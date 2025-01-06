Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“That Hurt A Lot”: Guy Doesn’t Care About Sister’s New Year’s Plans, Refuses To Pick Up His Kids
Family, Relationships

“That Hurt A Lot”: Guy Doesn’t Care About Sister’s New Year’s Plans, Refuses To Pick Up His Kids

December 31st is about seeing off the year on your own terms. Whether it’s partying with friends, or sprawling on the couch and judging the ones who do, the beauty of New Year’s Eve is that it’s one of those holidays that’s entirely yours to define—a celebration, a reflection, or just another Saturday night but with better snacks.

However, Eli, who goes by Dreamgirl_sweet on Reddit, had her plans ruined when her brother asked her to babysit his children at the last minute so that he and his wife could go to a fancy dinner.

Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: aimenda123 / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: dreamgirl_sweet

    Virtually everyone who read the woman’s story sided with her

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    Refusing to answer your phone when you have someone else looking after your children is a big no no. If you can't trust them to answer your call then you should stop babysitting permanently.

    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    By returning late without notification they abandoned their children. Act accordingly.

    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    "Just say no" - not always easy, sunshine. She gave into pressure from them, got burnt. So now she is saying a solid no. I've been there, had that happen to me. It's a callous lack of respect and you don't have to put yourself in that position again, guilt or not.

