ADVERTISEMENT

If you decided to click on this post, there’s a good chance you’re an animal lover. We certainly are – discovering new wildlife content is one of our favorite things, and sharing it with you, dear pandas, is even better.

This time, thanks to the Instagram page ‘121clicks,’ we’re thrilled to showcase some of the wholesome – and sometimes downright hilarious – animal moments they’ve shared. Without keeping you waiting any longer, scroll down and enjoy our selection of delightful images.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A group of women surprised by a monkey taking a close-up selfie in a natural outdoor setting with trees.

Photo by Elene Arrien Dublang

121 clicks Report

11points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Photographer capturing funny animal moments with a fawn and wolf pup in a green field with yellow flowers.

    Photo by Libaradova

    121 clicks Report

    11points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Libaradova has an excellent body of animal photography. I highly recommend it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Man sitting with three chimpanzees in a lush green setting, sharing a wholesome and funny animal moment.

    Photo by Kody Antle

    121 clicks Report

    10points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tarzan at home.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #4

    A group of white geese crossing a rural road on a gloomy day in a wholesome and funny animal moment.

    Photo by Nicolli Penteado

    121 clicks Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Two brightly colored praying mantises posing together, capturing a wholesome and funny animal moment.

    Photo by Pang Way

    121 clicks Report

    9points
    POST
    #6

    Pelican catching water with its beak in a lake, capturing a wholesome and funny animal moment in nature.

    Photo by Ashvin Trivedi

    121 clicks Report

    9points
    POST
    #7

    Kingfisher diving into water with wings spread wide, capturing a wholesome and funny animal moment in nature.

    Photo by Fotografia depressao

    121 clicks Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    Green cricket perched on a curved stem sheltering a snail below in the rain, showcasing funny animal moments in nature.

    Photo by Vadim Trunov

    121 clicks Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Two pigeons standing near a heart-shaped puddle on pavement, capturing a wholesome animal moment.

    Photo by Subrata Dey

    121 clicks Report

    7points
    POST
    #10

    Dog resting peacefully under a rusty bicycle chain, showcasing a wholesome and funny animal moment.

    Photo by Maciej Dakowicz

    121 clicks Report

    6points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting pillow.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Monkey with a surprised expression on rocky ground surrounded by people and birds, a wholesome and funny animal moment.

    Photo by Manish

    121 clicks Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Silhouetted cat walking near colorful balloons at sunset, capturing a wholesome and funny animal moment outdoors.

    Photo by Yusuf Duyar

    121 clicks Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Serval cat standing alert in tall grass, showcasing a wholesome and funny animal moment shared by 121clicks.

    Photo by Kenya

    121 clicks Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Silhouettes of two elephants walking together at sunset, capturing wholesome and funny animal moments.

    Photo by Avijan Saha

    121 clicks Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Two dogs sitting by the riverbank near a foggy bridge, capturing a peaceful and wholesome animal moment outdoors.

    Photo by Rajib Sharma

    121 clicks Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Black dog sitting on rock by flowing river, capturing a wholesome and funny animal moment in nature photography.

    Photo by Pravin Tamang

    121 clicks Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Lion walking among giraffes and antelopes in a dry landscape capturing wholesome and funny animal moments shared by 121clicks.

    Photo by Safaridot.com

    121 clicks Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Close-up of a duck swimming peacefully on water capturing wholesome and funny animal moments by 121clicks

    Photo by Skeys images

    121 clicks Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Cat leaping between buildings in a narrow alley, capturing a funny and wholesome animal moment from 121clicks.

    Photo by Hans Silvester

    121 clicks Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oof! Gives me a heart attack!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    Cattle walking in a snowy landscape guided by a person on horseback, capturing wholesome animal moments.

    Photo by Neşe Arı

    121 clicks Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Aerial view of a person surrounded by a large group of animals, capturing wholesome and funny animal moments.

    Photo by Tran Tuan Viet

    121 clicks Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Zebras walking on a dusty path in a sunlit, barren landscape showing wholesome and funny animal moments.

    Photo by Thomas Vijayan

    121 clicks Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Puffin standing on grass at night with stars above, capturing a wholesome and funny animal moment.

    Photo by Marcel Lesch

    121 clicks Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Silhouette of a bird shaking off water droplets, capturing a wholesome and funny animal moment in golden light.

    Photo by Tejas Soni

    121 clicks Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Playful dog jumping on city street while people walk by, capturing funny animal moments in an urban setting.

    Photo by Stefano Lista

    121 clicks Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that little dog attacking his owner's c****h or does he just happen to be jumping at that height?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Elderly woman interacting with a dog in a rural field, capturing a wholesome and funny animal moment.

    Photo by Sune Jonsson

    121 clicks Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Silhouettes of playful dogs and a flying bird capturing wholesome and funny animal moments in a natural outdoor setting.

    Photo by Sankar Ghose

    121 clicks Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Black and white image of a deer standing on reflective water under dramatic clouds, capturing wholesome animal moments.

    Photo byKathrin Federer

    121 clicks Report

    4points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stunning photograph.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    Black and white photo of large animal sculptures including a tiger and giraffes with a person working among the statues.

    Photo by Lopa Mudra

    121 clicks Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Close-up of a squirrel enjoying a snowy moment in nature, showcasing wholesome and funny animal moments.

    Photo by Robin_Runsvik

    121 clicks Report

    3points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!