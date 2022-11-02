Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

If you’re an animal lover, I’m sure you have your personal preferences of what dog or cat breed is best. “I think Australian shepherds are the perfect dogs because they are so mild-mannered and smart!” “Well, I think dobermans are the best dogs because they are loyal and will always protect me!”
Whether you want a cuddly companion, a partner for outdoor adventures or an animal to help ease your anxiety, it’s important to know what you’re getting yourself into before adopting a dog or cat. It’s always wise to do some research online to help determine the perfect breed for you, perhaps even on TikTok.
Veterinary surgeon Ben, or Ben the Vet on TikTok, has recently shared videos noting which cat and dog breeds he would personally never own and why. Below, you can find Ben’s full explanations, as well as some of the replies his videos have received from viewers who wanted to chime in on the conversation. We would love to hear your thoughts on the comments as well, so feel free to let us know if you’ve ever had any of these breeds. Then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article noting which popular pet breeds are prone to devastating health problems, you can find that right here.
Ben the Vet has been sharing which dog and cat breeds he would personally never buy to inform viewers of potential behavioral and health issues
Ben first notes that he might adopt these animals if they were in a shelter, but he would not go out of his way to purchase them
He then broke down which cat breeds are not his personal favorites
Later, Ben shared another video noting 5 dog breeds that he would not choose to purchase
He went on to explain his reasoning for preferring other dog breeds over these
It can be tempting to choose a pet purely based on what looks most adorable, but that is not always the most ethical choice. As Ben notes in his videos, certain breeds are prone to terrible health problems, and it is not fair to encourage the breeding of an animal who will live a painful and tragic life.
As for the animals that Ben wouldn’t purchase purely out of preference, as he mentioned that he wouldn’t like a hairless cat and does not love the temperament of chow chows, viewers have every right to disagree and form their own opinions. But as a veterinary surgeon, he is well informed on the health issues of various animals. And while you can still purchase these breeds if you like, it is important to understand what you are supporting and what kind of life your animal may be leading.
One particular dog breed that has been in the news recently for its health issues is the English bulldog. Vets in the United Kingdom have been urging pet owners to stop purchasing these dogs, as they have a “high rate of health issues related to [the] extreme body shape” that has been bred into them, according to the Royal Veterinary College.
“The English Bulldog has risen sharply in popularity in the UK over the past decade. However, its distinctive and exaggerated short muzzle, protruding lower jaw and stocky body shape has been linked with several serious health and welfare issues, including breathing problems, skin and ear diseases and eye disorders,” the college wrote in a press release. “Sadly, many of the breed’s problematic characteristics such as a very flat face, deep facial skin folds and noisy breathing are still often perceived by many people as ‘normal’ or even ‘desirable’ novelties rather than major welfare issues.”
No matter how adorable we find certain breeds, it’s simply cruel to encourage their breeding when we know they are doomed to a life of health risks. But if you are looking to adopt a fur baby into your life and you’re wondering what are some of the most ethical breeds to purchase, we’ve got you covered. According to Daily Paws, some of the healthiest dog breeds that you can own are Australian shepherds, greyhounds, poodles, chihuahuas, German shorthaired pointers, and basenjis. When it comes to cats, some of the healthiest breeds are ragamuffins, Russian blues, Savannahs, Bombays, American shorthairs, and British shorthairs.
And if you’re ever unsure about whether or not you should be supporting the breeding of a certain animal, why not head to your local animal shelter instead? There are always dozens of precious dogs and cats just waiting to be adopted into the perfect homes, and you don’t have to worry about supporting any questionable breeding practices. We would love to hear your thoughts on Ben’s videos in the comments. Have you ever owned any of these breeds? And if you’re still interested in this topic, you can find another Bored Panda article breaking down the most health-issue prone animal breeds right here.
Many viewers chimed in with their thoughts in the comments, with some sharing their personal experiences with these breeds
I am so glad dachshunds were on this. I’ve got two and I don’t think they’re gonna be busy he bet etarter rigs but I grew up with them. They are the hardest to potty train, like my dogs try and poop on the table whenever we’re not there. But maybe it’s how we raised them, I think was 4 when we got our last two. They are the whiniest thing ever, or at least my big guy is. Don’t get me wrong I love them. They are my world.
I highly stress #2 because all Scottish folds have that defect. At some point in their lives, they will be in immense pain. Don't support Scottish fold breeding, I beg of you. I also want to add pure white cats to the list, especially those with blue eyes. Because it is highly likely they will be deaf, photophobic, and have bad eyesight in the dark. 20% of white cats are deaf, if they have 1 blue eye, it's already 30-40%, and with 2 blue eyes 60-80%! While cats are amazing at adapting to circumstances, even being completely blind, deaf or missing limbs, and still being able to live happy lives, I do think we should stop breeding sick cats just for their looks. :(
Humans are full of defects too. Maybe the world should stop breeding them. 😆
