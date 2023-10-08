ADVERTISEMENT

While a car is technically just an engine and four wheels, what it can mean to people is a very broad topic. From freedom, speed, an outlet for creativity to just a cool toy, a car tends to be more than meets the eye.

But some people’s car choices go beyond personal preference and into stranger, more cursed territory. So these people have documented and shared the weirdest, most unhinged, and bizarre cars and car mods they have encountered in the wild. So get comfortable, put it in neutral as you scroll through, and be sure to upvote your favorite pictures and comment your thoughts below. 

#1

Long Time Lurker. When I Saw This, I Just Had To Share

dreaming-md Report

Leanne Hailes
Leanne Hailes
Leanne Hailes
Community Member
16 hours ago

I want a hippopotamus for Christmas; only a hippopotamus will do! 🦛

#2

This Beetle Got Catfished

blodisnut Report

Most of us will limit the changes and modifications to our cars to perhaps an air freshener and perhaps a new coat of paint in time. Like an iPhone or some shoes, a car is a status symbol and also a means to an end. The generally high cost will often be enough to dissuade us from dumping more money into a car than we absolutely need to.

But as with so many other things, fandoms and interest groups form around any topic and cars are no exception. While some form exists in nearly every country, Japan is often touted as the place for a wide-ranging and innovative car culture, for better or worse. Unlike, say, the United States, Japan has an extensive network of trains and other mass transit, so owning a car isn’t a necessity. 
#3

I Saw This Car Filling Up At A Gas Station In Illinois And Did A Double Take. The Top Tires Spin Too

javems Report

#4

I Had To Borrow My Daughter's Car Today. I'm A Chief Petty Officer In The United States Navy, Turn 50 Later This Year

NorCalNavyMike Report

#5

This Car Using Cable Ties As A Suture For A Torn Bumper

toddblevins Report

DB
DB
DB
Community Member
18 hours ago

You can fix anything with cable ties, duct tape or Gorilla glue.

So someone taking their time to purchase a dream vehicle might see it as a way to express their own interests and style, not just a means of transportation. The massive aftermarket for parts and designs in Japan has spread all over the world, so enthusiasts can change and transform every part of their vehicle. And like anything else, people can and will make questionable design choices. 
#6

My Girlfriend Found This Wrapped Car

dinisaurus_rex Report

Elica
Elica
Elica
Community Member
18 hours ago

Looks like one of those very first affordable cars in sims games lol

#7

Fake It Til You Make It

totalinfonet Report

EvilNob
EvilNob
EvilNob
Community Member
10 hours ago

Nothing to see here it's just a great painting on a Russian Lada.

#8

When You Want To Give Your Car Some Class And You're A Plumber

reddit.com Report

GB
GB
GB
Community Member
17 hours ago

I think this is fun. I put a Jaguar hood ornament on my little Yaris Hatchback.

In a ceaseless competition to stand out and be unique, some of their car owners might make tuning decisions that appear absurd to 99% of the population. On the one hand, we can laugh, but on the other, we see a person who has made their personality and stylistic choices real and tangible and is happy to display them publicly. 
#9

This Car Covered In Nickels

pacexmaker Report

#10

Today On The Highway, I Saw This Car Covered In Toy Cars

Exa_N0ri Report

#11

This Shrek Car

Bubbly_Hat Report

In the 21st century, having a “weird” car is easier than ever. There is a huge market of used vehicles so you can still have a car that’s “presentable” while at the same time owning, for example, a suede-covered monstrosity. Indeed, access to a host of old, relatively unwanted cars might be the perfect scenario for any true gearhead with a plan. 
#12

I Am So Confused By This Car Owner's Choice Of Tail Light Mods

farfromhome9 Report

DB
DB
DB
Community Member
18 hours ago

Looks like the Munsters upgraded their ride.

#13

Hippo Car's Rear End. In Case You Were Wondering

NotoriousPYG Report

#14

Seen In Downtown Nashville

Mantiseyeballs Report

Given that some people already modify their cars to be a sort of domicile, it’s not surprising that nearly every sort of modification one can imagine probably already exists in one form or another. Some enthusiasts might even treat the car as a sort of art project, never intending to seriously drive it around, except to get it from the seller or dealership to a garage. 
#15

I Found This In The Wild Today

thesmallshadows Report

#16

Tesla Model 3 With 10-Foot Wagon Wheels

WhistlinDiesel Report

#17

Must Be A Dentist's Car

ThaRoma Report

Harley
Harley
Harley
Community Member
15 hours ago

I actually think that’s Donkey Kongs new car in Mario Kart!!! It’s called tooth DK

At some point, it’s easier to understand these images if you treat the car as an art project, not just a vehicle. While a car might be a strange sort of canvas, it’s unique dimensions are perhaps a better inspiration then something more neutral, like a slab of marble or a blank piece of paper. 
#18

This Car Has A Barbie Doll In A Cage

hun_nemethpeter Report

#19

My Friend's Car

blankfacetotherescue Report

#20

This Bosozoku Exhaust

ReturnOneWayTicket Report

While most of these “upgrades'' are purely for aesthetics, it’s surprisingly common for there to be smaller improvements made to interiors, often for comfort. Better seats are a solid place to start, as spending hours in old, worn-out chairs isn’t just uncomfortable, but downright bad for one’s back. Adding in some leather trim is just another way to communicate that little bit of luxury. 
#21

I Was Told To Post My Car's New Headliner Here

That_one_guy55 Report

#22

No, It's Not Too Much Chrome And Definitely Not Blinding

SST87 Report

#23

This Bull Truck I Saw In Houston. Yes, That Is Fuzzy Leather

Sweet_Baby_Cheesus Report

And it’s hard to imagine any serious road trip without cup holders for some sugary drinks and some method to get music playing in the car. While it can be a bit distracting to navigate while a song plays, spending multiple hours in silence, with the everpresent hum of the engine in the background seems like a guaranteed way to make someone go mad. 
#24

Headlights Before Electricity Was Discovered

jornadaa Report

#25

Wedding Car-Riage

Fun6754 Report

Hokuloa
Hokuloa
Hokuloa
Community Member
14 hours ago

Looks like the limo for a Romany wedding. Anyone have the meaning of “Sapnu Kariete?” Google-fu give “dream karate” in Lithuanian…?

#26

Punctured Car

Isku_StillWinning Report

In countries like the US, it does make some sense to invest more into one’s motor vehicle. We can debate the pros and cons of car-centered infrastructure all day, but the reality is that most people simply need a car to get around, so doing what one can to improve its level of comfort is a major quality of life upgrade. 

#27

My Niece Just Got Her First Car And Was Excited To Decorate The Interior. My Niece Is Mimi Bobeck

loki2002 Report

#28

Someone Turned Their Car Into A Truck

TheFlamingTurtle123 Report

#29

Very Comfortable Leather Seats

ServerZero Report

And if that extends to the exterior of the car, so be it. Perhaps it’s a way to reclaim those hours of the day stuck in traffic. You are no longer in some metal box getting you from home to work, you are in a machine of your own making. Plus other computers get something interesting to look at. If you feel like exploring more weird cars, look no further, check out Bored Panda’s other article on this topic
#30

Typical Day At The Shop Until I Came Across This Car

Gimpyy Report

S. E. in Indiana
S. E. in Indiana
S. E. in Indiana
Community Member
10 hours ago

We have a problem. I do not see a keyhole so I guess you can't lock it.

#31

If Your Car Doesn't Look Like This, Don't Call Yourself A Furry

_llamacus Report

#32

This Pirate Car

pling_boy Report

#33

The Owner Of This Car Lives Somewhere Nearby. I See It Often In The Grocery Store Parking Lot

FrancescaMcG Report

MadOrca99
MadOrca99
MadOrca99
Community Member
15 hours ago

If one of those dogs come off on the Highway it will not be pretty

#34

This Was In The Back Of An Exotic Car Dealer

Apprehensive_Donut49 Report

Pink kitty
Pink kitty
Pink kitty
Community Member
18 hours ago

Well you wouldn't lose it in a car park that's for sure

#35

I Saw This Monstrosity In A Hospital Car Park In The UK

Gj404 Report

#36

A Couch And A Car Mated And Produced This

cumilitia Report

Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
15 hours ago

This is so when you hit a pedestrian, they're comfy on your hood.

#37

This Rust Wrap On The AMG

HelloYesThisIsDuck Report

#38

Owl Car In Arizona

itsallarizona82 Report

#39

This Car's Trunk Is Literally A Trunk

Nihilistic_dawn Report

#40

Did Someone Cut Up Kid's Pool For Fender Flares?

marsmedia Report

#41

My Neighbor Has Just Covered His Car With Actual Blue Jeans

Huvaz Report

#42

High Heel-Shaped Car

Chanderson24 Report

#43

My Friend Has Plants In His Car. Just Because You Can Doesn't Mean You Should

Vkor38 Report

#44

Hundreds Of Pounds Of Steel, And It Doesn't Even Spin

PatPetPitPotPut Report

#45

A Friend Of Mine Added This To His Car

maggipedia Report

#46

My Cousin's Samurai Sword Shift Knob

MarkHAZE86 Report

Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
12 hours ago (edited)

The handle of a Japanese sword is called a tsuka; the guard at the bottom is called a tsuba.

#47

Good Luck Cleaning Those

Azerate333 Report

#48

Someone Really Tried To Paint This Car's Leather Door

ZBoyz2 Report

#49

I Guess They'd Rather Mop Those Tiles Than Vacuum Their Mats

Flablessguy Report

#50

A Beautiful Car With A Beautiful Wrap

maks2401 Report

David
David
David
Community Member
15 hours ago

lol at the "caskets". Mom and Pop died and he's taking them down to the beach one last time because that was their favorite spot. /S

Note: this post originally had 80 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

