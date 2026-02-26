ADVERTISEMENT

Technology promised to solve our problems, but it seems to make a lot of them worse. Take dating. How cool it was that we could "meet" and flirt with five, twelve, thirty-seven, even a hundred people on the internet without having to step our foot outside, we thought—for maybe an evening or two. But ask anyone who is actively swiping, and they'll tell you it's not that simple. The subreddit r/Bumble is dedicated to one of these apps, and it's full of screenshots its users took of all the bizarre bios and painfully dry conversations they go through on a regular basis. These pictures reveal what online dating really looks like behind the filters.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Is Probably Why I’m Single

Dating app screenshot showing a conversation about favorite books with mention of the Bible and fantasy genre.

Ok-Reaction8317 Report

8points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    He Unmatched Me

    Text message exchange from a dating app screenshot showing a humorous and concerning hotel invitation conversation.

    Ok-Kitchen2768 Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    She Unmatched Me Right After. Sucks Cause She Was Hot :/

    Text message exchange on a dating app showing a conversation about political views with a conservative response.

    morenito222 Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #4

    I Will Have Satisfaction

    Text message conversation screenshot from dating app, showing funny and concerning chat about Christmas and coming out.

    ManyResort8065 Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    His Bio vs. His Message

    Dating app screenshot showing a detailed profile and a humorous conversation message about bad bois not covered up.

    TigOleBitties4206 Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    I Blocked And Unmatched So Quick LOL

    Screenshot of a dating app conversation listing favorite YouTube channels with informal texting language and emojis.

    cheeseinthebox Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #7

    How Do I Reply

    Screenshot of a funny dating app conversation mentioning unique tongue prints and fingerprints.

    Difficult_Shirt2693 Report

    5points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have gone with: "The Hokey Pokey is a song about Catholics in the early and mid 18th centuries. That's what it's all about...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    I Wish More People Did This In Their Profiles

    Dating app screenshot showing a bio with a dealbreaker related to receiving the COVID vaccine.

    ackthbbft Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Seducing Guys On Bumble With My Bad Drawings

    Screenshot of a funny dating app conversation with a cow pun and playful AI text exchange.

    Bad_artista Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    I (24f) Am Open To Dating Older Guys So I Matched With This Guy (48m) And He Sent Me This… At Least He’s Honest??

    Funny dating app text message joking about being old and tired, highlighting humorous moments from dating app screenshots.

    cunny_juice Report

    4points
    POST
    alfonzwells611 avatar
    MalayDragon
    MalayDragon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does nobody else see the pure sarcasm in that message?

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Guy I Matched With Last Week And Was Planning To Go Out With Soon, Did This

    Text message exchange from a dating app screenshot showing a conversation about meeting at the gym and compliments.

    Future-Cause761 Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #12

    Made Me LOL, He’s Honest

    Screenshot of a dating app profile with humorous text about being a proud father and not hiking at all.

    Wuweimonia Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    I Got Unmatched For This, Thought I Was Cooking 😭

    Text message exchange on dating app with a funny seal photo highlighting humorous dating app screenshots.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Moved To A New City And Redownloaded Tinder. This Is The First Girl I Matched With

    Dating app screenshot showing a playful message with text actions like curtsies, giggles, and raising an eyebrow.

    Shaultz Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #15

    We Went On One Date…

    Text message conversation showing emotional apologies and reflections, highlighting a moment from dating app screenshots.

    cw9241 Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    #16

    Dear Men…

    Screenshot of a dating app conversation showing a humorous exchange about date night location suggestions.

    Lanrie45 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    What Are These Girls Looking For Now In This Era LOL

    Dating app screenshot showing a conversation where one user rates themselves a 7 and is rejected for not being 8.5.

    ExpressBar4 Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Insane Reply

    Text conversation on a dating app showing a user rejecting political questions as too complicated and ignorant.

    flamingdaisies444 Report

    4points
    POST
    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Regardless of your political bent...........they's right

    1
    1point
    reply
    #19

    This Conversation I Had Was Wild

    Text conversation on a dating app showing a user reluctant to share personal details, highlighting dating app screenshots.

    ThePhantom1994 Report

    3points
    POST
    baniwdan avatar
    Bani Daniell
    Bani Daniell
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are they even on a dating site?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    I'm Tired, Boss

    Screenshot of a dating app message discussing expectations for financial support and relationship roles in a dream life.

    Da_Famous_An*s Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    What Are These Men On About

    Dating app screenshot showing a user's bio emphasizing being unvaccinated and seeking a like-minded partner.

    Glittering_Clerk9105 Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #22

    So Apparently I Attract A Very Specific Subset Of Men

    Screenshots of dating app profiles featuring men with dogs, highlighting funny and concerning moments on dating apps.

    The first 3 guys literally came up on my "Must See Profiles" on my Liked You page at the same time, the 4th guy came in a few days later lol

    hailnreign Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Date Got Canceled Because Knicks Were Playing…

    Text message screenshot showing an apology for being hungover and staying in to watch a Knicks game, from a dating app conversation.

    tmbgirl Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    I Was Told To Post Here For A Profile Review. Don’t Know What To Expect, But Here It Goes

    Dating app profile screenshot of a man in vintage clothing with a detailed personal bio and interests displayed.

    Remexa Report

    2points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like Radar O'Reilly.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    A Man Sent Me A Screen Shot Of His Bank Statement

    Dating app screenshot showing a bank account balance and a conversation about paying speeding tickets.

    piperwestly Report

    2points
    POST
    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And? That can be easily faked and if not, he's an idiot, don't go there!

    2
    2points
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    This Is Such A Turn Off LOL

    Text message exchange showing a funny dating app screenshot with a mysterious work reply and gym talk.

    Sensitive-Mango7155 Report

    2points
    POST
    View more comments
    #27

    C'mon Ladies

    Dating app screenshots showing a conversation with an opening question about dream vacation destination.

    Consistent-Debt8202 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Update: Omg, I'm Freaking Out!

    Text message exchange on a dating app where one person questions if the other knows their address.

    Z_Little-Thought Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    I Had An Amazing Conversation Yesterday

    Text conversation screenshot from a dating app showing brief messages with casual weekend greetings.

    Potential-Research53 Report

    2points
    POST
    View more comments
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Dating In 2025 Be Like

    Dating app screenshot showing a message demanding money with a humorous and concerning tone at 8:34 AM.

    FL0RlDAMAN Report

    2points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is her zodiac sign a dollar sign?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    I'm Sorry, What Now???

    Dating app screenshot showing a bio describing a person seeking a loyal, quiet girlfriend with specific traits and interests.

    Embarrassed_Web_950 Report

    2points
    POST
    View more comments
    #32

    One Of The Funniest Bio LOL

    Bumble dating app screenshot showing a humorous bio warning professors and students not to match.

    Party_Cap7331 Report

    2points
    POST
    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really, Prof?......................REALLY?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #33

    My Friend Showed Me His Hinge How Do Some Guys Have It This Easy

    Dating app screenshot showing a message asking to be boyfriend and a quick positive reply in a chat conversation.

    New_Scratch9283 Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Absolutely Unhinged - Date Cancelled Because I Didn't Send A Good Morning Text?

    Text conversation showing a dating app chat with emojis and a message ending over mismatched expectations.

    dgdyaftrn Report

    2points
    POST
    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK then. I consider that a bullet dodged.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    First Match On Bumble. This Is Awesome

    Dating app conversation screenshot showing a misunderstanding about messaging timing and hobbies outside of line dancing.

    HumanGuyDoingThings Report

    2points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What, can't text while sleeping?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    I Believe In Radical Honesty

    Text message screenshot from a dating app showing a humorous conversation about a dream dinner guest.

    burritomouth Report

    2points
    POST
    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sweet..........sort of, maybe......................

    0
    0points
    reply
    #37

    I’ve Never Seen A Dating Manifesto Before

    Dating app screenshot showing a bio seeking long-term relationship or singular FWB with clear profile instructions.

    Jazzlike_Amount2568 Report

    1point
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy is psychotic. If you have the time (and patience) click the link and read the whole thing on reddit. Holy cow!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #38

    Not The Cancellation Text I’m Used To

    Text message from a dating app conversation apologizing for lost time and proposing to meet up soon.

    MeaT_DepartmenT_ Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    For My Fellow Single It Nerds

    Text conversation on a dating app with a humorous Linux bash pickup line and a gaming PC setup photo.

    dannydbrahh Report

    1point
    POST
    #40

    What An Opener LOL

    Dating app screenshot showing a funny conversation about taking a date to a free park with a vending machine.

    productiveDevices Report

    1point
    POST
    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surprisingly intriguing. Count me in!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #41

    Can Someone Explain?

    Text message exchange screenshot showing dating app conversation with confusing acronyms and delayed replies.

    lemon_berrypie Report

    1point
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!