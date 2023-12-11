ADVERTISEMENT

It is common knowledge that female celebrities endure scrutiny for their appearances throughout their entire career at a different level than their male peers, but such mindsets have appeared to be changing in recent years.

Actress Cameron Diaz has particularly challenged the old Hollywood ways which saw women’s beauty challenged by impossible standards, and has recently opened up about letting go of the critiques.

Invited to speak in an episode of Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast, the 51-year-old actress reportedly stated that she has been less focused on what she looks like and more focused on other, more important things.

Image credits: camerondiaz

Image credits: camerondiaz

Cameron said: “I don’t care. Literally, the last thing I think about on a daily basis, like maybe not at all during the day, is what I look like.”

The Holiday actress went on to admit that the entertainment industry was especially toxic when it came to talents’ appearances. She explained: “You just start to pick yourself apart.”

As per VT, Cameron’s attention has been diverted to more meaningful things, a new state of mind that has left her spending less time on beauty routines, including washing her face and undergoing skincare steps.

Image credits: camerondiaz

She revealed: “Twice a month if I’m lucky, I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I better put this on. One time works, right? Is that all I have to do? I’m just not in that place right now, like, where I put any energy [into worrying about it].”

Nevertheless, the mom-of-one reportedly clarified that she wasn’t one to judge those who do partake in such a form of self-care.

Image credits: camerondiaz

Cameron further stated: “Again, I just go back to the trap of it all, especially in our society, like, what we value, what we think is important. Look, if it’s important to you, that’s fine.”

The retired actress has joined the likes of Pamela Anderson, notable for making recent public appearances at official events completely makeup-free.

In fact, the 56-year-old animal rights activist put her natural beauty on full display at the 2023 Fashion Awards in London earlier this month.

Image credits: benjaminmadden

The Canadian native started sporting a low-key appearance in early September at Pandora’s new Diamond District pop-up in New York City, with discreet matte makeup.

Nevertheless, her new no-makeup era evolved to its fullest form on September 27 when Pamela took on Paris’ fashion week with what appeared to be a face completely clear of facial enhancing products.

As Pamela showed the world that all a woman needs to look good is a big smile, the Barb Wire actress recently opened up regarding her new habit of wearing little to no makeup compared to her famous signature strong and flamboyant black liner looks in the early 1990s.



Image credits: benjaminmadden

“I just went along with what people were telling me what to do,” in terms of her look, Pamela told Elle.

The toned-down look, the actress said, is “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too.” She continued: “Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing.

“I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older.

“And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look in the mirror.

“I go, ‘Wow, this is really… what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”

