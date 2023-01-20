Viral Twitter Thread With Over 222K Likes Has People Showing Off Their Bonded Pairs Of Cats That They Just Had To Adopt Together (97 Pics)
You got troubles, I’ve got ’em too
There isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you
We stick together and see it through”
What’s better than one cat? Two cats, of course! Sometimes these two little critters are just attached at the hip, with nothing able to separate them. Thankfully, shelters and fosters have been taking note of this bond, leading to an initiative of “get two cats when you’re looking for one!”
A now-viral tweet by @latkedelrey, with over 222k likes, brought up this very fact, and dozens of owners showed up to the thread, sharing pictures of their gorgeous bonded cats and the stories of their adoption. It quickly became one of the most wholesome places on Twitter, and we’re happy to share a handful of kitties with you all today.
Upvote your favorites, leave some comments along the way, and if you’d like to see more adorable goodness, Bored Panda has an article waiting for you right here. Now let’s meow into it!
Image credits: latkedelrey
This post may include affiliate links.
Deciding to adopt is a decision that doesn’t often come lightly. One has to prepare for the responsibilities that come with taking care of a living, breathing creature: feeding, playtime, discipline, and being the warm mushy pillow for them to climb onto and receive pets. But once you pick out your favorite feline, you may be told that it doesn’t just come on its own.
Some cats come as a bonded pair—they have a best friend or sibling that they got just a wee bit too attached to for whatever reason, and now it’d be utter cruelty to attempt to separate them. On one hand, it’s double the responsibility, but are you really going to sacrifice your cat’s happiness over some numbers? Doubt it. Now you’re the cat-human of two!
But let’s dive a little deeper into this phenomenon of special bonding. According to The Rescue House, a ‘bonded pair’ is when two cats have a significant attachment to each other, way beyond that of being friends or siblings and getting along well. When they are apart, one or both cats can become stressed, anxious, or even depressed; thus, splitting them up for good can be detrimental to their well-being.
As stated on the VCA Animal Hospitals website, bonded pairs reflect the natural instinct of felines to form a pack. Cats may be known as aloof, but they are basically social creatures. Like their ancestors in the wild, cats thrive in a pack where there is a stable social structure that provides comfort and security.
Adopting a cat is a potential 20-year commitment, so you need to be sure of your decisions. Thankfully, the VCA Animal Hospitals have a comprehensive list of all the pros and cons to make the process a little easier.
First of all, the move to a new home will most likely be easier to adjust to. Shifting your usual surroundings to something new can be frightening, but having the familiarity of each other can aid bonded pairs. There’s strength in numbers after all!
Secondly, it’ll most likely decrease the number of mishaps and amount of trouble the cats cause around the house. Boredom tends to breed destruction, so having a playmate right there can save those precious couches and curtains. Furthermore, adopting bonded pairs can be perfect for those away from home for long periods of time, as there’s less separation anxiety when the owner is away.
There may be some things on the flip side of the coin to consider as well. Double cats mean double the expense. Adoption discounts may save money initially, but once you are home with a bonded pair, you’ll have twice the food, litter, and medical bills. Consider your budget before pledging to take two cats.
It’ll also call for an increase in time commitments. Cleaning after two cats, taking them both for checkups, and monitoring their feeding habits to make sure one cat isn’t dominating the other are just some of the tasks. Sometimes the bonded pair develops a flawed relationship, and that dynamic will require time and effort to fix—who hasn’t had a falling out with their bestie though?
On the sadder side, one has to consider their ultimate separation. For example, if one cat is ill and hospitalized, both may feel anxious. And eventually, the separation will be permanent. Upon the death of one cat, both you and the surviving cat will need to work through the grieving process.
Regardless of whether a cat has a bonded partner or not, many agree that taking in two cats should be the way to go. The RSPCA argues that kittens can learn how to behave properly and in ways no human can teach them. Kittens play fight with their siblings, and by doing so, quickly learn what is acceptable in terms of biting, nipping and gnawing.
As well as having someone to play with and learn from, siblings can also offer affection to each other. By rehoming in pairs, your new kitten will have someone to clean or to clean them as well as someone to cuddle during nap time. These are the cutest moments and something that you'd miss if you only had the one.
The last and most important reason of all—you’ll be saving and providing an amazing life for two creatures rather than one. Double the good karma points! Whether you’re now considering adopting all the cats—as I know I am—or you’re just happy to see the happily ever afters of all these feline friends, one thing is for certain—you can’t have just one.
As you continue scrolling through this list of wholesome goodness, make sure you’re upvoting your favorites, leaving comments in your wake, and mayhaps telling us the stories of your adopted kitties! We’d love to hear ’em all. Until next time!
The dog looks intidated. All those teephs and kitty needles