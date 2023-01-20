“You’ve got a friend in me

You got troubles, I’ve got ’em too

There isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you

We stick together and see it through”

What’s better than one cat? Two cats, of course! Sometimes these two little critters are just attached at the hip, with nothing able to separate them. Thankfully, shelters and fosters have been taking note of this bond, leading to an initiative of “get two cats when you’re looking for one!”

A now-viral tweet by @latkedelrey, with over 222k likes, brought up this very fact, and dozens of owners showed up to the thread, sharing pictures of their gorgeous bonded cats and the stories of their adoption. It quickly became one of the most wholesome places on Twitter, and we’re happy to share a handful of kitties with you all today.

Upvote your favorites, leave some comments along the way, and if you’d like to see more adorable goodness, Bored Panda has an article waiting for you right here. Now let’s meow into it! 

Image credits: latkedelrey

#1

artofxoe Report

cozy cuties!

Deciding to adopt is a decision that doesn’t often come lightly. One has to prepare for the responsibilities that come with taking care of a living, breathing creature: feeding, playtime, discipline, and being the warm mushy pillow for them to climb onto and receive pets. But once you pick out your favorite feline, you may be told that it doesn’t just come on its own. 

Some cats come as a bonded pair—they have a best friend or sibling that they got just a wee bit too attached to for whatever reason, and now it’d be utter cruelty to attempt to separate them. On one hand, it’s double the responsibility, but are you really going to sacrifice your cat’s happiness over some numbers? Doubt it. Now you’re the cat-human of two! 
#2

CheyenneLeHale Report

When one has to love, you gotta love....

#3

ahududude Report

High fiving even when asleep. Now that’s a bond.

But let’s dive a little deeper into this phenomenon of special bonding. According to The Rescue House, a ‘bonded pair’ is when two cats have a significant attachment to each other, way beyond that of being friends or siblings and getting along well. When they are apart, one or both cats can become stressed, anxious, or even depressed; thus, splitting them up for good can be detrimental to their well-being. 

As stated on the VCA Animal Hospitals website, bonded pairs reflect the natural instinct of felines to form a pack. Cats may be known as aloof, but they are basically social creatures. Like their ancestors in the wild, cats thrive in a pack where there is a stable social structure that provides comfort and security.
#4

marionetta Report

#5

MKissanminttu Report

#6

supertrucker Report

But you get priceless love in return.

Adopting a cat is a potential 20-year commitment, so you need to be sure of your decisions. Thankfully, the VCA Animal Hospitals have a comprehensive list of all the pros and cons to make the process a little easier. 

First of all, the move to a new home will most likely be easier to adjust to. Shifting your usual surroundings to something new can be frightening, but having the familiarity of each other can aid bonded pairs. There’s strength in numbers after all! 

Secondly, it’ll most likely decrease the number of mishaps and amount of trouble the cats cause around the house. Boredom tends to breed destruction, so having a playmate right there can save those precious couches and curtains. Furthermore, adopting bonded pairs can be perfect for those away from home for long periods of time, as there’s less separation anxiety when the owner is away. 
#7

MarieSiara Report

What u lookin at, hoomin?

#8

dakinetwit Report

Is it dinner time yet!?! How about now? Now?

#9

KarlaAtWork Report

There may be some things on the flip side of the coin to consider as well. Double cats mean double the expense. Adoption discounts may save money initially, but once you are home with a bonded pair, you’ll have twice the food, litter, and medical bills. Consider your budget before pledging to take two cats.

It’ll also call for an increase in time commitments. Cleaning after two cats, taking them both for checkups, and monitoring their feeding habits to make sure one cat isn’t dominating the other are just some of the tasks. Sometimes the bonded pair develops a flawed relationship, and that dynamic will require time and effort to fix—who hasn’t had a falling out with their bestie though? 

On the sadder side, one has to consider their ultimate separation. For example, if one cat is ill and hospitalized, both may feel anxious. And eventually, the separation will be permanent. Upon the death of one cat, both you and the surviving cat will need to work through the grieving process.
#10

MarthaKelly3 Report

#11

MarLayGhost Report

one cat's butt is another cat's pillow

#12

katonVHS Report

Regardless of whether a cat has a bonded partner or not, many agree that taking in two cats should be the way to go. The RSPCA argues that kittens can learn how to behave properly and in ways no human can teach them. Kittens play fight with their siblings, and by doing so, quickly learn what is acceptable in terms of biting, nipping and gnawing. 

As well as having someone to play with and learn from, siblings can also offer affection to each other. By rehoming in pairs, your new kitten will have someone to clean or to clean them as well as someone to cuddle during nap time. These are the cutest moments and something that you'd miss if you only had the one. 
#13

jeunelis Report

Well, ditch that alarm clock!

#14

adris_advntures Report

the only thing better than one cat is two cats and maybe a frog hat for each

#15

GIowing0rb Report

House panther pair!

The last and most important reason of all—you’ll be saving and providing an amazing life for two creatures rather than one. Double the good karma points! Whether you’re now considering adopting all the cats—as I know I am—or you’re just happy to see the happily ever afters of all these feline friends, one thing is for certain—you can’t have just one. 

As you continue scrolling through this list of wholesome goodness, make sure you’re upvoting your favorites, leaving comments in your wake, and mayhaps telling us the stories of your adopted kitties! We’d love to hear ’em all. Until next time!
#16

StimkyThumb Report

#17

xtinacomputes Report

#18

catziepurrell Report

Orange you happy to have two!

#19

MaldivesBlues Report

#20

MurrayEli1996 Report

That's because they're stinky and smelly! 😹 😹

#21

plz_disappear Report

#22

hamstertoot Report

#23

SaMindy4 Report

#24

mraculouswraith Report

#25

DovedSimon Report

#26

MontclairMick Report

hi sir your cats are possessed

#27

maskdmirag Report

#28

saturnsthiccson Report

#29

tinderdistrict Report

Beautiful chair for those besties!

#30

macrobug67 Report

when mother tells you to hug your sibling

#31

vuareri Report

#32

Nemie133 Report

#33

mikaelafave Report

#34

ahleah_ Report

#35

tom_drums_dtf Report

#36

JohnJew40051316 Report

Bless you, look at the happy squishy babs

#37

DivinityxLoL Report

#38

1800pickmm Report

#39

Cat61485968 Report

#40

carter3210123 Report

#41

PhilMarsSports Report

#42

postnukeswitch Report

#43

mcgwirefan25 Report

#44

lyn_mariiie Report

#45

GrndFloorSports Report

The dog looks intidated. All those teephs and kitty needles

#46

denshewman Report

#47

AlisonGains Report

#48

closer1997 Report

#49

breesbookmark Report

#50

NickDominici Report

#51

sabsssss22 Report

#52

linserally Report

#53

TinyChaoticKT Report

#54

Crymander Report

#55

dai_gog Report

#56

dat_ik_het Report

#57

kayostoes Report

#58

maddiemono Report

#59

SeaAirUh1517 Report

#60

campbelIbain Report

#61

gen_moraa Report

#62

fat_walda Report

#63

pussinpjs1 Report

#64

miraclesofrigel Report

#65

EmSchwegy Report

#66

roodouggie Report

#67

stassacoeur Report

#68

alaldajulia Report

#69

tater____salad Report

#70

mirrrbop Report

#71

rocky_flores98 Report

#72

