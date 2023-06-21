You know what they say: don’t judge a book by its cover; leave the judging for the people on the internet instead. And judge, they will! For every Books You Have To Read To Be A Respectable Member Of Society list, there’s a list bashing those very same books into obliteration for being dull, uninspiring, and plain boring. Oh yes, not every classic novel leaves the same imprint on every reader, and we bet you might agree on some of these top choices on the most boring books as submitted in this exciting Reddit thread.

Now, of course, these famous books did not become literary classics for being utterly dull - they do have extraordinary value and carry significant importance in the literary and cultural worlds. However, each reader feels a bit different about the books they read, even if we’re talking about something as famous as The Great Gatsby or Headless Horseman. I, your humble writer, deemed the latter to be an excruciatingly boring book with its pages-long descriptions of barren vistas that give absolutely no significance to the plot itself. Confusing!

And what do you think makes these iconic books so dull? Although we’re no literary critics, we think that they come off as so boring because they did not withstand the test of time. They might’ve been novel and daring way back when, but nowadays… A hundred years ago, the story might’ve been like nothing you’d read before, but now much better attempts have been made to tell the very same story. That said, even if some of these books on the list did not keep up with the passing of time, they still are significant pieces of our cultural history. You might want to cross them out of your reading list, though.

So, ready to take a look at a list of the most boring books ever, as deemed by people who have attempted to read them? If so, you know what to do here! One more thing, though - as of now, these books are in no particular order, so be cool and be kind, and rate them by their dullness!