around the globe fairly soon.

#25 Jennifer Tilly has won MANY professional poker tournaments

#26 Anthony Hopkins is also a composer!

#27 Jeff Goldblum is also an accomplished jazz pianist.

#28 Will Ferrell was one of the most decorated kickers in California high school football (I believe he still holds the season record for field goals made at his school) and just barely missed the cut for USC as a walk on. Had he transferred to a smaller school and stuck with kicking he might have had a very different career.

If you watch the end credits for The Producers, all the German songs are actually being sung by him.

#29 Jason Lee (my name is earl) was pro skater

#30 Nicole Richie. She was a competitive figure skater and almost went pro! She chose college over professional ice skating, but it's sort of wild to imagine we may have not gotten The Simple Life or years of her tabloid antics with Paris and all their socialite friends if she had an Olympian image to keep up with.

#31 Peter Weller is very well known as RoboCop and Buckaroo Bonzai, but is also a serious art historian with a PhD in the Italian Renaissance.

#32 Idris Elba has a career as a DJ if he ever wanted to give up acting. I think he's been doing both for nearly the same amount of time, maybe DJ'ing even longer than acting.

#33 Shaquille O'Neal is pretty well known amongst EDM fans for being a dubstep DJ.

#34 Steve carell is a very good ice skater because he played hockey a lot before he got big for acting. They wrote that plot of Michael going to the ice rink in the office for that reason.



Also shoutout to Bridget mendler for making the U-turn from Disney kid to getting her PHD

#35 Paul Newman was a serious race car driver, in addition to his career as an actor

#36 Lenny Kravitz, not only a musician and actor, he is also an interior designer.

#37 Rowan Atkinson can drive. I think he’s 2nd all time best celebrity driver on Top Gear.



He could have been a race car driver.

#38 Donald Glover -Known for his talents in acting, writing, and producing, Glover is also a successful musician and rapper under the stage name Childish Gambino.

#39 Sylvester Stallone was a national ranked polo player and was very good by all accounts before he went into acting.



Jean Claude Van Damme as a spy for the US. Amazon did a documentary about it.