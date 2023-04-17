Dystopia is a world or society in which people lead wretched, dehumanized, and fearful lives.

If you need a more vivid example, think of the novel The Children of Men (1992), by P.D. James where the human population has become infertile and lost all interest in politics, allowing the authorities to install various regulations such as mass "voluntary" suicides by the elderly, rampant cruel treatment toward prisoners of the state, and mandatory sperm testing and female inspections. Fatalism, boredom, crime, and religious hysteria are abundant, and it's not that pretty.

While such an environment might seem possible only in fiction, there is a subreddit whose members think we're actually on our way to making it a reality. It's called 'A Boring Dystopia' and these folks regularly share real-life examples of what they believe to be societal decay. Here are some of them.