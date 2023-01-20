“You’ve got a friend in me

You got troubles, I’ve got ’em too

There isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you

We stick together and see it through”

What’s better than one cat? Two cats, of course! Sometimes these two little critters are just attached at the hip, with nothing able to separate them. Thankfully, shelters and fosters have been taking note of this bond, leading to an initiative of “get two cats when you’re looking for one!”

A now-viral tweet by @latkedelrey, with over 222k likes, brought up this very fact, and dozens of owners showed up to the thread, sharing pictures of their gorgeous bonded cats and the stories of their adoption. It quickly became one of the most wholesome places on Twitter, and we’re happy to share a handful of kitties with you all today.

and if you'd like to see more adorable goodness, Bored Panda has an article waiting for you right here. Now let's meow into it!

