Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy
33points
Animals, Cats6 hours ago

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Adelaide Ross and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

If you’re an animal lover, I’m sure you have your personal preferences of what dog or cat breed is best. “I think Australian shepherds are the perfect dogs because they are so mild-mannered and smart!” “Well, I think dobermans are the best dogs because they are loyal and will always protect me!”

Whether you want a cuddly companion, a partner for outdoor adventures or an animal to help ease your anxiety, it’s important to know what you’re getting yourself into before adopting a dog or cat. It’s always wise to do some research online to help determine the perfect breed for you, perhaps even on TikTok.

Veterinary surgeon Ben, or Ben the Vet on TikTok, has recently shared videos noting which cat and dog breeds he would personally never own and why. Below, you can find Ben’s full explanations, as well as some of the replies his videos have received from viewers who wanted to chime in on the conversation. We would love to hear your thoughts on the comments as well, so feel free to let us know if you’ve ever had any of these breeds. Then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article noting which popular pet breeds are prone to devastating health problems, you can find that right here.  

More info: TikTok

Ben the Vet has been sharing which dog and cat breeds he would personally never buy to inform viewers of potential behavioral and health issues

@ben.the.vet And now its the cats’ turn! 4 breeds I wouldn’t buy as a vet #learnontiktok #catlovers #miaow #veterinary #benthevet ♬ Waiting For Heartache – BLVKSHP

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Image credits: ben.the.vet

Ben first notes that he might adopt these animals if they were in a shelter, but he would not go out of his way to purchase them

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Image credits: Helena Jankovičová Kováčová

He then broke down which cat breeds are not his personal favorites

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Image credits: Alexey Demidov

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Image credits: Vadim B

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Image credits: Dan Dennis

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Image credits: ben.the.vet

Later, Ben shared another video noting 5 dog breeds that he would not choose to purchase

@ben.the.vet 5 dog breeds I would/could never own as a veterinary surgeon #dogsoftiktok #learnontiktok #veterinary #benthevet ♬ Waiting For Heartache – BLVKSHP

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Image credits: ben.the.vet

He went on to explain his reasoning for preferring other dog breeds over these

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Image credits: SHARMAINE MONTICALBO

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Image credits: Steshka Willems

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Image credits: Pixabay

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Image credits: Richard Callupe

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Image credits: Matthew Henry

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Image credits: ben.the.vet

It can be tempting to choose a pet purely based on what looks most adorable, but that is not always the most ethical choice. As Ben notes in his videos, certain breeds are prone to terrible health problems, and it is not fair to encourage the breeding of an animal who will live a painful and tragic life.

As for the animals that Ben wouldn’t purchase purely out of preference, as he mentioned that he wouldn’t like a hairless cat and does not love the temperament of chow chows, viewers have every right to disagree and form their own opinions. But as a veterinary surgeon, he is well informed on the health issues of various animals. And while you can still purchase these breeds if you like, it is important to understand what you are supporting and what kind of life your animal may be leading.

One particular dog breed that has been in the news recently for its health issues is the English bulldog. Vets in the United Kingdom have been urging pet owners to stop purchasing these dogs, as they have a “high rate of health issues related to [the] extreme body shape” that has been bred into them, according to the Royal Veterinary College

“The English Bulldog has risen sharply in popularity in the UK over the past decade. However, its distinctive and exaggerated short muzzle, protruding lower jaw and stocky body shape has been linked with several serious health and welfare issues, including breathing problems, skin and ear diseases and eye disorders,” the college wrote in a press release. “Sadly, many of the breed’s problematic characteristics such as a very flat face, deep facial skin folds and noisy breathing are still often perceived by many people as ‘normal’ or even ‘desirable’ novelties rather than major welfare issues.”

No matter how adorable we find certain breeds, it’s simply cruel to encourage their breeding when we know they are doomed to a life of health risks. But if you are looking to adopt a fur baby into your life and you’re wondering what are some of the most ethical breeds to purchase, we’ve got you covered. According to Daily Paws, some of the healthiest dog breeds that you can own are Australian shepherds, greyhounds, poodles, chihuahuas, German shorthaired pointers, and basenjis. When it comes to cats, some of the healthiest breeds are ragamuffins, Russian blues, Savannahs, Bombays, American shorthairs, and British shorthairs.

And if you’re ever unsure about whether or not you should be supporting the breeding of a certain animal, why not head to your local animal shelter instead? There are always dozens of precious dogs and cats just waiting to be adopted into the perfect homes, and you don’t have to worry about supporting any questionable breeding practices. We would love to hear your thoughts on Ben’s videos in the comments. Have you ever owned any of these breeds? And if you’re still interested in this topic, you can find another Bored Panda article breaking down the most health-issue prone animal breeds right here.  

Many viewers chimed in with their thoughts in the comments, with some sharing their personal experiences with these breeds

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Vet Goes Viral For Sharing Which Cat And Dog Breeds He Would Never Buy

Adelaide Ross
Adelaide Ross
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Adelaide Ross is a writer at Bored Panda. She is originally from Texas and has a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Acting from Oklahoma City University. In the years since her graduation, she has lived in Los Angeles, Sweden, England and now Lithuania. In her free time, Adelaide enjoys traveling, experimenting with new vegan recipes, taking long walks in parks (wearing plenty of SPF!) and crafting the perfect glass of cold brew.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
