89 Pics That Show How Bleak Our Dystopic World Has Already Become (New Pics)
Dystopia is a world or society in which people lead wretched, dehumanized, and fearful lives.
If you need a more vivid example, think of the novel The Children of Men (1992), by P.D. James where the human population has become infertile and lost all interest in politics, allowing the authorities to install various regulations such as mass "voluntary" suicides by the elderly, rampant cruel treatment toward prisoners of the state, and mandatory sperm testing and female inspections. Fatalism, boredom, crime, and religious hysteria are abundant, and it's not that pretty.
While such an environment might seem possible only in fiction, there is a subreddit whose members think we're actually on our way to making it a reality. It's called 'A Boring Dystopia' and these folks regularly share real-life examples of what they believe to be societal decay. Here are some of them.
This post may include affiliate links.
There's Nothing Good About Goodwill
The American Dream
One Of The Two Remaining Northern White Rhinos In The World, Guarded 24 Hours A Day To Guard Against Poachers
What a bunch of pieces of s**t human poachers are…across the board!
A Stroll Through The Ruins. Parisians Rioting Against Pension Reform
The French had a very early pensionable age....I can see why they might be pissed at it being raised, but we in the UK face it being raised on a near regular basis! It's already at 68...and could reach 75 by the time my daughters are in full time work! Mine is 67...raised from 60 when I started work 30 years ago....
Sacred Advertising
Nike Sending Plastic They've Taken From The Environment To Show They Care About The Planet. Wrapped In Plastic
£2100 Per Month For This Airbnb In Central London
Huangjuewan Interchange
Three Socioeconomic Classes In The Philippines
this is absolutely horrible, I can't even imagine how dirty it is down there
Silicon Valley Everyone
Londoners Trying To Survive Like
Won This At The Xmas Bingo At Work
I don’t get it. Who would be stupid enough to unwillingly stay at work after hours?
“Finally, No Human Employees At Our Grey Minimalist Mcdonalds”
This Packaging Uses An Optical Illusion To Make The Vegetables Look More Green
Are we talking about the green lines? Or does the plastic wrapping have a shade of green?
Middle Class Neighborhood In Dubai, UAE
A Beer Bottle Discovered At Challenger Deep, The Deepest Point On Earth At -35,000ft
A Gallery Owner Was Arrested After Leaving A 10-Foot Heroin Spoon Sculpture Outside Oxycontin Maker Purdue Pharma
Get Back To Work Toilets
The System Is Broken
First Time I've Seen A Message Like This On A Vehicle
Imagine getting hit by a freakin' UwU shell
Reminds me of Baldrick from Blackadder goes forth. He writes his name on a bullet because he heard that everyone has a bullet with their name on it, if he has that bullet then he'll survive the war.
McDonald's In The 1980s Compared To Today
Malthus Would've Blushed Looking At This
Can't Even Get A Bathroom Break At Home
Rentable Cubicle
Wouldn't call this dystopian, it's a good idea. Traveling business people would like to have a place to conduct business during long layovers, and as someone who just dislikes people, noise, pretty much everything, I can imagine going in here for a bit and getting some peace and quiet.
It Will Cost An Extra $50 To Use The Fridge In My Hotel Suite
Easy, don’t use it. Or stay somewhere else, it’s not hard.
Paid Toilets With Ad Displays Instead Of Mirrors
Repelling Teenagers From Public Parks Using Sonic Weapons - "In A City That Is Trying To Address Gun Violence And Safe Spaces For Young People," Gym Said, "How Dare We Come Up With Ideas That Are Funded By Taxpayer Dollars To Turn Young People Away From The Very Places That Were Created For Them?"
A few shops trialled this in the UK. If I remember correctly, they were all taken down because it didn't stop teenagers congregating just outside of the range
U.S. Wealth Inequality
I Can’t Put The Feeling Of This Picture Into Words
Man Tattoos Shop Loyalty Card
Words Fail Me
We Steal Your Water And Sell It Back To You
Ah The Good Old Times
UK's Oldest First-Time Buyer Finally Gets His Own Bungalow Aged 86
Cheerfully Snipping Some Plastic Soda Packaging To ~save The Turtles~ And Realizing I Fully Expect This To End Up In The Ocean
When A Billboard Is More Important Than A View. A New Way To Crush The Souls Of Office Workers
The Wheel Of Fugitives
Crime Against Humanity, But Ecological
In Japan, There Is A Hotel Where You Can Stay For Just $1 A Night. The Catch Is You Must Agree To Live Stream Your Entire Stay On Youtube
El Salvador - Center For The Confinement Of Terrorism (Cecot)
The Great Outdoors (Nyt)
I feel like this would be detrimental to their mental health, it would be like putting a glass of cold water just out of reach of someone lost in the desert.
Make Sure Your Litter Is Still Effectively Advertising Your Company
The Matrix Is Here
Not Even Death Stops Work
No Worries
Passenger Photo While Plane Flew Near East Palestine, Ohio ... Chemical Fire After Train Derailed
U.S. Army Has A Scheme So Recruits Can Lose Weight Before Joining Basic Training. America's Obesity Problem + Army Recruitment From Underprivileged Groups =
Bermuda Is Nearly 7% Golf Course. Golfing Covers Roughly 1.4 Sq Miles Of The 20.5 Sq Mile Island
This Is How Capitalists See Humanitarian Disasters:
Police In UK Utilised A Metal Detector In In Order To Tackle And Deter Knife Possession
Probably not what he pictured when he dreamed of becoming a cop...
Feel Like This Fits Too Well. The Rich Stay Rich/Get Richer
Most Grateful Employer
Do the employees have to clock out while they eat their cupcake.
Why We Have Curfews, Can’t Make It Illegal To Protest, But Can Make It Illegal If There’s A Curfew
"The Cruise Ship Promises To Let Guests Live Permanently At Sea – At A Price. Permanent 237-Square-Foot Studios Went On The Market This Year For $1 Million."
Why Aren't We All More Worried About This? Https://Www.statista.com/Statistics/203961/Wealth-Distribution-For-The-Us/
We have to work to survive, we don't have time to worry about thi/s