Dystopia is a world or society in which people lead wretched, dehumanized, and fearful lives.

If you need a more vivid example, think of the novel The Children of Men (1992), by P.D. James where the human population has become infertile and lost all interest in politics, allowing the authorities to install various regulations such as mass "voluntary" suicides by the elderly, rampant cruel treatment toward prisoners of the state, and mandatory sperm testing and female inspections. Fatalism, boredom, crime, and religious hysteria are abundant, and it's not that pretty.

While such an environment might seem possible only in fiction, there is a subreddit whose members think we're actually on our way to making it a reality. It's called 'A Boring Dystopia' and these folks regularly share real-life examples of what they believe to be societal decay. Here are some of them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

There's Nothing Good About Goodwill

There's Nothing Good About Goodwill

may_sun Report

20points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Goodwill f*****g sucks. They don't care about the homeless and needy, they really care about the money. This is a business, not a charity.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

The American Dream

The American Dream

--Anarchaeopteryx-- Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#3

One Of The Two Remaining Northern White Rhinos In The World, Guarded 24 Hours A Day To Guard Against Poachers

One Of The Two Remaining Northern White Rhinos In The World, Guarded 24 Hours A Day To Guard Against Poachers

princess-sewerslide Report

18points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a bunch of pieces of s**t human poachers are…across the board!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#4

A Stroll Through The Ruins. Parisians Rioting Against Pension Reform

A Stroll Through The Ruins. Parisians Rioting Against Pension Reform

dapperKillerWhale Report

18points
POST
Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The French had a very early pensionable age....I can see why they might be pissed at it being raised, but we in the UK face it being raised on a near regular basis! It's already at 68...and could reach 75 by the time my daughters are in full time work! Mine is 67...raised from 60 when I started work 30 years ago....

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Sacred Advertising

Sacred Advertising

Logan_Mac Report

18points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cathedral of the Holy Cross and Saint Eulalia in Spain. It's only temporary, Samsung agreed to pay for repairs to the church and in return they would get to advertise their products. The ad in this picture is covering up the damage, temporarily.

12
12points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Nike Sending Plastic They've Taken From The Environment To Show They Care About The Planet. Wrapped In Plastic

Nike Sending Plastic They've Taken From The Environment To Show They Care About The Planet. Wrapped In Plastic

kingsley2 Report

16points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We've created a garbage generator, a perpetual garbage machine.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

£2100 Per Month For This Airbnb In Central London

£2100 Per Month For This Airbnb In Central London

Round-Beyond5477 Report

16points
POST
Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Literally not a surprise to anyone living in the UK right now

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#8

Huangjuewan Interchange

Huangjuewan Interchange

reddit.com Report

16points
POST
Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope.... impressive structure...but I'd be terrified of driving on it

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

Three Socioeconomic Classes In The Philippines

Three Socioeconomic Classes In The Philippines

dapperKillerWhale Report

15points
POST
bread lord
bread lord
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is absolutely horrible, I can't even imagine how dirty it is down there

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#10

Silicon Valley Everyone

Silicon Valley Everyone

Cranberryvacuum Report

15points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn, didn't think Ready Player One was happening so soon.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#11

Londoners Trying To Survive Like

Londoners Trying To Survive Like

SNVOR Report

14points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey, you can sleep anywhere you want as long as they don't know about it.

1
1point
reply
#12

Won This At The Xmas Bingo At Work

Won This At The Xmas Bingo At Work

CrumpetBadger Report

14points
POST
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t get it. Who would be stupid enough to unwillingly stay at work after hours?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#13

“Finally, No Human Employees At Our Grey Minimalist Mcdonalds”

“Finally, No Human Employees At Our Grey Minimalist Mcdonalds”

sailorsensi Report

14points
POST
Stephen Smith
Stephen Smith
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So making people fat has been fully automated.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

This Packaging Uses An Optical Illusion To Make The Vegetables Look More Green

This Packaging Uses An Optical Illusion To Make The Vegetables Look More Green

NitroThunderBird Report

13points
POST
Rachel Grig
Rachel Grig
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are we talking about the green lines? Or does the plastic wrapping have a shade of green?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Middle Class Neighborhood In Dubai, UAE

Middle Class Neighborhood In Dubai, UAE

sikeig Report

13points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ctrl-C, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V, Ctrl-V.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

A Beer Bottle Discovered At Challenger Deep, The Deepest Point On Earth At -35,000ft

A Beer Bottle Discovered At Challenger Deep, The Deepest Point On Earth At -35,000ft

GR34SE Report

12points
POST
#17

A Gallery Owner Was Arrested After Leaving A 10-Foot Heroin Spoon Sculpture Outside Oxycontin Maker Purdue Pharma

A Gallery Owner Was Arrested After Leaving A 10-Foot Heroin Spoon Sculpture Outside Oxycontin Maker Purdue Pharma

wiedmaier Report

12points
POST
Rachel Ratty
Rachel Ratty
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

if you have not yet watched Dopesick, you need to

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Get Back To Work Toilets

Get Back To Work Toilets

flappy-doodles Report

12points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People with medical issues such as IBS and their legal reps would like a word

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

The System Is Broken

The System Is Broken

papyrussurypap Report

12points
POST
Maggie
Maggie
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too, too sad. Look at the despair in his eyes.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

First Time I've Seen A Message Like This On A Vehicle

First Time I've Seen A Message Like This On A Vehicle

Mc_Ribe Report

12points
POST
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Massive irony that they are trump voters

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#21

Imagine getting hit by a freakin' UwU shell

Imagine getting hit by a freakin' UwU shell

UnderstandingJaded13 Report

11points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of Baldrick from Blackadder goes forth. He writes his name on a bullet because he heard that everyone has a bullet with their name on it, if he has that bullet then he'll survive the war.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

McDonald's In The 1980s Compared To Today

McDonald's In The 1980s Compared To Today

RonSwazy Report

11points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly, I don't mind this. This hardly qualifies as dystopia, and I prefer the sleeker look. Besides, I don't want a tree that's high on meth staring at me while I eat.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#23

Malthus Would've Blushed Looking At This

Malthus Would've Blushed Looking At This

Flimsy-Map8750 Report

11points
POST
Babsevs
Babsevs
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is horrific....why on earth could she not access the support she needed??? I need more details!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Can't Even Get A Bathroom Break At Home

Can't Even Get A Bathroom Break At Home

1100101001101 Report

11points
POST
#25

Rentable Cubicle

Rentable Cubicle

Pitcrashers1 Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wouldn't call this dystopian, it's a good idea. Traveling business people would like to have a place to conduct business during long layovers, and as someone who just dislikes people, noise, pretty much everything, I can imagine going in here for a bit and getting some peace and quiet.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#26

It Will Cost An Extra $50 To Use The Fridge In My Hotel Suite

It Will Cost An Extra $50 To Use The Fridge In My Hotel Suite

diddone119 Report

10points
POST
Punk Rock Dad
Punk Rock Dad
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Easy, don’t use it. Or stay somewhere else, it’s not hard.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

Paid Toilets With Ad Displays Instead Of Mirrors

Paid Toilets With Ad Displays Instead Of Mirrors

vegan__atheist Report

10points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a massive waste of energy. I'd be okay with this otherwise, I don't want to look at myself anyway.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#28

Repelling Teenagers From Public Parks Using Sonic Weapons - "In A City That Is Trying To Address Gun Violence And Safe Spaces For Young People," Gym Said, "How Dare We Come Up With Ideas That Are Funded By Taxpayer Dollars To Turn Young People Away From The Very Places That Were Created For Them?"

Repelling Teenagers From Public Parks Using Sonic Weapons - "In A City That Is Trying To Address Gun Violence And Safe Spaces For Young People," Gym Said, "How Dare We Come Up With Ideas That Are Funded By Taxpayer Dollars To Turn Young People Away From The Very Places That Were Created For Them?"

StcStasi Report

10points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A few shops trialled this in the UK. If I remember correctly, they were all taken down because it didn't stop teenagers congregating just outside of the range

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

U.S. Wealth Inequality

U.S. Wealth Inequality

NullSurplus Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#30

I Can’t Put The Feeling Of This Picture Into Words

I Can’t Put The Feeling Of This Picture Into Words

not_andrew_a Report

9points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

America in one picture, this is literally perfect. You have an obese man, a crypto ad, a man with an extremely dangerous gun, and a McDonalds.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Man Tattoos Shop Loyalty Card

Man Tattoos Shop Loyalty Card

flammablequiche Report

9points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

£180 spent on groceries to get it

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Words Fail Me

Words Fail Me

emil_ Report

9points
POST
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're a real hero, a Life Saver!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

We Steal Your Water And Sell It Back To You

We Steal Your Water And Sell It Back To You

Artistic-Monitor4566 Report

9points
POST
#34

Ah The Good Old Times

Ah The Good Old Times

maarrutks Report

9points
POST
#35

UK's Oldest First-Time Buyer Finally Gets His Own Bungalow Aged 86

UK's Oldest First-Time Buyer Finally Gets His Own Bungalow Aged 86

guppygirl103 Report

9points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hope he finds his guppy girl to go with it?!😂

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#36

Cheerfully Snipping Some Plastic Soda Packaging To ~save The Turtles~ And Realizing I Fully Expect This To End Up In The Ocean

Cheerfully Snipping Some Plastic Soda Packaging To ~save The Turtles~ And Realizing I Fully Expect This To End Up In The Ocean

i_just_haveaquestion Report

9points
POST
#37

When A Billboard Is More Important Than A View. A New Way To Crush The Souls Of Office Workers

When A Billboard Is More Important Than A View. A New Way To Crush The Souls Of Office Workers

kittybeer Report

8points
POST
#38

The Wheel Of Fugitives

The Wheel Of Fugitives

Sugarfree-Sugarmommy Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#39

Crime Against Humanity, But Ecological

Crime Against Humanity, But Ecological

RonaldDoal Report

8points
POST
Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have totally sick idea! what about...what about stop shooting at people?

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

In Japan, There Is A Hotel Where You Can Stay For Just $1 A Night. The Catch Is You Must Agree To Live Stream Your Entire Stay On Youtube

In Japan, There Is A Hotel Where You Can Stay For Just $1 A Night. The Catch Is You Must Agree To Live Stream Your Entire Stay On Youtube

ArchdukeFerdie Report

8points
POST
Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wtf? This world has gone mad. Absolutely mad!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#41

El Salvador - Center For The Confinement Of Terrorism (Cecot)

El Salvador - Center For The Confinement Of Terrorism (Cecot)

plopplopfizzfizz1 Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#42

The Great Outdoors (Nyt)

The Great Outdoors (Nyt)

special_kitty Report

8points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like this would be detrimental to their mental health, it would be like putting a glass of cold water just out of reach of someone lost in the desert.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#43

Make Sure Your Litter Is Still Effectively Advertising Your Company

Make Sure Your Litter Is Still Effectively Advertising Your Company

AotVashey Report

8points
POST
#44

The Matrix Is Here

The Matrix Is Here

English999 Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#45

Not Even Death Stops Work

Not Even Death Stops Work

Ironlord456 Report

8points
POST
#46

No Worries

No Worries

Adorablyflow Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#47

Children Of The Meat

Children Of The Meat

gizmohut Report

8points
POST
#48

Passenger Photo While Plane Flew Near East Palestine, Ohio ... Chemical Fire After Train Derailed

Passenger Photo While Plane Flew Near East Palestine, Ohio ... Chemical Fire After Train Derailed

Limegem3 Report

8points
POST
#49

U.S. Army Has A Scheme So Recruits Can Lose Weight Before Joining Basic Training. America's Obesity Problem + Army Recruitment From Underprivileged Groups =

U.S. Army Has A Scheme So Recruits Can Lose Weight Before Joining Basic Training. America's Obesity Problem + Army Recruitment From Underprivileged Groups =

ioannas Report

7points
POST
#50

Bermuda Is Nearly 7% Golf Course. Golfing Covers Roughly 1.4 Sq Miles Of The 20.5 Sq Mile Island

Bermuda Is Nearly 7% Golf Course. Golfing Covers Roughly 1.4 Sq Miles Of The 20.5 Sq Mile Island

BiscochoGarcia Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

This Is How Capitalists See Humanitarian Disasters:

This Is How Capitalists See Humanitarian Disasters:

TheSimulacra Report

7points
POST
#52

Police In UK Utilised A Metal Detector In In Order To Tackle And Deter Knife Possession

Police In UK Utilised A Metal Detector In In Order To Tackle And Deter Knife Possession

m4m249saw Report

7points
POST
Shayne Randlett
Shayne Randlett
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably not what he pictured when he dreamed of becoming a cop...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#53

Feel Like This Fits Too Well. The Rich Stay Rich/Get Richer

Feel Like This Fits Too Well. The Rich Stay Rich/Get Richer

Robertorgan81 Report

7points
POST
#54

Most Grateful Employer

Most Grateful Employer

Drostiiwu Report

7points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do the employees have to clock out while they eat their cupcake.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#55

Why We Have Curfews, Can’t Make It Illegal To Protest, But Can Make It Illegal If There’s A Curfew

Why We Have Curfews, Can’t Make It Illegal To Protest, But Can Make It Illegal If There’s A Curfew

lineallyHurt Report

7points
POST
#56

"The Cruise Ship Promises To Let Guests Live Permanently At Sea – At A Price. Permanent 237-Square-Foot Studios Went On The Market This Year For $1 Million."

"The Cruise Ship Promises To Let Guests Live Permanently At Sea – At A Price. Permanent 237-Square-Foot Studios Went On The Market This Year For $1 Million."

spiritedmaple Report

7points
POST
#57

Why Aren't We All More Worried About This? Https://Www.statista.com/Statistics/203961/Wealth-Distribution-For-The-Us/

Why Aren't We All More Worried About This? Https://Www.statista.com/Statistics/203961/Wealth-Distribution-For-The-Us/

PremiumBrownSugar Report

7points
POST
Backup Banana
Backup Banana
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We have to work to survive, we don't have time to worry about thi/s

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#58

This Truck Is Currently Parked Outside My Apartment Building. The Entire Thing Is A Screen Playing Ads

This Truck Is Currently Parked Outside My Apartment Building. The Entire Thing Is A Screen Playing Ads

AntagonistApologist Report

7points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And it's blocking cars in. For double arsehole points

0
0points
reply
#59

What Purpose Does It Serve When Law Enforcement Seek To Deceive The General Public?

What Purpose Does It Serve When Law Enforcement Seek To Deceive The General Public?

peteyH Report

7points
POST
#60

People Can Now Work As Walking Billboards

People Can Now Work As Walking Billboards

thegirlwithtwoeyes Report

7points
POST
Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1930's are back again, baby!

1
1point
reply
View more comments