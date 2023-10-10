ADVERTISEMENT

Growing up, your birthday was likely your favorite day of the year. But your friends’ birthdays could have been in your top ten as well. Because even though you weren’t the center of attention, you got to celebrate your besties with a party, eat delicious cake and, if you were lucky, go home with a fabulous party favor.

It’s pretty easy to keep kiddos satisfied during a party, but according to one mom, it’s also surprisingly easy to derail the entire event. Below, you’ll find a story that this mom shared on Reddit, detailing how a Build-a-Bear birthday took an unexpected turn and upset a group of young kids.

This mom attended a Build-a-Bear birthday party for her daughter’s friend

But when it was revealed that the kids would not get to keep their creations, the partygoers were not happy

Later, the mom provided an update after speaking to the birthday girl’s mother

Being a parent is never easy, but planning special events, like kids’ birthday parties, can bring much more stress than the average day. Moms and dads want to ensure that their little ones have the most special days possible, while also creating a fun party for friends and ensuring that they spoil the birthday boy or girl without breaking the bank.

According to MarketWatch, parents tend to spend over $500 on their children’s first birthdays, and the average birthday party for a child costs parents around $400, excluding the cost of any presents they may buy. And in the UK, research has found that parents typically spend almost £5,000 on birthdays between the ages of 4 and 11.

As far as what costs parents the most when it comes to celebrating their little ones, catering, hiring entertainment, paying for activities and ordering a cake are the most expensive aspects of throwing a birthday party. And while it may be cheaper to host the soiree at home, parents noted that home is actually the most stressful place to throw a party.

These parents might have actually saved money by booking a party through Build-a-Bear

When it comes to having a Build-a-Bear party, such as the one referenced in this story, Build-a-Bear does have their own party packages that parents can book via their website. They also note that, “Each guest creates the best party favor ever — their own furry friend to bring home and love!”

Build-a-Bear explains on their website that, during their parties, a leader will guide all of the children through the process of making their own animals. Then, if the host decides, they can add outfits, accessories and sounds as well. Guests can also play games, as the whole experience is meant to be fun for all in attendance. “At the end of the party, your guests will walk out hand-in-paw with their new furry friend and special memories of an amazing experience,” the company notes.

Now, we can’t know for sure why the parents decided not to have a Build-a-Bear led experience for their child. Perhaps it was because they wanted all of the bears to go to their daughter, or maybe they suspected it would be less expensive to do it on their own. But on Build-a-Bear’s website, they note that parties start at £14, or $17, per guest. Considering that most of their “furry friends” cost upwards of £20, or over $24, the party might have actually saved them money.

It’s understandable for parents to want to give their children the best memories possible when it’s their birthday. But there’s a fine line between throwing an enjoyable day for all involved and spoiling the child a bit too much. According to Verywell Family, parents who overindulge their kids can create self-centered, greedy children who aren’t willing to be accountable for their actions.

It may seem right in the moment to buy that expensive toy that your child wants or to allow them more screen time when they demand it, but this could be doing them a disservice in the long run. “Overindulged kids are less able to delay gratification, and that leads to materialism and ungratefulness,” Verywell Family explains.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this Build-a-Bear drama in the comments below, pandas. How would you have reacted if you had been in this mother’s situation? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing birthday party drama, look no further than right here!

Readers shared their shock in the comments, and the mother responded with additional information about the situation

Some even had similar stories of their own to share