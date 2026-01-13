ADVERTISEMENT

In many ways, black-and-white nature photography is a more challenging art form than your standard color snapshot. It strips away the ‘easy’ beauty of color and forces the image to stand on its basic tenets: light, shape, texture, and timing. When it works, the results are no less than color photography. Instead, they feel more direct. More honest. Like you’re looking at a dark chocolate candy instead of the pretty wrapper.

That’s the whole point of the inaugural Black & White Nature Photography Contest by the Exposure One Awards. Photographers from around the world were asked to show what nature reveals when you take the obvious hook away. And the 2025 winners, nominees, and honorable mentions make a pretty compelling case that monochrome isn’t about removing something, but rather about perfecting composition.

#1

"Scar" By Titch Tetley

Black and white animal photo of a giraffe with a bird in flight showcasing nature's impact without color.

Honorable Mention in the Animals Category at the Professional level.

Description: "The ox pecker was coming in land and I wanted to capture him in motion. It wasn't until later that I noticed the scar down the giraffe's eye."

Without color to guide your attention, everything shifts. Fur starts to read like topography. Dust becomes a physical thing you can feel in the air. Water turns into a sheet of metal, or a soft gradient of gray that feels endless.
RELATED:
    #2

    "Black And White_elephant" By Sergey Gorshkov

    Black and white animal photo of an elephant reaching up in a forest, showcasing award-winning nature photography impact.

    Nominee in the Animals category at the Professional level.

    #3

    "Deadly Fluff" By Wouter Van Hofwegen

    Close-up black and white animal photo showing detailed paws of a bear standing on snow, highlighting nature's impact.

    Gold Award in the Animals category at the Non-Professional level.

    Description: Thick fur hides claws and power. The bear’s paws show both strength and comfort, made to endure the endless winter.

    Even familiar subjects, animals, landscapes, and simple weather phenomena, can suddenly look unfamiliar and otherworldly. Contrast and shadow take over in the visual storytelling.
    #4

    "Drifters In Monochrome" By Christina Ford

    Black and white photo of a jellyfish with flowing tentacles showcasing award-winning animal photography in nature.

    Honorable Mention in the Underwater Category and the Animals Category.

    Description: This series shows jellyfish glowing softly in darkness, their bells like lanterns and tentacles trailing like delicate strokes. Without color, they become pure form and motion, drifting like living shadows. Each image reveals quiet grace—slow pulses of light and gentle, weightless movement.

    #5

    "Eyes Raised High" By Laura Dyer

    Black and white animal photo of a cheetah family resting in the rain, showcasing nature’s raw beauty without color.

    Honorable Mention in the Animals Category at the Professional level.

    Description: Cheetah cubs, snuggling on their mom in a rain storm notice something flying overhead. They are alert to all dangers, especially in the rain as it dampens sounds. Mom is relaxed, but she know aerial battles are not of concern to the small family.

    #6

    "Sinister Eyes" By Faisal Zahir

    Black and white animal photo of a seagull standing on wet sand with its feathers covering its face, showcasing nature's impact.

    Nominee in the Animals category at the Non-Professional level.
    Nominee in the Wild Portraits category at the Non-Professional level.
    Nominee in the Minimalism category at the Non-Professional level.

    Description: Shot at Barnegat Lighthouse State Park, New Jersey

    You get a sense of weight, tension, and curiosity, captured at exactly the right fraction of a second. Close-ups feel personal rather than decorative. Wider scenes feel like you’ve stepped into a place where the air itself has texture.
    #7

    "Against A Quiet Current' By Michael Paul

    Black and white animal photo of three deer crossing a misty lake with forest trees in the background, showcasing nature’s impact.

    Nominee in the Animals Category at the Professional level.

    "An elk and her yearlings ford a rocky mountain river as the morning fog burns off. The current was so placid, it neither impeded their crossing nor concealed the sloshing of their steady march to the far bank."

    #8

    "Dreams Of Ice" By Douglas Sturgess

    Black and white animal photo of a polar bear sleeping on rocky ground, showcasing nature's impact without color.

    Nominee in the Animals category at the Non-Professional level. Description: A lone polar bear rests on a barren Arctic shore, its white fur glowing softly against the dark stones. In the stillness, there’s both peace and fragility, a quiet reminder of life enduring at the edge of a frozen world.

    #9

    "The Trust" By Alena Kámen Jakubová

    Black and white animal photo showing the contrast between a dark horse and a speckled white horse in dramatic lighting.

    Nominee in the Animals category at the Non-Professional level.
    Nominee in the Lights & Shadow category at the Non-Professional level.

    Description: "The calm face of the animal, sharing the present peacefulness, the rust in the eye of the horse."

    What connects the strongest photographs in this set is discipline. No visual noise. No gimmicks. Just a clear idea, a strong composition, and the patience to wait for the moment to line up.

    #10

    "Clean-Up" By Jon Ehrmann

    Close-up black and white photo of a praying mantis showcasing sharp details in award-winning animal photography.

    Honorable Mention in the Animals category at the Non-Professional level.
    Nominee in the Wild Portraits category at the Non-Professional level.

    Description: "This voracious wild predator meticulously cleans up after a meal. The back and white rendering with steely texture articulates the power of the Praying Mantis. A bokeh halo completes the composition."

    #11

    "Začudno" By Lidija Novković

    Black and white animal photo showcasing a horse from a low angle, highlighting its muscular neck and head in high contrast.

    1st Place, Overall Contest Winner.
    Silver Award, Abstract Category.
    Honorable Mention, Animals Category.

    #12

    "Crowned In Dust And Shadow" By Mark Fernley

    Black and white animal photo of a lioness standing near mist, showcasing award-winning wildlife photography impact.

    2nd Place, Overall Contest.
    Silver Award in the Animals Category at the Professional level.

    Description: A young male lion steps through a cloud of dust lifted by his own movement and caught in the back light. The night around him stays silent, but the glow reveals every contour of rising strength. A rare, intimate moment from the waterhole here in the Shompole Conservancy, southern Kenya.

    It’s a kind of confidence, really, letting the subject carry the image without adding extra “look at me” energy on top.
    #13

    "Tails Of The Sea" By Anthony Brown

    Black and white animal photo of a whale tail splashing water, showcasing award-winning nature photography impact.

    Bronze Award in the Animals category at the Non-Professional level.
    Honorable Mention in the Ocean category at the Non-Professional level.

    Description: A large humpback whale had just breached. Just as a whale behind it started to tail slap. Making it look like this was just one big tailslap.

    #14

    "Exhale" By Richard Bagdasarian

    Black and white animal photo of a stag with visible breath in cold air, showcasing award-winning wildlife photography impact.

    Nominee in the Animals category at the Non-Professional level.

    Description: Manitoban Elk during a cold and frosty morning in The Great Smoky Mountains National Park (U.S.A)

    #15

    "Evolution In Tandem" By David Volonte

    Black and white animal photo of a giraffe standing near an acacia tree under a cloudy sky in the wild savannah landscape.

    Nominee in the Animals category at the Non-Professional level.

    Taken together, the awarded and honored shots are a reminder of why black-and-white still matters. It slows you down. It makes you look closer.
    #16

    "Reverence" By Pam Dorner

    Black and white animal photo of a bear hugging a tree, showcasing the impact of nature without color.

    Nominee in the Animals category at the Non-Professional level.
    Honorable Mention in the Wild Portraits category at the Non-Professional level.

    Description: Baby bear looks up at Mom with such deep respect at Katmai National Park.

    #17

    "Tiger" By Abdul Kader Kagalwala

    Black and white animal photo of a tiger staring intensely, showcasing the impact of nature without color.

    Honorable Mention in the Animals category at the Non-Professional level.

    Description: "He rules the silence of the jungle — unseen, unwavering, untamed."

    #18

    "The Open North" By Rachel Spencer

    Polar bear standing on snowy black rocks in nature, an award-winning black and white animal photo capturing wild beauty.

    Nominee in the Animals category at Professional level.

    #19

    "Through The Fog" By Evan Watts

    Two black bears in a misty landscape captured in award-winning black and white animal photography showing nature's raw impact.

    Honorable Mention, Animals Category.
    Nominee, Light & Shadow Category.

    Description: "High in the Wyoming Rockies, a grizzly bear sow and her cub cross a mountain river. It was a cool morning, and thick fog hung overhead as steam rose from the river, creating an ethereal scene around one of nature's most respected predators."

    #20

    "Black And White_young Foxes" By Sergey Gorshkov

    Three young foxes standing on a rocky ledge in a black and white animal photo showcasing nature's impact without color.

    Nominee in the Animals category at the Professional level.

    #21

    "Don't Even Think About It" By Tom Raymond

    Close-up black and white animal photo of a hippopotamus partially submerged in water, showcasing nature's impact without color.

    Honorable Mention, Wild Portraits Category
    Nominee, Animals Category.

    Description: Adult hippo strikes a menacing pose, as if to say don't even think about coming any closer. Photographed in the Northern Kruger, South Africa.

    #22

    "The Horses Of Camargue" By Laura Mommicchi

    Black and white animal photo showing a horse's head peeking over another horse's back in a natural setting.

    Nominee in the Animals category.

    Description: "Freedom at its finest. The white horses of Camargue, free, galloping in the wilderness. The Guardians, showing the care and the love that humans have for horses for centuries and generations in this region. A dance to witness. Complicity, Tenderness and Rawness."

    #23

    "Just A Little Swish" By Bayliss Ward

    Black and white animal photo of a bear splashing water, showcasing award-winning nature photography impact without color.

    Nominee in the Animals category.

    #24

    "Bighorn Battle!" By Jeff Beatty

    Black and white animal photo showing wild rams clashing with powerful impact in rugged natural terrain.

    Nominee in the Animals category at the Non-Professional level.

    Description: Horns clash and rocks fly as two bighorn rams battle for dominance.

    #25

    "Bear Shake Down" By Charles Janson

    Black and white animal photo of a bear silhouetted with water droplets highlighting nature's impact without color.

    Nominee in the Animals category at the Non-Professional level.

    Description: In the last light of day, a backlit Brown Bear shakes his wet coat. He was foraging for salmon in a nearby creek and had just emerged onto land.

    #26

    "Taking A Bear Break" By Heidi Ferguson

    Black and white animal photo of a resting bear on a beach showcasing award-winning nature photography impact.

    Honorable Mention in the Animals category at the Non-Professional level.
    Nominee in the Wild Portraits category at the Non-Professional level.

    Description: "This two year old was following mom fishing in Alaska, when it decided to take a little rest. We were supposed to have left that day but the weather was too windy, and as a result I got the chance to photograph mom and baby. This is the photo I had hoped to get and felt that B&W was best."

    #27

    "Majesty In Focus" By Saleh Alshamali

    Black and white animal photo of a falcon showing detailed feathers and a sharp beak in striking nature portrait.

    Bronze Award, Animals Category.
    Nominee, Wild Portraits Category.
    Nominee, Light & Shadow Category.

    Description: A striking black and white portrait of a falcon, symbolizing power and grace. The sharp contrast of light and shadow highlights every feather detail, capturing the bird’s regal presence and untamed spirit.

    #28

    "Antarctic Storm" By Michel Groleau

    Black and white animal photo of penguins on rocky terrain during heavy snowfall, showcasing nature's impact without color.

    Honorable Mention in the Animals Category.

    Description: Frozen for more than 30 million years, Antarctica is the coldest place on our planet. Antarctica plays a major role in regulating the climate of the entire planet. Less than 1% of Antarctica is not covered in ice. These rocky formations are the only places where penguins can lay their eggs.

    #29

    "Skysurfing" By Xiaoping Lin

    Black and white animal photo of a bird catching a fish in water capturing nature's impact without color.

    Honorable Mention in the Animals Category at the Professional level.

    Description: "When an egret was fishing, it happened to encounter a silver carp rushing out of the sea. One of the egret's feet pressed the silver carp under its feet, like an egret playing skateboarding in the air."

    #30

    "One Fine Morning" By Will Runk

    Black and white animal photo of a pod of dolphins swimming underwater, showcasing the impact of nature without color.

    Honorable Mention in the Animals Category at the Professional level.

    Description: A pod a spinner dolphins surfaces and dives off the coast of west Oahu, HI.

    #31

    "Classic" By Lidija Novković

    Black and white animal photo of a speckled horse with a detailed coat against a solid black background.

    Honorable Mention in the Animals Category at the Professional level.

    #32

    "The Giants Whisper" By José Miguel Angulo

    Black and white animal photo of an elephant running, showcasing nature's impact without the need for color.

    Nominee in the Animals Category at the Professional level.

    Description: Photographs of elephants made in Amboseli (Kenya) as part of a long project in support of this ecosystem and the maasai community in Africa, driving to the publication of the book "The Giants Whisper"

    #33

    "Ouch!" By Janet Gustin

    Black and white animal photo of two foxes showing affection in nature, highlighting award-winning wildlife photography impact.

    1st Place winning image at the Non-Professional Level ⁠.

    While siblings nurse below, one kit fox pup demands attention the only way he knows how - by gently biting mom's face. The tender chaos of motherhood captured in a single frame. Even in the wild, kids compete for affection, and sometimes getting noticed means being a little bit bold.

    #34

    "Under A Veil Of Algae" By Jana Hejzlarova

    Close-up black and white photo of a horse's eye showcasing award-winning animal photography and nature's impact without color.

    Gold Award in the Animals category at the Professional level.

    #35

    Aguila Mora (Geranoaetus Melanoleucus) By Alejandra Rebagliati

    Black and white animal photo of a hawk in flight over grassy terrain, showcasing nature's impact without color.

    Silver Award in the Animals category at the Non-Professional level.

    #36

    "The King" By Klaus Mayer

    Close-up black and white animal photo of a lion’s intense gaze capturing nature’s raw power and beauty.

    Silver Award in the Animals category at the Non-Professional level.

    Description: "This look. This expression. This confidence and showing of power. He looks like the real king of the plains. What a fantastic sighting. I'm still getting goosebumps watching him. One of the male lions of the pride that resides around the Mara Bush Camp."

    #37

    "Mothers Love" By Kerrie Norrie

    Black and white photo of a chimpanzee mother and baby showcasing award-winning animal photography in nature.

    Bronze Award in the Animals category at the Non-Professional level.

    #38

    "Born To Soar" By Jason Marino

    Black and white animal photo of a bald eagle soaring over misty mountains showcasing nature without color impact.

    Bronze Award, Wild Portraits Category.
    Honorable Mention, Animals Category.

    Description: An eagle soars among the mountain peaks of Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada.

    #39

    "King Of The Night" By Diego Romero Sandoval

    Black and white animal photo of a lion silhouette at night showcasing nature’s impact without color.

    Honorable Mention in the Animals Category.

    Description: An Alpha Lion patrolling at night.

    #40

    "Black And White_the Arctic Fox 2" By Sergey Gorshkov

    Two award-winning black and white animal photos showing owls in flight against a white sky.

    Honorable Mention in the Animals Category at the Professional level.

    #41

    "In Motion" By Rachel Spencer

    Two polar bears playfully interacting in the snow captured in award-winning black and white animal photography.

    Nominee in the Animals Category at the Professional level.

    #42

    "Hawk" By Joe Dollens

    Black and white animal photo of a hawk mid-flight with wings spread against a black background.

    Nominee in the Animals Category at the Professional level.

    #43

    "Traffic Jam" In Tanzania By Tom Raymond

    Black and white animal photo showing a dense herd of wildebeest capturing nature's impact without color.

    Nominee in the Animals Category at the Professional level.

    Description: A crush of thousands of Wildebeest at the Mara River, Tanzania

    #44

    "Textures Of Survival" By Saleh Alshamali

    Black and white animal photo of a chameleon climbing a branch, showcasing nature's impact without color in award-winning photography.

    Honorable Mention, Earth’s Textures Category.
    Nominee, Animals Category.

    Description: A black and white portrait of a chameleon clinging to a branch. The fine textures of its skin and the dramatic play of light and shadow reveal nature’s intricate design and the quiet resilience of wildlife.

    #45

    "The Thinker" By Stafford Robinson

    Black and white animal photo of a monkey in water showcasing award-winning nature photography without color impact.

    Nominee in the Animals category at the Professional level.

    Description: Snow Monkey, Nagano, Japan.

    #46

    "Individuality" By Takayuki Nakamura

    Black and white animal photo of a deer skull with antlers on a solid black background showcasing nature’s impact.

    Bronze Award in the Animals category at the Professional level.

    Description: "I collect and photograph the skulls of Japanese deer. It is difficult to understand the individuality of each animal. However, when they die and only the bones remain, their individuality becomes clear."

    #47

    "The Gentles" By Amit Armoza

    A herd of elephants walking across a c*****d dry landscape captured in award-winning black and white animal photos.

    Nominee in the Animals category at the Non-Professional level.

    #48

    "Ascend" By Titch Tetley

    Black and white animal photo of a giraffe reaching leaves on a tall tree in a natural savannah landscape.

    Nominee in the Animals category at the Professional level.

    Desription: "Taken in the Masai Mara in the heat of the day. I had put my camera away but as we headed back to camp we saw this sight and I just had to capture it. The tree is such an iconic symbol of the plains and with the giraffe reaching up I managed to capture the image that I saw."

    #49

    "King Of The Coast" By Evan Watts

    Close-up black and white animal photo of a bear walking through tall grass, showcasing striking nature details.

    Honorable Mention, Animals Category.
    Nominee, Wild Portraits Category.

    Description: Alaska's Bear Coast stretches hundreds of miles and boasts some of the best brown bear habitat on earth. This massive boar was the largest and most dominant on his stretch of coast, and in this image, he is seen eyeing a sow, a potential mate, that might allow his dominant bloodline to continue.

