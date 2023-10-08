50 Automotive Abominations That Need To Be Seen To Be Believed
While a car is technically just an engine and four wheels, what it can mean to people is a very broad topic. From freedom, speed, an outlet for creativity to just a cool toy, a car tends to be more than meets the eye.
But some people’s car choices go beyond personal preference and into stranger, more cursed territory. So these people have documented and shared the weirdest, most unhinged, and bizarre cars and car mods they have encountered in the wild. So get comfortable, put it in neutral as you scroll through, and be sure to upvote your favorite pictures and comment your thoughts below.
Long Time Lurker. When I Saw This, I Just Had To Share
I want a hippopotamus for Christmas; only a hippopotamus will do! 🦛
This Beetle Got Catfished
Most of us will limit the changes and modifications to our cars to perhaps an air freshener and perhaps a new coat of paint in time. Like an iPhone or some shoes, a car is a status symbol and also a means to an end. The generally high cost will often be enough to dissuade us from dumping more money into a car than we absolutely need to.
But as with so many other things, fandoms and interest groups form around any topic and cars are no exception. While some form exists in nearly every country, Japan is often touted as the place for a wide-ranging and innovative car culture, for better or worse. Unlike, say, the United States, Japan has an extensive network of trains and other mass transit, so owning a car isn’t a necessity.
I Saw This Car Filling Up At A Gas Station In Illinois And Did A Double Take. The Top Tires Spin Too
I Had To Borrow My Daughter's Car Today. I'm A Chief Petty Officer In The United States Navy, Turn 50 Later This Year
This Car Using Cable Ties As A Suture For A Torn Bumper
So someone taking their time to purchase a dream vehicle might see it as a way to express their own interests and style, not just a means of transportation. The massive aftermarket for parts and designs in Japan has spread all over the world, so enthusiasts can change and transform every part of their vehicle. And like anything else, people can and will make questionable design choices.
My Girlfriend Found This Wrapped Car
Fake It Til You Make It
When You Want To Give Your Car Some Class And You're A Plumber
In a ceaseless competition to stand out and be unique, some of their car owners might make tuning decisions that appear absurd to 99% of the population. On the one hand, we can laugh, but on the other, we see a person who has made their personality and stylistic choices real and tangible and is happy to display them publicly.
This Car Covered In Nickels
Today On The Highway, I Saw This Car Covered In Toy Cars
This Shrek Car
In the 21st century, having a “weird” car is easier than ever. There is a huge market of used vehicles so you can still have a car that’s “presentable” while at the same time owning, for example, a suede-covered monstrosity. Indeed, access to a host of old, relatively unwanted cars might be the perfect scenario for any true gearhead with a plan.
I Am So Confused By This Car Owner's Choice Of Tail Light Mods
Hippo Car's Rear End. In Case You Were Wondering
Seen In Downtown Nashville
Given that some people already modify their cars to be a sort of domicile, it’s not surprising that nearly every sort of modification one can imagine probably already exists in one form or another. Some enthusiasts might even treat the car as a sort of art project, never intending to seriously drive it around, except to get it from the seller or dealership to a garage.
I Found This In The Wild Today
Tesla Model 3 With 10-Foot Wagon Wheels
Must Be A Dentist's Car
At some point, it’s easier to understand these images if you treat the car as an art project, not just a vehicle. While a car might be a strange sort of canvas, it’s unique dimensions are perhaps a better inspiration then something more neutral, like a slab of marble or a blank piece of paper.
This Car Has A Barbie Doll In A Cage
My Friend's Car
This Bosozoku Exhaust
While most of these “upgrades'' are purely for aesthetics, it’s surprisingly common for there to be smaller improvements made to interiors, often for comfort. Better seats are a solid place to start, as spending hours in old, worn-out chairs isn’t just uncomfortable, but downright bad for one’s back. Adding in some leather trim is just another way to communicate that little bit of luxury.
I Was Told To Post My Car's New Headliner Here
No, It's Not Too Much Chrome And Definitely Not Blinding
This Bull Truck I Saw In Houston. Yes, That Is Fuzzy Leather
And it’s hard to imagine any serious road trip without cup holders for some sugary drinks and some method to get music playing in the car. While it can be a bit distracting to navigate while a song plays, spending multiple hours in silence, with the everpresent hum of the engine in the background seems like a guaranteed way to make someone go mad.
Headlights Before Electricity Was Discovered
Wedding Car-Riage
Punctured Car
In countries like the US, it does make some sense to invest more into one’s motor vehicle. We can debate the pros and cons of car-centered infrastructure all day, but the reality is that most people simply need a car to get around, so doing what one can to improve its level of comfort is a major quality of life upgrade.
My Niece Just Got Her First Car And Was Excited To Decorate The Interior. My Niece Is Mimi Bobeck
Someone Turned Their Car Into A Truck
Very Comfortable Leather Seats
And if that extends to the exterior of the car, so be it. Perhaps it’s a way to reclaim those hours of the day stuck in traffic. You are no longer in some metal box getting you from home to work, you are in a machine of your own making. Plus other computers get something interesting to look at. If you feel like exploring more weird cars, look no further, check out Bored Panda’s other article on this topic.
Typical Day At The Shop Until I Came Across This Car
We have a problem. I do not see a keyhole so I guess you can't lock it.
If Your Car Doesn't Look Like This, Don't Call Yourself A Furry
This Pirate Car
The Owner Of This Car Lives Somewhere Nearby. I See It Often In The Grocery Store Parking Lot
This Was In The Back Of An Exotic Car Dealer
I Saw This Monstrosity In A Hospital Car Park In The UK
A Couch And A Car Mated And Produced This
This is so when you hit a pedestrian, they're comfy on your hood.
This Rust Wrap On The AMG
Owl Car In Arizona
This Car's Trunk Is Literally A Trunk
Did Someone Cut Up Kid's Pool For Fender Flares?
My Neighbor Has Just Covered His Car With Actual Blue Jeans
High Heel-Shaped Car
My Friend Has Plants In His Car. Just Because You Can Doesn't Mean You Should
Hundreds Of Pounds Of Steel, And It Doesn't Even Spin
A Friend Of Mine Added This To His Car
My Cousin's Samurai Sword Shift Knob
The handle of a Japanese sword is called a tsuka; the guard at the bottom is called a tsuba.
Good Luck Cleaning Those
Someone Really Tried To Paint This Car's Leather Door
I Guess They'd Rather Mop Those Tiles Than Vacuum Their Mats
A Beautiful Car With A Beautiful Wrap
