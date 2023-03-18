Reena Wu is an artist operating out of the acclaimed New York shop, Fleur Noire Tattoo, where she started out her tattoo journey and completed her apprenticeship. She has a background as an illustrator and has been on the tattoo scene for just short of two years.

Her work is done in a clean blackwork style that grabs attention. The illustrative quality of her designs seems to draw from many influences, surrealism, and comic art being two more obvious sources. Wu’s drawings have a strong sense of light and shadow as they are very high contrast, and this in turn helps to create a sense of moodiness in the art.

In addition to her flash sheets, she loves working in collaboration with her clients to create custom designs, and these often come in the form of interpretations of song lyrics, essays, poems, or little scenes of special places that they hold dear.

More info: Instagram | reenawu.com