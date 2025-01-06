“That Hurt A Lot”: Guy Doesn’t Care About Sister’s New Year’s Plans, Refuses To Pick Up His Kids
December 31st is about seeing off the year on your own terms. Whether it’s partying with friends, or sprawling on the couch and judging the ones who do, the beauty of New Year’s Eve is that it’s one of those holidays that’s entirely yours to define—a celebration, a reflection, or just another Saturday night but with better snacks.
However, Eli, who goes by Dreamgirl_sweet on Reddit, had her plans ruined when her brother asked her to babysit his children at the last minute so that he and his wife could go to a fancy dinner.
Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: aimenda123 / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: dreamgirl_sweet
Virtually everyone who read the woman’s story sided with her
Refusing to answer your phone when you have someone else looking after your children is a big no no. If you can't trust them to answer your call then you should stop babysitting permanently.
By returning late without notification they abandoned their children. Act accordingly.
"Just say no" - not always easy, sunshine. She gave into pressure from them, got burnt. So now she is saying a solid no. I've been there, had that happen to me. It's a callous lack of respect and you don't have to put yourself in that position again, guilt or not.
Refusing to answer your phone when you have someone else looking after your children is a big no no. If you can't trust them to answer your call then you should stop babysitting permanently.
By returning late without notification they abandoned their children. Act accordingly.
"Just say no" - not always easy, sunshine. She gave into pressure from them, got burnt. So now she is saying a solid no. I've been there, had that happen to me. It's a callous lack of respect and you don't have to put yourself in that position again, guilt or not.
32
3