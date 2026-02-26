ADVERTISEMENT

Technology promised to solve our problems, but it seems to make a lot of them worse. Take dating. How cool it was that we could "meet" and flirt with five, twelve, thirty-seven, even a hundred people on the internet without having to step our foot outside, we thought—for maybe an evening or two. But ask anyone who is actively swiping, and they'll tell you it's not that simple. The subreddit r/Bumble is dedicated to one of these apps, and it's full of screenshots its users took of all the bizarre bios and painfully dry conversations they go through on a regular basis. These pictures reveal what online dating really looks like behind the filters.