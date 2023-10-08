Most of us will limit the changes and modifications to our cars to perhaps an air freshener and perhaps a new coat of paint in time. Like an iPhone or some shoes, a car is a status symbol and also a means to an end. The generally high cost will often be enough to dissuade us from dumping more money into a car than we absolutely need to.

But as with so many other things, fandoms and interest groups form around any topic and cars are no exception. While some form exists in nearly every country, Japan is often touted as the place for a wide-ranging and innovative car culture, for better or worse. Unlike, say, the United States, Japan has an extensive network of trains and other mass transit, so owning a car isn’t a necessity.